For the first time, eight FPOs from Odisha have exported over 86 quintals of mangoes and fresh vegetables to seven countries in the Middle East and Europe including the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Qatar and UAE, over the last three months.

To tap the export potential further, Nabard, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha government, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) and Palladium organised a strategy workshop in Mayurbhanj for FPOs on exporting fresh vegetables from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore districts in north zone of the State.

The workshop focused on educating FPOs about the processes and opportunities in the export market, with a specific goal of exporting okra, bitter gourd and long beans to Dubai within the next six months, as per the demand. The workshop was facilitated by Palladium as Technical Support Unit (TSU) to the Directorate of Horticulture, Odisha. The event aimed to enhance the export potential of fresh vegetables from the region.

Key to boost export

Sudhanshu KK Mishra, CGM, Nabard, said, “Three areas are key to boost export in the State — strengthening supply to meet market demand, adherence to international quality standards and role of packaging. The markets are demanding and only good quality produce will fetch remunerative prices. Nabard along with Apeda, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Palladium, will focus on the value-chain development in fruits and vegetables to increase export of fresh produce from the State.”

Biswajit Behera, Associate Director, Palladium said, “Facilitating export of fresh produce from Odisha is one of the key focus areas of the State government as it is facilitating cold-chain facilities across the State to boost export from the State. Palladium is working closely with the FPOs in the State to make the farmers market-ready and the FPOs supply-ready”.

Sitakanta Mandal, Regional Manager, Apeda said, “Production planning, infrastructure support and training and handholding FPOs is crucial for strengthening supply of fresh produce from FPOs to international markets. To achieve this, we need to adopt a collaborative approach with the key stakeholders. Our next focus would be to conduct a State-level export sensitisation workshop to provide technical handholding to FPOs in Odisha on export process and potential.”

The workshop saw an active interaction of representatives from FPOs with other stakeholders. Mahila Pragati Farmer Producer Company Limited, a successful FPO from Rayagada, presented its success story and the plan for diversifying into other commodities for export. The all-women FPO with over 1,900 members has recently been exporting mangoes and fresh vegetables.