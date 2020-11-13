Odisha govt to repromulgate ordinance on agri-marketing to attract private investors

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In a shift from the ruling BJD’s earlier position to oppose the farm sector reforms introduced by the Centre, the Odisha government has approved a proposal to repromulgate an ordinance on agricultural produce and livestock marketing to attract private investors in the segment.
The Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance was first promulgated on May 13 and is about to lapse soon, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.
The government had initially planned to pass a bill in the monsoon session of the state Assembly to replace the ordinance but shelved the idea, amid stiff opposition to the agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre, a BJD leader said on condition of anonymity.
“The proposal to repromulgate the ordinance was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Now, the government is looking to pass a bill in the upcoming winter session to replace the ordinance,” he said.
The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will start from November 20.
The ruling BJD had opposed the ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill’ and ‘The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill’, in parliament.
The state’s new ordinance will allow the private entities to invest in the marketing of agricultural produce, the chief secretary said.
“The Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956 has been amended from time to time, but it is found that the objective was not fully achieved. Agricultural marketing in Odisha still suffers from poor infrastructure and operational inefficiency,” he said.
He also said the OAPM Act prevents private investors from pumping in money in agricultural marketing.
The existing regulatory framework does not support the free flow of agricultural produce and the direct interface between farmers and the processors or exporters, he said.
“To provide a level playing field to sellers and buyers to conclude their transactions transparently, there is an urgent need to revisit the existing law,” the chief secretary said.
The new ordinance, drafted under the central law, will create a conducive environment for farmers to realise better remuneration, he added.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...