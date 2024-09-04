The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) and the Directorate of Horticulture with support from Palladium Group as the technical support unit of the Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer Producer Organisations (PSFPO) project facilitated first-ever export of dragon fruits from Patnagarh in Balangir district of Odisha to Dubai.

Around four quintals of premium quality organically grown dragon fruit were supplied to Dubai through Bhubaneswar International Airport on September 4.

Known for their vibrant red flesh and superior size, dragon fruits were cultivated using organic practices. Despite the quality of dragon fruits, local market saturation had led to low prices — ranging from ₹120-160 a kg.

Benefitting cancer patients

A media statement said this export initiative has elevated the status of dragon fruit, fetching a price of ₹250-260 a kg in the international market.

Expressing his enthusiasm over this collaboration, the Odisha Deputy Chief Minister, KV Singh Deo, highlighted its significant impact on the State’s agricultural exports.

“Organic dragon fruits have shown tremendous benefits for cancer patients and have also been effective in reducing blood pressure, managing sugar levels, and combating other diseases. I am optimistic that these fresh and organic products will reach every household, contributing to better health outcomes. Additionally, I look forward to expanding exports to South-East Asian countries where there is high demand. I am deeply grateful to APEDA, the Directorate of Horticulture, and Palladium India for making this export a reality,” he said.

Biswajit Behera, Associate Director of Palladium, said Palladium, through its Market System Development approach, has been supporting FPOs to supply to the export markets by ensuring required quality control in place.

“Since the export journey began in May this year, we have facilitated FPOs to export products from several districts of Odisha to seven different countries across the globe. We are thrilled that fruit crops like dragon fruits produced in Odisha have now gained the recognition they deserve and are being sold with around 100 per cent incremental price value in the international market. Being fully organic, these dragon fruits offer numerous health benefits, and we are excited to see people across the globe enjoying them. Looking forward to increase the export connect for spices, floriculture, millets in addition to fresh vegetables in times to come,” Behera said.

The statement said that this achievement reflects the efforts of Palladium India, which has been working closely with the Odisha government to strengthen the farmers’ ecosystem. Its initiatives include upskilling farmers, enhancing supply chains, and facilitating market development.

Through collaboration with Apeda, it has successfully exported mangoes and vegetables in recent months. Future plans include expanding exports to new markets and initiating spice exports to the European Union, the statement added.