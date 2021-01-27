Offer for Coonoor tea auction down by 2.32 lakh kg

Content creators mean business
A total volume of 13.75 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 4 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is 2.32 lakh kg less than the offer for the previous auction.
Of the 13.75 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 12.98 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety with only 77,000 kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 51,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 9.28 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 26,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 3.70 lakh kg is CTC. In all, 9.79 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.96 lakh kg is Dust grades.
The Broken Pekoe Leaf grade from the bought-leaf factory, Crosshill Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers (GTB) topped the entire auction last week when TRP Tea and Commodities bought it for ₹286 a kg. Crosshill’s two other Leaf tea grades, auctioned by GTB, followed at ₹271 and ₹270. These three grades fetched the highest price among all teas – orthodox or CTC – from any factory corporate or bought leaf.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹110-116 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹118-124 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹147-180 and for the best grades, ₹155-208.
