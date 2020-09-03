Oil in Indore market inches higher amid strong global cues

The majority of oils in Indore and other mandis across Madhya Pradesh ruled higher amidst scattered buying support, strong global cues, and higher projections with soy refined here today. It rose to Rs. 880-85 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at Rs. 830-35.

Amongst plants, soy refined Mahakali was quoted at Rs. 890; Vippy- Rs. 889; Keshav- Rs. 882/85; Bajrang- Rs. 888; Prakash- Rs. 885; Avi Ujjain- Rs. 886; soy refined Ambika (Kala pipal)- Rs. 890; MS Pachore- Rs. 887; Dhanuka (Neemuch)- Rs. 880; MS Solvex Neemuch- Rs. 885; Khandwa- Rs. 890; soy refined Bansal- Rs. 887; Itarsi- Rs. 890; while RH Solvex Seoni was quoted at Rs. 890 for 10 kg.

Similarly, groundnut, cotton and palm oils were also quoted higher on strong global cues with groundnut oil (Indore) here today. It was Rs. 1,260-70; Groundnut oil (Bombay) at Rs. 1,260; while groundnut oil (Gondal, JamNagar and Rajkot) ruled at Rs. 1,225 each; while groundnut oil (Ahmadabad) was at Rs. 1,245. Cotton oil (Gujarat) was also quoted up at Rs. 875. Palm oil (Indore) rose to Rs. 895-Rs 900, while palm oil (Bombay) ruled at Rs. 865.

Amidst weak availability and hike in mustard seeds prices by the NAFED, mustard seeds also traded higher with mustard seeds (Nimar) today rising to Rs. 4,750-Rs. 4,800 a quintal, mustard seeds (Jaipur) were also quoted up at Rs. 5,525, Kacchi Ghani Jaipur ruled at Rs. 1,109, while mustard cake Jaipur was quoted at Rs. 2,225.. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today declined to 1.65 bags. Rajasthan-led the arrival with 85,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 25,000 bags, MP- 15,000 bags, Gujarat- 5,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab- 10,000 bags each, while 25,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.