An oil palm plantation drive under the National Mission on Edible oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) has been launched in Bhainsa village of Balangir district in Odisha.

Inaugurating the event, Sangita Kumari Singhdeo, Member of Parliament from Balangir, said oil palm processing plants can be set up in Balangir district considering the significant cultivation of oil palm plantation in the region.

Around 150 farmers from all blocks of Balangir district attended the event. The Odisha Department of Horticulture and M11 industries Pvt Ltd organised the event.

Lifting socio-economic status

Participants were briefed about the benefits of oil palm cultivation. They were told that oil palm is less labour-intensive crop with three times remunerative than paddy cultivation, assured returns, continuous and sustainable income for 30 years.

Farmers were informed that oil palm can strengthen the socio-economic status of people involved in oil palm cultivation. They were asked to make use of government subsidies under NMEO-OP for oil palm cultivation in the region.