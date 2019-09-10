Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-09-2019 11:47:21 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Unava(Guj)8.00-8.05817.905460548021.20
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)20.00-33.333067.801800180020.00
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC298.0017001500NC
Thondamuthur(TN)4.5080227.3225002600-10.71
Pollachi(TN)4.307.5375.6027202700-6.21
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC60.8017600176006.02
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC20.001700018000-22.73
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC20.0029002800-14.71
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC348.0016001600NC
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC49.3038003800-7.32
Copra
Elumathur(TN)44.627.47524.6796809895-1.88
Kangeyam(TN)20.001001242.98105501065017.22
Muthur(TN)3.00NC15.0086308780-14.64
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC8.0090008700-16.67
Payyannur(Ker)0.58-15.9413.3096009000-
Linseed
Gorakhpur(MP)0.91-63.6112.19400041252.56
Mustard
Begusarai (Raj)230.00-460.004200--
Fatehabad(UP)10.00-201261.4036703670-4.92
Rampurhat(WB)7.00NC152.0040004000-2.44
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.30-13.3317.2034753475-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Ghatal(WB)5.00-16.6791.5066006900-
Published on September 10, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil

