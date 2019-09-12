Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-09-2019 11:40:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-86.36104.805255515527.24
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)20.00NC3087.801800180020.00
Elumathur(TN)5.35-59.686246.9925422589-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC350.0016001600NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00NC1262.98106001055017.78
GroundNutOil
Sevur(TN)20.661966795.115800575016.00
Mangrol(Guj)16.00601294.805200517525.30
Jhansi(UP)1.50-16.67279.8035853580-
Linseed
Gorakhpur(MP)3.80317.58115.994300400010.26
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671267.0035503570-8.27
Barhaj(UP)29.007.41729.0043104310-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)25.0066.672963.3037523757-0.82
Rura(UP)25.00-12.28953.60350035002.94
Durgapur(WB)17.50-7.89597.8443004300-5.49
Asansol(WB)10.00-3.85707.2043004300-5.49
Jhansi(UP)7.50-6.25145.80356035504.40
Devariya(UP)3.00-25453.904265426014.50
Ujhani(UP)3.00NC1414.00420042005.00
Unnao(UP)2.0010034.90402542155.23
Partaval(UP)1.50NC10.004260410013.60
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-6040.0042404240-
Naugarh(UP)0.7016.6725.5042504250-
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00-5.711063.50897089703.40
Durgapur(WB)10.204.94357.44980098002.08
Haathras(UP)10.00NC663.0082008400-11.83
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.8055.5682.3098009800-0.61
Rura(UP)1.00NC434.6077007700-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-33.3363.00961097401.69
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Gorakhpur(MP)31.00-92.251804.5047504875-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-3040.60181251670342.94
Published on September 12, 2019
