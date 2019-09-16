Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)156.0065.08250.5054505125-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)136.502576.471087.005510541524.94
Siddhpur(Guj)123.30100.981882.805457544023.88
Vijapur(Guj)75.20-75.205480-41.79
Thara(Guj)51.5061.85707.565517550724.48
Rajkot(Guj)48.00200887.305310531028.73
Tharad(Guj)45.60-4.2604.305462542034.70
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)33.30-33.305500-37.16
Himatnagar(Guj)28.203701491.005425535019.89
Unava(Guj)20.608.42857.505500548021.55
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)13.20-13.205455-41.50
Sumerpur(Raj)10.30-79.8461.405401497024.76
Adoni(AP)8.3031510.305354495638.70
Savli(Guj)6.1957.5133.4354005200-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.7011.761087.005455541523.70
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)5.6046031.8054575440-
Mansa(Guj)3.6030.4325.085475548023.31
Kurnool(AP)3.20357.14154.405169498834.12
Dehgam(Guj)2.00-9.09272.105375536520.79
Sami(Guj)1.50NC12.2054505375-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.004600420024.32
Vadgam(Guj)0.90-52.13170.985445546524.03
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.88-45.6825.0755175450-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-55.5646.405200520025.30
Karjan(Guj)0.70-301.705425530023.30
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60-0.605350-41.72
CoconutOil
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.00NC54320.001000010000-23.08
Honnali(Kar)1200.0014054440.0070007000-36.36
Madathukulam(TN)33.0085.39456.5425002500-1.96
Natham(TN)30.002003127.801800170020.00
Elumathur(TN)10.87103.186257.8625822542-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC142.0018001800-21.74
Senjeri(TN)6.00NC36.0223502250-18.97
Muthur(TN)5.00-44.44108.0025702365-13.32
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC104.001940019000-10.60
Negamam(TN)3.60NC435.9026502750-7.02
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC63.3017600176006.02
Pollachi(TN)2.50-41.86378.1027202720-6.21
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50-72.22238.8225002500-10.71
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC55.901675017350-16.04
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC354.00160016006.67
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.505018.5024002400-14.29
Kianthukadavu(TN)1.00NC2.0024002400-31.43
Karamadai(TN)0.7531.58155.6822502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC820.0033003500-5.71
Pappireddipatti(TN)6.67100.328.3320002000-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC265.0027002400-10.00
Palakode(TN)1.67-49.85146.6020001200-33.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC50.8038003800NC
Copra
Rasipuram(TN)17.0014.71426.1384008400-32.26
Vellakkoil(TN)12.03-10.22223.1583858445-21.16
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC264.001080011200-15.63
Thammampati(TN)4.74-4.749500--24.00
Vellore(TN)1.8032.354.07800010400-16.67
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC6.00180001800010.77
GingellyOil
Alappuzha(Ker)1.00NC10.00121001210041.52
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)25.0035.145737.304800505029.73
Madhoganj(UP)24.0017.071178.005230525026.02
Etah(UP)20.00-48.72710.004950492054.69
Farukhabad(UP)16.0060756.005000490031.58
Mangrol(Guj)12.90-7.861321.705175517524.70
Kurnool(AP)9.2091.67177.305829671135.91
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-12.553.0051505150NC
Bewar(UP)6.00-2580.004900490048.48
Vedachandur(TN)5.00-5.004895--
Sevur(TN)3.50-83.06798.615800580016.00
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.00-25194.8066986740276.50
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-53.85145.503590375015.81
Vellore(TN)2.8111.955.3210000760040.85
Gingee(TN)2.4020221.017999903750.67
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40328.5746.268520849546.62
Gajol(WB)2.30-88.1058005700-
Rampur(UP)2.0033.33396.905260526012.88
Jhansi(UP)1.50-25283.3035753575-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)28.0086.67274.00105001140033.76
Rajkot(Guj)9.5035.71150.506550656028.43
Linseed
Atarra(UP)9.50-20.83215.5047254800-
Banda(UP)5.0025261.504725477515.24
Karvi(UP)3.20-20111.404775473019.38
Kota(Raj)2.001006.504700471130.56
Mahoba(UP)1.9058.3312.3047304700-
Maudaha(UP)0.80-8435.504600435012.20
Satna(MP)0.60-0.603950--
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)256.70504555.9035103520-
Samsabad(UP)189.00-1.056426.0037003800-3.90
Agra(UP)174.001481.826598.0036103620-10.20
Sitapur(UP)120.00-208710.00345534602.83
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC3915.0035503550-11.69
Jaunpur(UP)60.0050325.80422542005.63
Satna(MP)59.80-119.603450-3.92
Tharad(Guj)49.90-28.21507.60361536255.55
Lucknow(UP)45.00-8.161280.00386038758.43
Barhaj(UP)31.006.9791.0043004310-
Rura(UP)28.50NC1067.60350034002.94
Bangalore(Kar)24.00242.86276.0047504950-12.84
Nagaram(Raj)23.00-37.842268.8036303633-9.27
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)22.801166.67609.0035553300NC
Gangapur City(Raj)22.50765.388059.6037613725-4.98
Kota(Raj)19.50-507741.0035503475-5.33
Visnagar(Guj)18.40211.86592.0035503565-4.05
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)18.00-282999.3037053752-2.06
Tundla(UP)17.50-39.661177.3036103620-5.50
Bilsi(UP)16.50251005.0037504100-6.25
Burdwan(WB)16.006.67194.00420042503.70
Khair(UP)15.00NC1757.5036003600-10.00
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-16.67389.50423042205.22
Achnera(UP)14.0016.67472.80370037004.23
Atarra(UP)12.5025211.5035253550-0.70
Fatehabad(UP)12.00201285.4036203670-6.22
Mahoba(UP)11.50-0.86307.8033853600-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)10.1024.69385.2036003600-5.01
Siddhpur(Guj)9.69107.49478.4735073357-1.13
Aliganj(UP)9.00NC168.0033003300-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)9.00-10367.50400040005.26
Goluwala(Raj)8.90-751105.8036653660-4.06
Khanpur(Raj)8.50-89.92220.30367036132.00
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11902.0035503510-8.97
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)8.0014.29396.00400040508.11
Kayamganj(UP)7.00-30314.0036103610-6.96
Mirzapur(UP)6.50NC156.50420042155.00
Katwa(WB)6.50-13.33189.70400040502.56
Jasra(UP)6.00-40170.004200350016.67
Jhansi(UP)6.00NC169.80357035654.69
Hardoi(UP)6.00-25370.50353036101.44
Rajkot(Guj)5.0011.11194.60337532003.85
Ballia(UP)5.0011.11110.004275427512.50
Chandausi(UP)5.00-37.5548.00420042000.84
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.0011.11140.2036003605-7.10
Lalitpur(UP)5.00-44.441938.0036703600-0.54
Maudaha(UP)5.00-58.33123.0035253575-3.42
Karvi(UP)5.00-37.5299.0035503500-3.14
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.70161.11609.0034503300-2.95
Dhekiajuli(ASM)4.5028.5781.0042004200-
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.86257.00420042601.20
Banda(UP)4.00-50402.0035003520-0.28
Bareilly(UP)3.5016.6764.60421542103.82
Devariya(UP)3.5016.67460.904265426514.50
Gazipur(UP)3.50NC191.50420042004.74
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.50-46.97352.60345032004.55
Mainpuri(UP)3.507583.5035003580-4.37
Jangipura(UP)3.50NC73.00420042306.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.30371.43300.4035253400-4.73
Safdarganj(UP)3.30-13.1641.50387037708.71
Jiaganj(WB)3.30-10.8114.0041003680-5.75
Allahabad(UP)3.00-53.85124.004200421017.48
Farukhabad(UP)3.005082.1036803720-1.21
Unnao(UP)2.804040.5037754025-1.31
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57128.304250425010.39
Etawah(UP)2.50-37.583.0035803525-7.01
Khurja(UP)2.50-28.57184.0036703630-7.44
Ujhani(UP)2.50251423.00420042005.00
Khatra(WB)2.50NC213.00390039002.63
Faizabad(UP)2.20NC28.30388038504.44
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)2.10-58103.1036153625-
Gondal(UP)2.1016.67106.403870387012.17
Howly(ASM)2.00-6058.00360036001.41
Puwaha(UP)2.0010062.50425042508.97
Rampur(UP)2.00NC83.00420041906.33
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0066.6744.0042204240-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.00NC55.0036003650-7.69
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-33.33171.50420042009.09
Robertsganj(UP)1.802043.90421042108.51
Bharthna(UP)1.80-18.1879.9035003475-13.04
Bangarmau(UP)1.6014.2967.30365036504.29
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-50225.8036003600-6.49
Charkhari(UP)1.50-71.1595.8034253350-6.16
Ajuha(UP)1.502521.104150420020.29
Gurusarai(UP)1.5050103.2033003450-
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.4016.6722.4034753475-
Fatehpur(UP)1.303044.8038303830-3.53
Thara(Guj)1.27-50.214.3534003425-5.74
Naanpara(UP)1.1037.56.40385038003.36
Khalilabad(UP)1.0011.1119.404280428018.40
Naugarh(UP)1.002529.1042404245-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.0025122.0036553650-8.85
Madhoganj(UP)1.00NC56.9036703650-9.38
Kandi(WB)1.00-37.545.6037204010-
Badda(UP)0.80-33.3345.0042504250-
Nadia(WB)0.80-11.1133.3040003950-4.76
Gadaura(UP)0.70-41.6729.904200410018.31
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)60.00-7.69507.0089758985-
Howly(ASM)30.00-50391.009500100009.20
Aligarh(UP)30.00-251710.0085008500-9.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC1123.50897589753.40
Etawah(UP)18.00-25501.00897089000.22
Ajuha(UP)7.0040103.00980098008.89
Haathras(UP)6.00-25675.0082008300-4.65
Dadri(UP)6.0050297.00900090006.51
Allahabad(UP)5.0011.1199.50980099006.52
Gazipur(UP)5.00100163.30988098802.07
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10242.7098759945-
Jangipura(UP)3.00NC32.7098609880-
Mainpuri(UP)2.603052.7086008680-
Rampur(UP)2.5013.6473.40910091507.95
Kayamganj(UP)2.50NC80.3089508925-2.19
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.20-26.6758.8089008900-6.32
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC37.3089509000-
Pilibhit(UP)2.00NC151.80899089004.78
Hardoi(UP)2.00-23.0891.30957095104.13
Bharthna(UP)2.00-2076.7090009000-1.10
Safdarganj(UP)2.005.2626.00990099002.59
Purulia(WB)2.00NC22.5010533102803.88
Etah(UP)1.80-18.1867.3087108710-
Fatehpur(UP)1.502541.6091009110-
Puwaha(UP)1.2010025.40900089509.76
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.2033.3384.7098009800-0.20
Rura(UP)1.00NC436.6077007700-
Paliakala(UP)1.00-9.0965.00959096702.35
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC5.6098509800-0.76
Katwa(WB)0.8014.2913.90995099505.57
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)44.0040.131634.90180001785063.64
Dhing(ASM)35.00-7.89264.0058007500-
Katwa(WB)18.002.86134.5060006200-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)16.0045.4598.0060006200-
Lingasugur(Kar)10.00-72.9771.001050011020-
Ghatal(WB)7.505099.0067006600-
Gangapur City(Raj)5.20550763.809600100005.49
Jayamkondam(TN)2.76-4.835.661100012344-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-37.5398.108690865029.32
Sumerpur(Raj)2.00-69.008300--
Singroli(MP)1.60-46.6742.107500900033.93
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)147.00-254659.003850370013.24
Mhow(MP)21.20-11.67350.2034003500-
Khategaon(MP)16.00166.671306.6635003400-
Dahod(Guj)6.70-78.59383.803825353510.87
Gorakhpur(MP)5.50-45451.05337537508.59
Bangalore(Kar)5.0015020.004750450013.10
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025712.003930389026.37
Chaurai(MP)3.20-3.203500--
Kalapipal(MP)2.50-94.87966.603450347915.00
Satna(MP)0.57-0.573200--
Sunflower
Kurnool(AP)3.30-72.2724.3039093549-
Published on September 16, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil