Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)156.00NC406.5054605450-
Visnagar(Guj)70.50-7.361976.105461548021.98
Unjha(Guj)61.12-61.125500--
Tharad(Guj)56.8014.98710.505497546235.56
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)29.00408.771120.505480545524.26
Siddhpur(Guj)26.93-78.161909.735457545723.88
Thara(Guj)25.75-50733.315492551723.92
Mehsana(Guj)16.90-53.95224.905500550044.36
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-68.75902.305150531024.85
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)12.50228.9541.305465540041.95
Jamnagar(Guj)9.30138.4633.6051534745-
Kalol(Guj)9.10-9.105450--
Himatnagar(Guj)7.50-73.41498.505575542523.20
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.2055051.605100520022.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.50-21.051120.505455545523.70
Savli(Guj)3.55-42.6536.9854005400-
Mansa(Guj)2.85-20.8327.935515547524.21
Dehgam(Guj)2.00NC274.105375537521.47
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.85-97.62104.715438501040.81
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.4868.1826.5555125517-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.004600460024.32
Unava(Guj)0.80-96.28879.805500550021.82
Karjan(Guj)0.60-14.292.305475542524.43
CoconutOil
Arasikere(Kar)9805.00324.4623602.001512515000-27.98
Tarikere(Kar)6976.0034.1512176.001358910000-36.80
Honnali(Kar)5200.00845.4560190.001200090009.09
Nanjangud(Kar)4000.00NC14000.0097509500-
Santhesargur(Kar)3000.0036.3643800.009000800050.00
Bangalore(Kar)2850.0026.6744730.0019000190008.57
Mumbai(Mah)1028.0055.529831.0014001300-6.67
Madathukulam(TN)43.6065.15526.5426002500-5.45
Senjeri(TN)40.0010096.0222502250-22.41
Kannur(Ker)25.00-16.671730.001815017750-11.25
Natham(TN)10.00NC3147.80170018006.25
Thondamuthur(TN)9.00NC256.8226002500-1.89
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC148.0018001800-21.74
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC85.0029502950-18.06
Thalavadi(TN)5.0042.8613.3012001600-
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC108.001950019400-10.14
Negamam(TN)3.60-20444.0027502650-3.51
Kattappana(Ker)3.50-3.503800--7.32
Pollachi(TN)3.20-15.79385.1026502720-8.62
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC68.3017500176005.42
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.30-20.6956.50320035003.23
Kattappana(Ker)2.10-2.1017800--13.17
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC59.901712017350-14.19
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC24.001700017000-22.73
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.00-33.3315.6050004500NC
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC24.0030002900-11.76
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC358.00160016006.67
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80-1053.0033003000-10.81
Thiruppur(TN)1.25-89.3556.8120002000-25.93
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-2010.9538003800-20.83
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00-33.3319.5022002400-21.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC49.401780018000-7.29
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC840.0034003400NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-16.67187.0031503250-5.97
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC275.00240024009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC53.8035003800-7.89
Copra
Elumathur(TN)60.7514.04640.9310565996513.79
Kangeyam(TN)44.0046.671400.98100001045011.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC276.001100010800-14.06
Thammampati(TN)7.55-16.1121.2995009500-24.00
Manjeswaram(Ker)6.00-66.6797.00905010650-21.65
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC10.0092009000-14.81
Muthur(TN)1.00-5018.0010055826065.24
Payyannur(Ker)0.58NC13.8894009600-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)156.005245893.304675480026.35
Madhoganj(UP)31.0072.221227.005050532016.09
Mangrol(Guj)13.0044.441343.705130507531.54
Farukhabad(UP)10.00-37.5766.005000500023.46
Bangalore(Kar)6.00NC65.0051505150NC
Avalurpet'(TN)4.00150324.208048893623.47
Lalitpur(UP)3.5040151.503500370012.90
Cheyyar(TN)2.6277.0342.339186861230.78
Bhesan(Guj)2.00-2.003275-6.50
Sevur(TN)1.67-40.99803.116000600020.00
Visavadar(Guj)1.47-37.1867.323925420020.03
Tindivanam(TN)1.40-53.33388.508987991138.01
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-66.6715.0072393739106.06
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.90-0.904200--
Jasdan(Guj)0.80-33.33122.904250410021.43
Gingee(TN)0.80-66.67221.818287799956.09
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-14.2948.304265418536.48
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.60-25196.2067287148278.19
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)191.001199.324155.8054005100-
Mumbai(Mah)146.0087.18411.0098009000-
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-47.62306.00107501050036.94
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-84.21152.006575655028.92
Jamnagar(Guj)0.70-0.705475--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0050545.0047504675-
Atarra(UP)7.00-26.32222.504700472520.51
Karvi(UP)2.50-50118.904725470014.55
Maudaha(UP)2.0015037.504700460014.63
Baberu(UP)1.50-5047.9047204825-
Madhoganj(UP)0.8033.3314.209830982550.77
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)306.8519.541169.6035153510-
Samsabad(UP)185.00NC7166.0038003700-1.30
Sitapur(UP)180.0038.469330.0033603460-2.61
Agra(UP)170.005.597260.0036403650-10.12
Tharad(Guj)103.40-16.481962.00358536204.67
Visnagar(Guj)70.50283.15733.005461355050.65
Baran(Raj)68.00-136.003650-1.96
Aligarh(UP)60.00-254195.0035503500-11.25
Jaunpur(UP)50.00-16.67425.80420042255.00
Kota(Raj)46.50102.177880.0035003500-6.67
Lucknow(UP)46.00-13.211478.004040385013.48
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-102015.00362537255.07
Rura(UP)35.0022.811194.60350034002.94
Unjha(Guj)34.94-69.883550--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)34.30629.79682.6035303450-0.70
Barhaj(UP)33.006.45857.0042904300-
Nagaram(Raj)29.00-6.452388.8036273640-7.43
Lakhimpur(UP)29.00-3.331385.0035803600-7.49
Goluwala(Raj)24.60-51.571256.6036333668-4.90
Bangalore(Kar)23.0064.29350.0047504750-12.84
Dhing(ASM)20.00-33.33390.0038003400-5.00
Mehsana(Guj)19.20585.71170.6034753550-2.11
Bilsi(UP)18.5012.121042.0037753750-5.63
Lalsot(Raj)18.30169.122312.10376036073.72
Pilibhit(UP)18.00-10465.50423042405.22
Durgapur(WB)17.606.67666.0443504300-4.40
Mumbai(Mah)17.00-45.16195.0070007000-
Tundla(UP)17.00-2.861211.3036203610-12.14
Siddhpur(Guj)15.4759.65509.4135003507-1.33
Fatehabad(UP)12.50251330.4036703600-9.38
Achnera(UP)12.00-7.69522.80368037505.14
Khair(UP)12.00201801.5035003600-12.72
Kayamganj(UP)12.00NC362.0036003600-7.22
Toofanganj(WB)12.00-2098.004000380014.29
Barabanki(UP)11.00-21.43115.50394038905.35
Kasganj(UP)10.00-66.671198.0036703650-5.17
Khanpur(Raj)9.005.88238.30367136702.03
Atarra(UP)9.00-28229.50355035251.43
Hardoi(UP)9.00NC406.5034503500-0.86
Asansol(WB)8.40-11.58743.0043504300-2.25
Mathura(UP)8.0014.29498.00375038500.81
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.00128.57368.60345034504.55
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)8.00-11.11383.50400040005.26
Merta City(Raj)7.8056438.0036003613-1.67
Karvi(UP)7.50-6.25330.0035003520-5.41
Charra(UP)7.0075519.1036003500-7.69
Allahabad(UP)6.50116.67137.004200420017.48
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC180.50421542105.38
Saharanpur(UP)6.00NC116.10420042002.69
Jagnair(UP)5.4028.57591.20365036004.29
Bareilly(UP)5.2010880.00420042253.45
Rajkot(Guj)5.102204.80337533753.85
Auraiya(UP)5.00-75484.0035303500-8.07
Maudaha(UP)5.00NC133.0035753525-2.05
Khairagarh(UP)4.70NC527.80370036005.71
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-251959.0036503510-1.08
Badayoun(UP)4.0081.82269.40425042304.68
Chandausi(UP)4.00-20556.00420042000.60
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00-20148.2036203600-6.58
Hapur(UP)4.00-90888.0042204230-
Meerut(UP)4.00-33.3340.00424041208.72
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29468.904265426514.50
Safdarganj(UP)4.0021.2149.503970387011.52
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.70-9.76400.8036253632-3.97
Baberu(UP)3.20-73.3361.0035003510-
Azamgarh(UP)3.0020134.30425042509.68
Ballia(UP)3.00-40116.004250427511.84
Basti(UP)3.0076.4766.404250423517.08
Etawah(UP)3.005093.0036603650-4.94
Khurja(UP)3.00NC196.0036353640-9.13
Thara(Guj)2.55100.7919.4534753400-3.66
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.50-46.81682.6034553450-2.81
Suratgarh(Raj)2.50257.14358.20355135111.46
Gondal(UP)2.5047.06114.803850387011.76
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025234.8036003575-6.49
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.6757.30375037252.74
Faizabad(UP)2.409.0933.10386038803.90
Mainpuri(UP)2.20-37.1487.9036253500-1.49
Soharatgarh(UP)2.10NC85.5042604270-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-33.3386.10372036801.92
Bharthna(UP)2.002587.1036503525-8.75
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-20180.50420042006.33
Gangapur City(Raj)1.80-95.928151.4036973774-6.52
Aklera(Raj)1.70-55.2623.6035703625-1.05
Bangarmau(UP)1.606.6773.5036003650-1.37
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)1.50-61.54113.9035803615-
Uniyara(Raj)1.50-3.003680-2.65
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.50-95.083063.3037613766-0.58
Gazipur(UP)1.507.14197.30423042105.49
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-2558.0038003600-5.00
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)1.502527.8034753525-
Khatra(WB)1.50-40216.00390039002.63
Baxirhat(WB)1.30305.404000400014.29
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2050.2038253815-3.65
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-75310.4034004100-6.85
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-607.00390038157.59
Bahraich(UP)1.00-33.3331.50391038902.89
Gadaura(UP)1.0042.8631.904100420015.49
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC168.6035803550-13.11
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.3323.104150415020.29
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-37.562.1037203650-8.15
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC6.00428042206.20
Ujhani(UP)1.00-66.671431.00420042003.70
Udaipura(Raj)0.90-1.803400-2.26
Chandoli(UP)0.9028.5736.30422542107.64
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-40105.0033003300-
Kalol(Guj)0.80-1.603560--
Naugarh(UP)0.70NC31.9042454245-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.70-30123.4036603655-8.73
Nadia(WB)0.60-33.3336.3039503900-7.06
Mustardoil
Dhing(ASM)200.00NC2340.00950010750-
Meerut(UP)60.00NC627.0089508975-
Saharanpur(UP)33.00101313.00894089603.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.0014.811239.50896089753.23
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1830.0086008500-8.51
Jhargram(WB)24.00NC659.0010500102005.00
Etawah(UP)18.0012.5569.00905090001.12
Hapur(UP)10.00-50435.00898089504.42
Haathras(UP)10.00-50735.0082008200-4.65
Durgapur(WB)9.206.98393.04985098002.87
Giridih(Jha)8.9439.91128.781030010300-5.50
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67311.00900090006.51
Gazipur(UP)5.50111.54179.50985098501.76
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC262.7098659855-
Ajuha(UP)5.00-28.57113.00985098009.44
Hardoi(UP)3.203.23103.90942095402.50
Allahabad(UP)3.00-40105.50990098007.61
Pilibhit(UP)3.0020162.80904089805.36
Kasganj(UP)2.801263.5086508650-
Mainpuri(UP)2.50-3.8557.7086508600-
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-30.5676.20902089505.81
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC41.3089508950-
Bahraich(UP)1.80-18.1826.7010220101902.71
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-35.7189.5089758925-1.91
Bharthna(UP)1.80-18.1884.7090509000-0.55
Safdarganj(UP)1.80-1029.60992099002.80
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-257.00997599703.37
Barabanki(UP)1.10-8.337.9099509940-
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC19.50883086001.49
Fatehpur(UP)1.00NC45.6090859100-
Achalda(UP)1.00-2.003600--
Rura(UP)1.00NC440.6077007700-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-54.5560.8090008900-5.26
Naanpara(UP)0.80-209.2099009850-0.25
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Dindori(MP)0.60-89.0936.4044004500-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Unjha(Guj)141.52-141.5210000--
Rajkot(Guj)87.0097.731721.90165001800050.00
Amreli(Guj)42.702568.75227.80144301545539.42
Dhing(ASM)38.008.57302.0068005800-
Jasdan(Guj)38.00465062.90147501600053.65
Savarkundla(Guj)23.0082066.1014288189005.92
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)14.7032036.30150201700541.10
Bhesan(Guj)6.00-6.008520-19.16
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)5.50816.676.1090001000033.33
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-84.85126.00105001050028.05
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-509.001800018000-
Lalitpur(UP)3.00NC404.108525850026.86
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.00NC41.508571105003.27
Morbi(Guj)1.10-5617.0038909230-61.94
Jamnagar(Guj)0.70-87.7225.10911516125-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.70-58.8218.40810010100-8.99
Visavadar(Guj)0.64-81.824.8890509650-
Soyabean
Thandla(MP)300.0027.66980.9836503350-
Amarawati(Mah)237.00-237.003619-9.67
Mhow(MP)227.90178.95659.8037553670-
Kota(Raj)184.0076.084947.503900385023.03
Karanja(Mah)150.00-62.5550.003675358012.04
Narsinghgarh(MP)80.60104.051311.20365036007.35
Khategaon(MP)76.08980.681389.7835003653-
Yeotmal(Mah)66.00-21.43150.003685354512.01
Baran(Raj)63.70-63.703950-18.76
Kalapipal(MP)55.0021001021.603550345018.33
Akola(Mah)44.00-20677.003750355020.97
Shajapur(MP)35.50688.8940.0038493564-
Gorakhpur(MP)33.30-46.12546.153450345011.00
Patharia(MP)32.00-32.003750--
Aklera(Raj)17.10216.67328.90392336409.12
Katol(Mah)17.0054.5528.003760358520.32
Haveri(Kar)16.00-16.003740-10.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.006.67405.0046504200-
Daryapur(Mah)8.00-8.003595-15.97
Chhindwara(MP)4.80-4.803650--
Kolaras(MP)4.50-83.0231.0037403506-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11720.503975394027.81
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)3.00-62.511.003837366516.10
Khanpur(Raj)2.5025147.104075352512.23
Khujner(MP)2.30-66.183715.503846347526.31
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-33.3325.004750475013.10
Kille Dharur(Mah)2.00-2.003765--
Partur(Mah)1.00-5018.003675364114.66
Udaipura(Raj)0.70-727.5034003350NC
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)16.00-55.5683.004050364110.60
Bellary(Kar)1.00-72.2220.604090399728.86
Suva(DillSeed)
Unjha(Guj)20.30-40.605600--
Published on September 24, 2019
