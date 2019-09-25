Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:42:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC82.004600460024.32
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)63.24532.43211.0435001700125.81
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC360.00160016006.67
Elumathur(TN)1.51-86.116259.37276525820.73
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)14.007.691357.705130513031.54
Mustard
Shahjahanpur(UP)38.00-24224.00424040855.60
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2933.5042404245-
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)36.00-72.009160--
Soyabean
Gorakhpur(MP)29.50-11.41575.653450345011.00
Published on September 25, 2019
