Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.004700460027.03
GroundNutOil
Mangrol(Guj)13.90-0.711371.605230513034.10
Mustardoil
Achalda(UP)2.00-6.009000--
Published on September 26, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil