Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.004500460021.62
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00-16.671755.0018150177501.11
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80NC56.6032003400-5.88
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.252512.203800380015.15
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)674.60179.225670.6053305200-
HippeSeed
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)75.00NC225.0033-40.00
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671655.0035703570-8.23
Rura(UP)27.50NC1359.60350034002.94
Khairagarh(UP)4.40-26.67548.60370037005.71
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.60-87.23416.60362536000.69
Naugarh(UP)0.60-4037.904235425010.29
Mustardoil
Achalda(UP)1.20-16.409000--
Rura(UP)1.00NC446.6075007700-
Paliakala(UP)0.9012.569.20952596100.79
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Ghatal(WB)5.00-33.33104.0069006700-
Published on October 08, 2019
