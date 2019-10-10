Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Becharaji(Guj)3.40112.5238.504412425015.89
Dehgam(Guj)1.50NC277.1042004062-6.35
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-93.33903.3041205150-5.83
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.004600450021.05
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1780.0018250181501.67
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC116.0019500195004.84
Parakkodu(Ker)3.5016.6751.502200022000-3.51
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC62.901760017120-11.78
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505043.501800018000-10.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC52.701790017800-2.19
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC880.0034003400-5.56
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC295.002400240033.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.50-10121.0028002800-6.67
Thrissur(Ker)3.00NC27.00340034006.25
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)40.00-25.931524.98103001050014.44
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC300.0010800108003.85
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC23.5010000100006.38
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-7.1416.0890009000-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)510.00226.926403.304500467515.38
Lalsot(Raj)400.802190.29486.804950518129.24
Halvad(Guj)348.401304.84474.545000500049.25
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)147.701348.04715.205500555034.15
Visavadar(Guj)80.432722.11152.225085427539.89
Palanpur(Guj)44.001366.67618.0052025000-
Bagru(Raj)22.00144.44684.5050005000-
Sevur(TN)16.231608.42820.295750600015.00
Shamli(UP)16.00-17.9535.5050704850-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)13.501094.6930.55510050006.25
Gingee(TN)12.00400236.218500807060.11
Vikkiravandi(TN)12.001900208.2062486728251.21
Farukhabad(UP)9.0038.46781.505000490038.89
Cheyyar(TN)6.791.6555.807832811216.06
Tindivanam(TN)6.4014.29401.408961977518.28
Lakshar(Utr)5.2015.5616.2050004900-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-38.46162.003790375022.26
Mahoba(UP)3.9039.2911.5048804865-
Anthiyur(TN)3.03-3.036419-33.28
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)716.006.146386.6055905330-
Rajkot(Guj)3.50133.33155.506000657521.83
Groundnut(Split)
Modasa(Guj)95.00-95.005750--
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.67510.00457547509.58
Atarra(UP)8.0060187.004750476015.85
Banda(UP)4.00-20184.504775472511.57
Mahoba(UP)1.50NC18.3041504600-
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)381.6524.381932.9035903515-2.31
Samsabad(UP)315.0010.538366.00400040002.56
Tharad(Guj)74.50316.22216.60355035503.65
Aligarh(UP)60.00204635.0036203650-5.24
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.0022.222125.0036403625-6.67
Lalsot(Raj)48.6031402412.3037153750-3.56
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)43.201628769.0035503455-0.14
Gangapur City(Raj)42.9077.278329.6038253730-1.67
Sitapur(UP)38.00-66.079630.00346034500.29
Jaunpur(UP)30.0050525.80420042153.70
Lakhimpur(UP)27.00-22.861709.0035903570-7.24
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00-19.35553.5035603550-9.18
Barhaj(UP)23.00-11.54955.0042904270-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)22.00266.673289.3038003838-2.31
Auraiya(UP)20.00300524.0035603530-9.87
Pilibhit(UP)20.0011.11579.50423042352.92
Mahoba(UP)17.00347.37349.4036103600-
Shamli(UP)16.00-60160.00422541004.32
Dhing(ASM)15.00-25420.004200380011.11
Etah(UP)15.0025956.0035503550-9.44
Kasganj(UP)14.00133.331286.0035503650-10.13
Tundla(UP)13.50-20.591238.3036203620-7.42
Nagaram(Raj)12.00-202488.8037183700-4.67
Goluwala(Raj)12.00185.711327.00376936210.37
Fatehabad(UP)12.00130.771364.8036703650-7.09
Banda(UP)12.00200426.0035253500-6.00
Ujhani(UP)12.00201479.0039004200-2.74
Mungawali(MP)10.00-57.0843.3035003100-
Atarra(UP)9.00-10267.5035403500-4.32
Muradabad(UP)7.0040150.0042104210-0.47
Khairagarh(UP)6.3043.18561.20380037008.57
Siddhpur(Guj)6.29-59.34521.9934873500-4.12
Chandausi(UP)6.0020588.0042004200NC
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)5.6086.67134.3035953595-
Azamgarh(UP)5.00100149.304245425511.71
Charra(UP)5.0025550.1036253125-4.61
Kayamganj(UP)5.00-50392.0036403600-6.91
Akbarpur(UP)5.00194.1245.20388038755.15
Jagnair(UP)4.50-16.67600.203850365010.00
Mathura(UP)4.50-43.75507.00377537500.67
Anandnagar(UP)4.00-8.004210--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.00-20166.2036703640-7.79
Gazipur(UP)4.00-11.11219.90423042304.44
Ballia(UP)3.5016.67123.004260425012.11
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.50-25.53385.00345033004.55
Sri Madhopur(Raj)3.40466.67423.4035503625-1.39
Safdarganj(UP)3.30-89116.10387039007.50
Bareilly(UP)3.20-38.4686.40423542005.22
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-41.18210.8030003375-14.29
Allahabad(UP)3.00-53.85143.00420042002.94
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25297.40422042006.84
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-251973.00374037004.47
Hardoi(UP)3.00-50424.503940392011.93
Kandi(WB)3.0020051.6038003720-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.6798.0035703660-7.27
Mainpuri(UP)2.5013.6497.3035753625-3.90
Palanpur(Guj)2.00-98.47135.00358033370.14
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3393.10374037252.75
Khurja(UP)2.00-20205.0038303625-2.54
Devariya(UP)2.00NC476.904285428014.42
Bindki(UP)2.00NC205.7038603800-3.50
Bharthna(UP)1.80NC94.3035753580-10.63
Becharaji(Guj)1.50-2587.6035003425-1.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-40237.8036003600-6.49
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6746.90422542108.89
Partaval(UP)1.50NC13.004200426012.00
Saharanpur(UP)1.50NC122.10420042001.45
Basti(UP)1.40-12.574.804250426012.14
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.3062.5508.30389037141.01
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC12.40381538002.01
Nadia(WB)1.2010038.7041003950-2.38
Bahraich(UP)1.101033.70392039101.82
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.00-98.28215.0032453200-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.0042.86125.40420036609.95
Ajuha(UP)1.00NC25.104150415017.73
Dadri(UP)1.0042.8627.90425042007.59
Thara(Guj)0.85-66.6721.1535373475-1.94
Khalilabad(UP)0.70-3020.804265428017.98
Divai(UP)0.60NC96.1039003900-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)45.0012.51483.0089508950-2.19
Shahjahanpur(UP)40.00-152.009160--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1449.5089608960-2.29
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC2060.0086008600-8.02
Etawah(UP)27.0050623.00905090501.12
Haathras(UP)25.00150821.0084008300-5.62
Shamli(UP)25.00NC131.0089609100-
Ajuha(UP)7.0040127.00990098505.88
Allahabad(UP)5.0066.67115.50990099006.45
Dadri(UP)5.00NC343.00905090501.12
Pilibhit(UP)4.5028.57186.80914091008.68
Banda(UP)2.5066.6747.8089508900-
Mainpuri(UP)2.5013.6467.1087208700-
Kasganj(UP)2.40-478.5086008610-7.63
Gazipur(UP)2.40-31.43198.30988098701.33
Bahraich(UP)2.0011.1130.7010210102200.59
Etah(UP)2.00NC75.3086008600-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0010047.3090008950-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.0993.1091009100-1.36
Safdarganj(UP)1.90-9.5237.60994099403.54
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-1097.1089009025-2.47
Hardoi(UP)1.20-47.83110.90949094001.71
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC21.50905088304.02
Achalda(UP)1.00NC18.4090008900-
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.3362.1091309140-2.25
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6713.6098009900-1.26
Paliakala(UP)1.00-16.6771.20963095702.77
Balarampur(WB)0.71NC12.12986098401.86
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Pratappur(Cht)10.0010025.0058775877-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)189.60117.931911.5014125165006.60
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.50437.586.00102501000023.49
Lalsot(Raj)12.70504.7637.701000010300-3.38
Gangapur City(Raj)11.60582.35777.109900105273.97
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)10.2075029.809905101909.39
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.0090011.0010825110558.20
Halvad(Guj)7.64315.22179.7810050112508.65
Jalaun(UP)6.20-6.209550--
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-28.57410.108190814026.58
Visavadar(Guj)0.96505.8493759050-
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.80-33.3360.968735104658.33
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)501.49383.52084.8534003300-
Narsinghgarh(MP)102.5027.171413.70342036500.59
Kinwat(Mah)51.00-71.003425--
Dahod(Guj)35.90435.82419.70370038257.25
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0056.25430.00450046508.43
Gandai(Cht)21.40201.4128.5033993399-
Khujner(MP)21.10229.693743.003315401515.91
Mungawali(MP)16.40-16.403120--
Gorakhpur(MP)14.00-63.92628.453600365015.83
Mahur(Mah)5.00-5.003400--
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-25727.503990395040.74
Published on October 10, 2019
