Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.004600460024.32
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1830.0017650181506.65
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC83.301720017500-6.01
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC910.0033003500-10.81
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC305.0024002200-11.11
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC62.8032003200-15.79
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)53.0032.51577.98102001030013.33
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)278.20-27.311147.704241494010.73
Dhoraji(Guj)1.3030110.80418043304.37
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC83.203850365014.93
Mustard
Rura(UP)35.009.381544.6034003400NC
Kishunpur(UP)26.004614.0035003450-2.78
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)25.001503445.3038003887-2.31
Lalsot(Raj)22.00-122506.30390036701.25
Barhaj(UP)21.0051083.0043004300-
Mathura(UP)9.0012.5541.0036603780-2.40
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67238.50424042504.69
Khatra(WB)2.105228.2039003900NC
Divai(UP)0.60NC99.7039003900-
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0033.331649.5089758970-2.13
Karimganj(ASM)14.93-49.98119.41938093803.70
Achalda(UP)5.0015034.4012509000-
Gazipur(UP)2.50-26.47217.30989098801.96
Rura(UP)1.00NC452.6078007600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.00100182.00103001000024.10
Kishunpur(UP)13.008.3335.00820082002.50
Lalsot(Raj)12.80-28.8968.50980010100-5.31
Published on October 17, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil