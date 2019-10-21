Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Bachau(Guj)2.00-81.82357.8045055525-1.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.004700460027.03
Kadiri(Guj)0.80-98.372447.9043755500-11.17
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC88.301700017500-2.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC49.501850018400-9.76
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC141.0028002800NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC65.8032003200-15.79
Copra
Gubbi(Kar)14.00366.6722.001250013000-
Vellakkoil(TN)13.5023.18247.618865888510.61
Kangeyam(TN)10.00NC1597.98105001025016.67
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5029.50940094006.82
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC18.2687009000-
GroundNutOil
Bangalore(Kar)8.0033.3394.00520052000.97
Sevur(TN)4.20-23.64902.625850580017.00
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-13.04177.703790377022.26
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.10-2.103915--
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC87.20365036508.96
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)31.0024400.00105001325033.76
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)5.002544.404850485018.29
Mustard
Kota(Raj)56.5022.838573.0037003700-1.33
Shahjahanpur(UP)51.0034.21326.00423042405.35
Gangapur City(Raj)40.50-5.598410.60390538250.39
Rura(UP)35.501.431615.6034003400NC
Maudaha(UP)25.00-44.44283.0036753650-2.65
Barhaj(UP)22.00-8.331175.0043204300-
Nagaram(Raj)17.00142.862618.8037263740-4.46
Fatehabad(UP)15.00251394.8037203670-8.15
Khairagarh(UP)5.3065.62599.80380037002.70
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00-16.67126.004100410013.89
Badayoun(UP)4.50-10338.40420042206.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.112005.2037503730-56.60
Mainpuri(UP)3.50-5.41117.7035603590-7.05
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)2.70107.69513.70385938900.21
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.50-16.67201.50420042006.33
Bangarmau(UP)1.8012.586.9036003600NC
Naugarh(UP)0.8033.3342.104245424510.69
Dadri(UP)0.80NC34.70420042106.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC102.1039003900-
Mustardoil
Shahjahanpur(UP)47.00-246.009150--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1791.5089708975-2.50
Dadri(UP)6.00NC389.00905090002.26
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-82.908675--
Achalda(UP)1.20-4038.8090008900-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)44.30281.9821.4010720990012.58
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)25.70151.9655.50980099058.23
Kota(Raj)6.0010023.80900095005.88
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-9.09427.108150812025.77
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-90.62166.00110001100034.15
Maudaha(UP)3.00-2516.70900085007.14
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)2230.00-12.5512192.50340033507.26
Mungawali(MP)308.2035.23601.4034003400-
Khujner(MP)303.7033.554418.10334035658.44
Bhiwapur(Mah)150.00400180.0031503650-
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29740.603850383035.33
Published on October 21, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil