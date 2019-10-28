Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC96.004300460013.16
CoconutOil
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-2554.50260002150017.12
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC95.801680016800-8.20
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC71.901755017550-9.07
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC55.9018600184000.54
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.0066.67267.0029502850-3.28
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC320.0022002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC70.3033003200-13.16
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90-104.7035002800-22.22
Copra
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.0066.67137.0090508550-0.55
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC8.0016500180001.54
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC19.8287008700-
GroundNutOil
Ramdurga(Kar)1.00-1.005455-67.59
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)57.00137.5481.00105001050033.76
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)230.00-20.699406.0039004000NC
Fatehabad(UP)58.004801530.8037203720-4.62
Bangalore(Kar)31.00675616.0048504850-11.01
Toofanganj(WB)14.0016.67126.004050400015.71
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.50-31.25446.50400040002.56
Khairagarh(UP)4.00-6.98627.6037003700NC
Khatra(WB)1.70-10.53239.4039003900NC
Nadia(WB)1.10-8.3347.9042004100-2.33
Baxirhat(WB)0.80-38.467.004050400015.71
Mustardoil
Purulia(WB)1.50NC29.501033010240-7.19
Achalda(UP)1.20-7641.2089001250-
Soyabean
Chakur(Mah)31.00138.4644.0033073351-3.33
Pandhana(MP)2.60-2.603400--
Ujjain(MP)1.50-99.59667.9029503741-15.03
Sonkatch(MP)0.60-57.142.0035003500-
Published on October 28, 2019
