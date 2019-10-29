Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kurnool(AP)51.401506.25205.8035895169-23.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.004500430018.42
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1880.0017650176506.65
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC98.301680016800-8.20
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)25.00-50292.0029502950-3.28
Thrissur(Ker)3.00NC30.00330034003.13
Palakode(TN)1.67-74.96154.9420002000-16.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC71.8033003300-13.16
Copra
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00-40152.0090509050-0.55
Vellakkoil(TN)8.88-34.22256.498915886511.23
Vellore(TN)0.59-67.224.6662008000-35.42
Payyannur(Ker)0.567.6920.3889008700-
GroundNutOil
Vikkiravandi(TN)72.0080342.205073617312.16
Kurnool(AP)54.60493.48231.905842582942.87
Avalurpet'(TN)32.0033.33524.20742381765.59
Cheyyar(TN)21.38211.21116.99734277108.80
Tindivanam(TN)9.60100438.208748908633.33
Gingee(TN)6.40166.67257.417375793838.92
Sevur(TN)5.5030.95908.125750585015.00
Mundaragi(Kar)5.002527.005910639668.23
Thattanchavady(Pud)4.40266.67158.2036232183-
Kallakurichi(TN)3.2033.3369.7070397355-1.19
Ulundurpettai(TN)3.2077.7820.546736779211.73
Kotba(Cht)1.50-1.503500--
Vellore(TN)0.85-44.817.7174009500-2.63
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)989.404.111217.8047004665-
Linseed
Karvi(UP)6.50225114.204775480016.46
Mustard
Dhing(ASM)30.00-14.29622.004200420011.11
Durgapur(WB)17.80-13.17820.6443504350-4.40
Burdwan(WB)14.00-12.5222.0044004200-2.22
Karvi(UP)9.0080400.0035603535-1.66
Khanpur(Raj)8.50-65.16499.90382637306.34
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)7.00-12.5410.0041004000NC
Katwa(WB)6.00-25217.7042004150NC
Asansol(WB)6.00-2.28809.4443504350-2.25
Khairagarh(UP)4.102.5635.80370037002.78
Etawah(UP)2.00-20118.0035503600-7.79
Khatra(WB)1.20-29.41241.8039003900NC
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)1.00-2.003850-7.33
Naugarh(UP)1.00NC47.30422542405.63
Mustardoil
Dhing(ASM)220.00103180.009500950011.76
Howly(ASM)50.0066.67751.00100001000014.94
Etawah(UP)21.00-8.7799.0091009100-0.55
Durgapur(WB)10.10-8.18476.84985098502.60
Purulia(WB)2.0033.3333.501030010330-7.46
Achalda(UP)1.20NC43.6090008900-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)8.00-50106.0063006000-
Katwa(WB)6.00-60155.5064006400-
Singroli(MP)5.20-7.1452.9065007500-27.78
Soyabean
Kheragarh(Cht)106.00-106.003000--
Kalamnuri(Mah)25.00-25.003700--
Khanpur(Raj)15.20-90.16550.1036003450-0.85
Partur(Mah)9.0080027.0032003675-0.16
Jhabua(MP)6.20-58.67165.003500357014.75
Mahur(Mah)5.00NC15.0031503450-
Khachrod(MP)4.70-96.2128.40347036505.79
Sonkatch(MP)1.0066.673.0035403500-
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)15.00-75213.00370235961.09
Kurnool(AP)2.70-18.1827.0037293909-7.22
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil