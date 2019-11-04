Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)5.4020224.10275027508.91
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC11.507500550036.36
Mustard
Rura(UP)15.50-43.641880.60350034002.94
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.50NC457.5040004000NC
Khatra(WB)1.7041.67245.2039003900NC
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil