Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Senjeri(TN)83.501755.56259.5222502250-6.25
Anthiyur(TN)10.10-20.20970--
Negamam(TN)5.40NC234.90275027508.91
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC101.201680016800-8.20
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8014.2944.8017600183006.67
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC690.00340036006.25
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC235.00240022009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC68.2033003500-13.16
Copra
Elumathur(TN)54.088.64823.989605968010.71
Anthiyur(TN)2.09-37.0511.4480898566-
Muthur(TN)2.0010026.0091309125-1.51
Payyannur(Ker)0.567.6922.5887008800-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)126.00160.332141.30407539006.40
Mangrol(Guj)16.30-29.13828.2047255230-3.57
Bhanvad(Guj)3.005077.2037503650-2.60
Linseed
Karvi(UP)4.0033.33128.204845480018.17
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)29.00-6.453721.30410038865.40
Rura(UP)28.5083.871937.6034003500NC
Lalsot(Raj)15.5049.042705.30404139154.91
Mathura(UP)9.00-18.18615.0036503650-3.95
Karvi(UP)9.0080428.00363035800.28
Rudauli(UP)3.70-17.7884.4039103845-
Naugarh(UP)0.7016.6751.50423042405.75
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)20.001001043.0085008500-4.49
Rudauli(UP)2.005.26108.00999010000-
Rura(UP)1.00NC462.6077007500-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.0016.22333.5010000969120.48
Lalsot(Raj)4.50-58.33155.1080509200-22.22
Soyabean
Lateri(MP)487.40-974.803570--
Published on November 05, 2019
