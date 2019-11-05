Oil Seeds Prices

Cramped for justice
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CoconutOil
|Senjeri(TN)
|83.50
|1755.56
|259.52
|2250
|2250
|-6.25
|Anthiyur(TN)
|10.10
|-
|20.20
|970
|-
|-
|Negamam(TN)
|5.40
|NC
|234.90
|2750
|2750
|8.91
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|2.50
|NC
|101.20
|16800
|16800
|-8.20
|Thalayolaparambu(Ker)
|0.80
|14.29
|44.80
|17600
|18300
|6.67
|CoconutSeed
|Palayam(Ker)
|10.00
|NC
|690.00
|3400
|3600
|6.25
|Mukkom(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|235.00
|2400
|2200
|9.09
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.50
|NC
|68.20
|3300
|3500
|-13.16
|Copra
|Elumathur(TN)
|54.08
|8.64
|823.98
|9605
|9680
|10.71
|Anthiyur(TN)
|2.09
|-37.05
|11.44
|8089
|8566
|-
|Muthur(TN)
|2.00
|100
|26.00
|9130
|9125
|-1.51
|Payyannur(Ker)
|0.56
|7.69
|22.58
|8700
|8800
|-
|GroundNutOil
|Lalsot(Raj)
|126.00
|160.33
|2141.30
|4075
|3900
|6.40
|Mangrol(Guj)
|16.30
|-29.13
|828.20
|4725
|5230
|-3.57
|Bhanvad(Guj)
|3.00
|50
|77.20
|3750
|3650
|-2.60
|Linseed
|Karvi(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|128.20
|4845
|4800
|18.17
|Mustard
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|29.00
|-6.45
|3721.30
|4100
|3886
|5.40
|Rura(UP)
|28.50
|83.87
|1937.60
|3400
|3500
|NC
|Lalsot(Raj)
|15.50
|49.04
|2705.30
|4041
|3915
|4.91
|Mathura(UP)
|9.00
|-18.18
|615.00
|3650
|3650
|-3.95
|Karvi(UP)
|9.00
|80
|428.00
|3630
|3580
|0.28
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.70
|-17.78
|84.40
|3910
|3845
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|0.70
|16.67
|51.50
|4230
|4240
|5.75
|Mustardoil
|Haathras(UP)
|20.00
|100
|1043.00
|8500
|8500
|-4.49
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.00
|5.26
|108.00
|9990
|10000
|-
|Rura(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|462.60
|7700
|7500
|-
|Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|43.00
|16.22
|333.50
|10000
|9691
|20.48
|Lalsot(Raj)
|4.50
|-58.33
|155.10
|8050
|9200
|-22.22
|Soyabean
|Lateri(MP)
|487.40
|-
|974.80
|3570
|-
|-
