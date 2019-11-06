Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC76.004700450020.51
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1290.0017650176508.62
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.40-2.8014800--22.11
Elumathur(TN)1.00-33.773714.77251827651.29
CoconutSeed
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90NC5.5035003500-22.22
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)30.007.142035.0036503630-5.19
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Chotila(Guj)1.50-3.0013500--
Soyabean
Gorakhpur(MP)12.00160.87657.05327532055.37
Published on November 06, 2019
