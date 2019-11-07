Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Mandalgarh(Guj)3.00328.5723.70143754335276.80
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.004500470015.38
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC106.201680016800-5.62
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-13.04136.401695017150-3.69
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8014.2946.401810018300-0.55
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC245.002800240027.27
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC71.2033003300-13.16
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00NC1547.98100001020011.11
Taliparamba(Ker)0.8014.2915.40910091508.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC23.7087008700-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)68.30-45.792277.90400040754.44
Sevur(TN)35.051151.79822.605800570016.00
Madhoganj(UP)27.00-50.911145.004890492020.74
Anthiyur(TN)14.65200.8237.20511956006.29
Madhugiri(Kar)9.00-5050.005251671058.02
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00-62.9690.1063966255-10.22
Bhanvad(Guj)3.00NC83.2037803750-1.82
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.5047.0646.104700405027.03
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-60102.00520052000.97
Vyra(Guj)0.73-1.465250--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)45.002.27569.00105001050033.76
Mustard
Agra(UP)232.505.29543.0036753650-6.25
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)67.00131.033855.3038154100-1.93
Nagaram(Raj)57.70-37.283000.2039053890-1.14
Gangapur City(Raj)40.30-39.038691.00393439260.79
Barhaj(UP)30.00-11.761214.004330430015.93
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511992.6034003400NC
Kasganj(UP)20.00251500.0036303520-4.72
Akbarpur(UP)17.0030.77204.20392038502.75
Lalsot(Raj)15.00-3.232735.30390040411.25
Goluwala(Raj)14.402601399.20394939715.00
Khair(UP)9.005.881856.5035503600-9.67
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-3.85656.2035003700-2.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00NC156.004200420016.67
Rudauli(UP)4.1010.8192.6039303910-
Muskara(UP)3.60-51.3557.4036603760-
Jagnair(UP)3.20-30.43622.80375038501.35
Badayoun(UP)3.0020372.60421042354.73
Puwaha(UP)3.00NC88.90410042005.13
Khurja(UP)2.50NC229.00410042004.59
Basti(UP)2.1023.5399.40421542155.11
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00233.3322.704230424512.80
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-33.33216.50430043006.17
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-58.33341.0037503775-3.85
Nadia(WB)1.407.6953.3041004200-2.38
Madhoganj(UP)1.202077.9036703650-8.25
Dadri(UP)0.80NC37.90420042106.33
Divai(UP)0.60NC105.703900390015.04
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-33.332153.5090508990-1.31
Haathras(UP)17.00-62.221077.0086008600-3.37
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67409.00905090501.12
Achalda(UP)2.00NC54.0092008900-
Rudauli(UP)2.00-35.48112.00998510000-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-43.75112.5086508640-7.39
Rura(UP)1.00NC464.6077008000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.004.65423.50100001000020.48
Gangapur City(Raj)44.3097.77447.801085010538-10.71
Lalsot(Raj)28.00522.22211.1091008050-12.08
Muskara(UP)16.4054.72117.1010050825041.55
Bangalore(Kar)16.00433.33151.00110001100034.15
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-23.0898.001800018000-
Singroli(MP)6.31-44.6560.4270006800-22.22
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.50542.8634.6094009300-
Chotila(Guj)1.00-33.335.001350013500-
Soyabean
Thandla(MP)1094.97352.473603.2537923580-
Khategaon(MP)901.10-19.910072.0438003450-
Sironj(MP)750.70-1501.403357-3.29
Mehrauni(UP)350.00-700.003350--
Khujner(MP)177.5029.663032.303585370120.30
Gairatganj(MP)50.80-101.603661--
Khedbrahma(Guj)50.00-50610.003620362519.87
Gorakhpur(MP)23.5095.83704.05335032757.79
Kinwat(Mah)21.00-30226.003520342016.36
Udaipura(Raj)7.90426.6721.803450345015.00
Hanagal(Kar)2.0010066.003574331721.61
Vyra(Guj)0.70-1.403675--
Published on November 07, 2019
