Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.004600450027.78
CoconutOil
Chintamani(Kar)1500.007.147285.001200012000NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)1200.00-86.8411518.001300010300-
Honnali(Kar)900.00-89.4152040.0090009000-10.00
Mumbai(Mah)224.00-78.219714.0014001400-6.67
Kattakada(Ker)215.00-15.692805.0042003800-6.67
Kannur(Ker)20.00-201330.0017650176508.62
Melur(TN)18.00-14.29675.001975193518.98
Thondamuthur(TN)9.00100185.50250025006.38
Elumathur(TN)7.526523729.8123392518-5.91
Madathukulam(TN)6.6043.48555.54265026000.95
Muthur(TN)6.0020102.00240025705.03
Negamam(TN)5.40NC245.70275027507.84
Anaimalai(TN)4.502550.8526002600-21.21
Parakkodu(Ker)3.002043.5030003000NC
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00-6.2514.801700019000-
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC111.201750016800-4.37
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0011.1142.30350032009.38
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-87.5305.0016001600NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC71.901715017550-11.83
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC48.00184001760011.52
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC710.0034003400NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC255.0024002800NC
Palakode(TN)5.00199.4124.2920002000-16.67
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00-16.6717.80300032005.26
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC74.2032003300-15.79
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.2033.337.9035003500-22.22
Copra
Gubbi(Kar)54.00285.71130.001190012500-
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-501567.98100001000011.11
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.50-21.8815.909500910011.76
Payyannur(Ker)0.6516.0725.0087008700-
GingellyOil
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60-83.33127.528761109863.16
GroundNutOil
Bagru(Raj)560.6094.651775.1046005000-
Modasa(Guj)240.00-480.004850-29.33
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)90.82265.33361.1244005050-8.33
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)50.206175103.7041755525-1.76
Gingee(TN)40.00900166.526329533619.21
Madhoganj(UP)39.0044.441223.004920489021.48
Tindivanam(TN)33.0083.33401.6060737348-7.89
Mangrol(Guj)18.0010.43864.2046504725-5.10
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00NC106.1063836396-10.40
Cheyyar(TN)7.94-31.31144.43693274342.73
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-41.67166.403890388021.56
Allahabad(UP)3.00-5033.5052005400-23.98
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.1020018.80440043504.51
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00-33.3387.20400037803.90
Ulundurpettai(TN)2.00-98.75180.846955629815.36
Sevur(TN)1.80-94.86826.205700580011.76
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-23.0858.3041554180-4.04
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC13.507000750027.27
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-81.82809.004900500033.15
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-7247.504700470027.03
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.00-36662.00460045758.24
Karvi(UP)3.50-12.5135.204900484519.51
Atarra(UP)3.00-25233.004860480018.25
Maudaha(UP)2.00-6048.404950485020.73
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)411.0078.710228.0038003900-2.56
Sitapur(UP)105.00-1610900.0033603400-2.61
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC5115.0036003600-8.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.0022.222615.0037003700-6.09
Maudaha(UP)30.0020343.0037503675-1.96
Charra(UP)27.50111.54664.1036003550-7.69
Barhaj(UP)26.00-13.331266.004330433015.93
Rura(UP)25.50-7.272043.6034003400NC
Akbarpur(UP)21.0023.53246.20400039204.85
Khair(UP)20.00122.221896.5036503550-7.12
Ghaziabad(UP)16.006.67682.00427542754.27
Durgapur(WB)16.00-17.95891.6444004350-4.35
Fatehabad(UP)15.002001594.8038503720-2.53
Etah(UP)15.002001076.0036003520-5.76
Kayamganj(UP)15.0050534.0036003570-4.51
Karvi(UP)15.0066.67458.0035703630-1.38
Hardoi(UP)14.0055.56516.50396038504.21
Achnera(UP)13.00NC626.8036003700-2.70
Gangapur City(Raj)11.30-71.968713.6039003934-0.08
Atarra(UP)10.00NC361.50368035501.94
Mathura(UP)8.00-11.11631.0036753650-3.29
Muradabad(UP)7.0040188.00420042205.00
Tundla(UP)7.00-53.331365.3036353650-6.31
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)6.50-41.44559.30392538701.92
Allahabad(UP)6.0020196.00420042202.44
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025218.50428042256.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00NC166.004200420016.67
Asansol(WB)4.60-23.59830.6844004350-1.12
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-18.182034.20387538459.46
Khairagarh(UP)4.30-14664.8036003500NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50-46.15192.2036553640-3.56
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.29502.90424042608.72
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.00-18.92398.4033003350NC
Dadri(UP)3.0027543.90420042006.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.6073.33346.2036003750-7.69
Farukhabad(UP)2.5025113.1036203740-1.90
Gondal(UP)2.1040140.80385038706.94
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33258.8036003650-6.49
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00NC26.704230423012.80
Gazipur(UP)2.00-55.56259.10423542404.57
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-42.86128.7036603550-7.34
Bindki(UP)2.00-89.47310.7037903800-5.25
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00NC220.50420043002.44
Kandi(WB)1.60-2065.0040103800-
Partaval(UP)1.50NC30.004175420011.33
Bareilly(UP)1.4040101.60422542501.20
Madhoganj(UP)1.4016.6780.7036703670-8.25
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.404073.4036303700-6.92
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2073.2038153750-4.86
Naugarh(UP)1.2071.4353.90422542305.63
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-20119.403600325016.13
Nadia(WB)1.20-14.2955.7041504100-1.19
Gadaura(UP)1.0042.8642.70410042003.80
Buland Shahr(UP)1.0025135.204210420010.79
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-5058.4042404240-
Divai(UP)0.60NC106.903980390017.40
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)113.00-2.594599.0084108440-8.98
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC2380.0086008600-8.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00NC2233.5090508990-0.88
Ghaziabad(UP)19.00-51320.00905091000.56
Haathras(UP)18.00-101113.0086008500-3.37
Durgapur(WB)9.20-16.36517.24990098503.13
Dadri(UP)6.0020421.00905090051.12
Hardoi(UP)4.6076.92143.1094909440-1.45
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC296.70996599001.48
Gazipur(UP)4.0060234.90988098901.33
Allahabad(UP)3.0020148.50990099005.32
Farukhabad(UP)3.0020066.3089508900-
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025124.1089508900-1.65
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.5038.8984.6089509000-3.76
Mainpuri(UP)2.30-893.3086258920-2.54
Etah(UP)1.802095.3086508660-7.49
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3366.0091159100-1.67
Bindki(UP)1.00-16.6778.5091009160-2.67
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-78.5796.1098009800-0.20
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Maudaha(UP)7.00133.3325.2092009000-20.69
Singroli(MP)6.00-4.9172.4265017000-27.77
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.40-46.5387.601045110075-10.34
Gangapur City(Raj)3.90-91.2455.601147510850-5.56
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-23.91251.5084508320-15.50
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-55.5638.6095009400-
Chotila(Guj)1.50508.001350013500-
Soyabean
Thandla(MP)1169.596.815942.4337503792-
Khategaon(MP)450.00-50.0610972.0438003800-
Mehrauni(UP)300.00-14.291300.0039503350-
Lonar(Mah)190.00-380.003690-7.42
Modasa(Guj)76.104973.33156.703350312513.56
Ashti(Karanja)(Mah)76.00-152.003500-12.90
Gandai(Cht)54.80-63.27287.3033993399-
Lalitpur(UP)50.006.38487.603660357018.06
Kinwat(Mah)21.00NC268.003575352018.18
Gorakhpur(MP)20.60-12.34745.25332633507.01
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)15.00-30.003125-7.76
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.0040503.004950447517.44
Pipriya(Cht)10.00-83.6181.0031003425-
Dhoraji(Guj)5.8062523.403605340516.10
Published on November 11, 2019
