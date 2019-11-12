Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC82.004300460013.16
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC116.00195001950010.17
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.549.80185001840012.12
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC730.0034003400NC
Copra
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC336.0010500105005.00
Kangeyam(TN)10.00NC1587.98100001000011.11
Anthiyur(TN)7.45256.4626.3476898089-
Muthur(TN)2.00NC30.0088059130-5.02
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)1500.0042.867883.304240475013.07
Avalurpet'(TN)24.00NC500.2064617012-8.09
Mangrol(Guj)22.0022.22908.2045804650-6.53
Tindivanam(TN)22.00-33.33445.60661160730.27
Gingee(TN)20.00-50206.526313632918.91
Cheyyar(TN)9.1515.24162.7365356932-3.16
Bangalore(Kar)8.00300118.00520052000.97
Kallakurichi(TN)6.40-20118.9065746383-7.72
Sevur(TN)4.90172.22836.005750570012.75
Dhoraji(Guj)3.1021064.5041804155-3.46
Bhanvad(Guj)3.005093.2036504000-5.19
Pakala(AP)1.00-2.004900--
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.80-60182.446898695514.41
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)68.0051.11705.00105001050033.76
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC149.00575060009.52
Linseed
Pendraroad(Cht)13.10-26.203200--
Gorakhpur(MP)8.2022867.394175400011.33
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)390.00-5.1111008.0038003800-2.56
Nagaram(Raj)51.00-11.613102.2039383905-0.30
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)49.00-26.873953.3037523815-3.55
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC2095.0036703650-4.68
Bangalore(Kar)27.00800676.0048504850-11.01
Gangapur City(Raj)24.40115.938762.40391939000.41
Kasganj(UP)18.00-101536.0036003630-5.51
Fatehabad(UP)15.00NC1624.8038503850-2.53
Khairagarh(UP)6.2044.19677.20370036001.37
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.00-23.08569.30396039252.83
Toofanganj(WB)5.00-28.57150.00420040505.00
Charkhari(UP)3.40126.67102.6035503425-2.07
Jagnair(UP)3.303.12629.40370037502.78
Divai(UP)0.60NC108.103900398015.04
Baxirhat(WB)0.60NC9.40420040505.00
Mustardoil
Purulia(WB)2.00NC42.501022010300-8.18
Kasganj(UP)1.80-52.63116.1086508640-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)265.50-17.032737.50163751525016.96
Gangapur City(Raj)69.001669.23593.601027511475-15.44
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)32.00-28.89487.50103001000024.10
Singroli(MP)7.5726.1787.5675006501-16.67
Ghatal(WB)5.00NC134.00650067001.56
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.70-12.9697.001002510451-13.99
Itawa(Raj)2.40-4.809580--
Chotila(Guj)1.50NC11.001350013500-
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)300.00NC1900.0038003950-
Gorakhpur(MP)11.00-46.6767.25330833266.44
Dhoraji(Guj)7.1022.4137.603655360517.71
Sonkatch(MP)2.001007.0038003540-
Published on November 12, 2019
