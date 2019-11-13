Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:05:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Gondal(Guj)1.00-99.62265.0042305230NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.004500430015.38
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)3500.00288.8959040.0090009000NC
Bangalore(Kar)2250.00-69.3950030.001650019000-5.71
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00NC47900.001000010000-9.09
Harihara(Kar)1609.00-1.8917458.0085007000NC
Mumbai(Mah)541.00141.5210796.0014001400-6.67
Vazhapadi(TN)13.76-72.7190.3622402180-20.85
Negamam(TN)10.4092.59266.50275027507.84
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC50.0018001700-
Thondamuthur(TN)8.20-8.89201.90250025008.70
Palani(TN)7.5025202.251800180038.46
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC568.74265026500.95
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC124.001800180028.57
Melur(TN)6.00-66.67687.001975197518.26
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC124.0019500195004.84
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.9026.0956.40330032003.13
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC116.201680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3344.501820018500-9.00
Moovattupuzha(Ker)2.00-9.0912.201510018500-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC309.0016001600NC
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.50-2545.303600350012.50
Omalloor(Ker)1.50504.0040004000NC
Elumathur(TN)1.01-86.573731.8323702339-1.86
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC3.0041005000-
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.00NC8.0046794980-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC51.4018400181001.10
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC750.00340034003.03
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-16.67124.0028002800-3.45
Moovattupuzha(Ker)3.00-6.2517.2034004250-10.53
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC77.2033003200-13.16
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)38.002801663.98100001000011.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC360.0010500105005.00
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010011.0016500165001.54
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010034.509400940010.59
GroundNutOil
Gudiyatham(TN)7920.00-15840.004700--
Gondal(Guj)7819.003695.6315844.0048055125-
Jhansi(UP)994.00125.912711.3037403720-
Mahoba(UP)201.5073.26530.8039604265-
Vadgam(Guj)110.60340.64267.78421242300.24
Sevur(TN)60.001124.49956.005800575013.73
Madhugiri(Kar)55.00511.11160.004420525133.29
Lalsot(Raj)54.60-20.062387.104226400010.34
Madhoganj(UP)31.00-20.511285.00410049201.23
Gingee(TN)28.0040262.526500631322.43
Shamli(UP)28.0075107.5050205060-
Cheyyar(TN)14.8762.51192.4764326535-4.68
Bangalore(Kar)9.0012.5136.00520052000.97
Kallakurichi(TN)8.0025134.90697565747.96
Lalitpur(UP)5.0042.86176.403800389018.75
Dhoraji(Guj)3.409.6871.3041554180-2.35
Bhanvad(Guj)3.00NC99.20400036503.90
Dhrol(Guj)2.80NC35.803750435020.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80157.1451.10375047001.35
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.80-14.2922.40445044005.70
Babra(Guj)1.50-3.003850--
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.2860185.006873689814.00
Pakala(AP)1.00NC4.0049004900-
Nanuta(UP)1.00-33.338.5049004900-
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)911.60-7.869554.7044004700-0.68
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-52.94769.00105001050033.76
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-6.25692.00462546008.82
Gorakhpur(MP)6.00-26.8379.39380041751.33
Ambikapur(Cht)4.00-8.004025--
Karvi(UP)4.0014.29143.204910490019.76
Atarra(UP)3.5016.67240.004900486019.51
Mahoba(UP)1.202024.1043354285-
Madhoganj(UP)1.002521.109450955044.94
Mustard
Agra(UP)236.001.5110015.0036203675-7.65
Kota(Raj)112.0023.768978.00395037755.33
Sitapur(UP)110.004.7611120.0033503360-2.90
Lalsot(Raj)107.90619.332951.10400039003.84
Aligarh(UP)80.0033.335275.0036003600-8.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.0018.182745.0037203700-5.58
Gangapur City(Raj)46.6090.988855.60398539192.10
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.50-7.144044.30390537520.39
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00500690.0036003500-
Rura(UP)27.507.842098.60350034002.94
Lakhimpur(UP)27.00-102149.0036803670-4.91
Charra(UP)25.00-9.09714.1036003600-7.69
Akbarpur(UP)25.0019.05296.20398040004.33
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-18.52720.0048504850-11.01
Barhaj(UP)20.00-44.441393.0043504300-
Karvi(UP)19.0026.67496.0036003570-0.55
Fatehabad(UP)18.00201660.8038003850-3.80
Jhansi(UP)16.00100217.803750376012.95
Kasganj(UP)16.00-11.111568.0036103600-4.50
Atarra(UP)15.0050391.50366036801.67
Raisingh Nagar(Raj)13.50-27.004060--
Pilibhit(UP)13.00-13.33797.5041804220-0.95
Achnera(UP)12.00-7.69650.8036003600-1.37
Etah(UP)12.00-201100.0036203600-5.24
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-20558.0035903600-4.77
Shamli(UP)12.00100260.00421042253.95
Mahoba(UP)11.80-34.81438.2036953765-
Mathura(UP)10.0025651.0036453675-4.08
Goluwala(Raj)9.40-34.721418.00394639496.08
Hardoi(UP)8.00-42.86532.50400039605.26
Badayoun(UP)6.00100384.60421042106.31
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.29200.00421042005.25
Allahabad(UP)5.50-8.33207.00422542003.05
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-10.003720--4.62
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.00-9.09467.5040004000NC
Khairagarh(UP)4.50-27.42686.2035003700-2.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.50-10175.004200420016.67
Srirampur(ASM)4.00-8.004350-26.09
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0014.29200.2036453655-5.20
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.112042.20388538759.75
Sahiyapur(UP)4.0010034.704230423012.80
Saharanpur(UP)4.00300140.10423042300.95
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.70-26576.70391639600.31
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.4013.33405.2033003300NC
Devariya(UP)3.206.67509.30424042408.72
Azamgarh(UP)2.80-6.67186.50425042656.25
Rudauli(UP)2.60-36.5997.8039903930-
Khurja(UP)2.50NC234.00399541002.44
Unnao(UP)2.5066.6751.5037253775-3.25
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025225.50420042002.44
Mainpuri(UP)2.3015133.3036603660-7.34
Puwaha(UP)2.20-26.6793.30410041005.13
Gondal(UP)2.10NC145.00385038506.35
Achalda(UP)2.00-57.4539.3036003300NC
Bindki(UP)2.00NC314.7037703790-5.75
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0010062.4042404240-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-25.93144.30394038407.95
Basti(UP)1.90-9.52103.20423042155.49
Muskara(UP)1.90-47.2261.2037753660-
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.3376.4038253815-4.61
Khatra(WB)1.60-5.88248.4039003900-2.50
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505010.00388039001.84
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.40NC76.2037003630-5.13
Madhoganj(UP)1.30-7.1483.3037003670-7.50
Nadia(WB)1.10-8.3357.9041504150-1.19
Bareilly(UP)1.00-28.57103.60424042251.56
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-50260.8036003600-6.49
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.6755.90423542255.88
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-33.33121.003600360016.13
Gadaura(UP)0.70-3044.10410041003.80
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)115.00NC4829.0084008410-
Howly(ASM)45.0050981.00102001020017.24
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC2460.0086008600-8.02
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-201861.0090259000-1.37
Shamli(UP)28.0027.27311.0090358975-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-16.672283.5090259050-1.58
Jhargram(WB)23.00-8803.001020010500-0.97
Haathras(UP)10.00-41.181133.0086008600-3.37
Puranpur(UP)5.00-26.009230--
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC155.50990098006.45
Pilibhit(UP)3.0050214.809240910010.00
Hardoi(UP)3.00-3.23149.10950094901.82
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.804090.2090009000-2.17
Kayamganj(UP)2.5066.67129.1089258900-2.19
Mainpuri(UP)2.30-20.6997.9086408650-1.26
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0033.3311.0099809975NC
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11120.1086608650-7.28
Rudauli(UP)1.90-5115.80100009985-
Safdarganj(UP)1.70-19.0555.60997099503.85
Puwaha(UP)1.20NC40.60895091009.15
Achalda(UP)1.20-4056.4090009200-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00NC68.0091259110-2.20
Rura(UP)1.00NC466.6074507700-
Bindki(UP)1.00-5080.5091209140-2.46
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.8033.3397.7098009800-0.20
Muskara(UP)0.60-2525.90900091504.65
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gondal(Guj)280.0015.7802.00161051775540.90
Gangapur City(Raj)54.60-20.87702.801020110275-26.08
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)40.5026.56568.5096801030016.63
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.00250227.0096009200-
Kota(Raj)30.00212.589.9095001000011.76
Dhrol(Guj)17.40656.5237.1010300953036.42
Lalsot(Raj)12.00-57.14235.1091009100-12.08
Muskara(UP)11.10-32.32139.3088501005024.65
Babra(Guj)8.50-17.0015000--
Singroli(MP)7.00-7.53101.5675007500-16.67
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-30112.001800018000-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.8023.4108.60947510025-28.00
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-75159.00110001100034.15
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29257.5084608450-15.40
Chotila(Guj)2.0033.3315.001350013500-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1826.50-21.2717558.503780335019.24
Thandla(MP)895.82-23.417734.0738853750-
Khategaon(MP)689.6653.2612351.3637203800-
Kalapipal(MP)320.006.671961.603650345021.67
Mehrauni(UP)320.006.672540.0036003800-
Gondal(Guj)233.00-466.003530-17.67
Khujner(MP)173.60-2.23379.503670358517.63
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-10577.603670366018.39
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0042.86543.004900495016.25
Gandai(Cht)8.00-85.4303.3033993399-
Mahur(Mah)8.006031.0033503150-
Dhoraji(Guj)3.80-46.4845.203705365519.32
Gorakhpur(MP)3.10-71.82773.45330033086.18
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-88.8945.004750485013.10
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.00-4.003200-47.13
Published on November 13, 2019
oilseeds and edible oil