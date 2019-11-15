Oil Seeds Prices

Apple AirPods Pro review: Shut out the noise in comfort
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Gondal(Guj)
|34.00
|3300
|333.00
|4285
|4230
|1.30
|Kadiri(Guj)
|16.10
|1912.5
|2389.10
|4325
|4375
|-12.18
|Mandalgarh(Guj)
|3.00
|NC
|29.70
|4300
|14375
|12.71
|Tharad(Guj)
|2.00
|-74.68
|613.10
|4290
|4265
|-10.63
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|86.00
|4400
|4500
|12.82
|Tharad(Rah)(Guj)
|0.80
|-68
|35.90
|4312
|5457
|-
|CoconutOil
|Mumbai(Mah)
|389.00
|-28.1
|11574.00
|1400
|1400
|-6.67
|Kolar(Kar)
|150.00
|-34.78
|580.00
|2000
|20000
|-88.89
|Melur(TN)
|30.00
|400
|747.00
|1975
|1975
|18.26
|Kannur(Ker)
|20.00
|-20
|1370.00
|17350
|17650
|-3.34
|Madathukulam(TN)
|19.10
|189.39
|606.94
|2700
|2650
|2.86
|Oddunchairum(TN)
|10.00
|NC
|70.00
|1800
|1800
|-
|Negamam(TN)
|9.00
|-13.46
|284.50
|2750
|2750
|7.84
|Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)
|6.00
|-94.64
|124.00
|2400
|3200
|-
|Anaimalai(TN)
|5.40
|20
|61.65
|2600
|2600
|-21.21
|Thondamuthur(TN)
|4.50
|-45.12
|210.90
|2500
|2500
|8.70
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|2.50
|NC
|121.20
|16800
|16800
|-5.62
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|2.00
|NC
|48.50
|18200
|18200
|-9.00
|Vamanapuram(Ker)
|1.60
|NC
|15.70
|4800
|3800
|-
|Gopalpatti(TN)
|1.00
|-50
|311.00
|1600
|1600
|NC
|Thalayolaparambu(Ker)
|0.80
|NC
|53.00
|18300
|18400
|0.55
|CoconutSeed
|Palayam(Ker)
|19.00
|90
|788.00
|3500
|3400
|6.06
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|134.00
|2800
|2800
|-3.45
|Mukkom(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|265.00
|2800
|2400
|16.67
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.50
|NC
|80.20
|3300
|3300
|-13.16
|Copra
|Pethappampatti(TN)
|20.00
|2497.4
|49.97
|8700
|8800
|5.45
|Kangeyam(TN)
|20.00
|-47.37
|1703.98
|10000
|10000
|11.11
|Velur(TN)
|11.84
|-24.3
|69.51
|9505
|9309
|-25.15
|Vellakkoil(TN)
|5.15
|-42
|250.43
|8385
|8915
|4.62
|Elumathur(TN)
|1.71
|-96.84
|827.40
|8910
|9605
|2.70
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|1.00
|-50
|36.50
|9400
|9400
|10.59
|GroundNutOil
|Gondal(Guj)
|8478.00
|8.43
|32800.00
|4750
|4805
|-
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|773.50
|-39.04
|3588.30
|4450
|4850
|-2.20
|Chomu(Raj)
|697.10
|-
|1394.20
|5400
|-
|-
|Mahoba(UP)
|312.00
|1385.71
|2033.30
|3915
|4635
|-
|Halvad(Guj)
|71.24
|-79.55
|561.48
|4250
|5000
|NC
|Lalsot(Raj)
|64.90
|18.86
|2516.90
|4151
|4226
|-2.33
|Vikkiravandi(TN)
|40.00
|-44.44
|328.00
|4823
|5073
|6.63
|Visavadar(Guj)
|31.80
|-48.44
|265.11
|4055
|5120
|2.14
|Sanchor(Raj)
|28.00
|-37.78
|181.00
|5090
|4890
|-
|Madhoganj(UP)
|12.00
|-61.29
|1309.00
|3900
|4100
|-9.30
|Rajula(Guj)
|9.00
|350
|33.20
|4255
|4108
|2.65
|Jhabua(MP)
|8.10
|-
|16.20
|4400
|-
|-
|Cheyyar(TN)
|6.46
|-56.56
|205.39
|6390
|6432
|-5.31
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.60
|-8
|185.60
|3300
|3800
|3.13
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.20
|133.33
|59.50
|3800
|3750
|2.70
|Allahabad(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|41.50
|5200
|5200
|-23.98
|Sultanpur(UP)
|4.00
|-
|8.00
|5350
|-
|-
|Bhanvad(Guj)
|3.00
|NC
|105.20
|4000
|4000
|3.90
|Gingee(TN)
|2.80
|-90
|268.12
|7252
|6500
|36.60
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|2.60
|44.44
|27.60
|4350
|4450
|3.33
|Sevur(TN)
|2.50
|-95.83
|961.00
|5750
|5800
|15.00
|Rampur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|283.90
|5200
|5240
|8.33
|Kallakurichi(TN)
|2.40
|-70
|139.70
|7559
|6975
|20.96
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.00
|100
|813.00
|4890
|4900
|32.88
|Thattanchavady(Pud)
|1.60
|-63.64
|161.40
|3820
|3623
|-
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|1.40
|-58.82
|74.10
|4205
|4155
|-1.75
|Ulundurpettai(TN)
|0.56
|-56.25
|186.12
|7504
|6873
|24.47
|GroundNutSeed
|Sri Madhopur(Raj)
|817.70
|-10.3
|11190.10
|4500
|4400
|1.58
|Mumbai(Mah)
|73.00
|37.74
|818.00
|9100
|9800
|-
|Linseed
|Banda(UP)
|12.00
|300
|214.50
|5025
|4850
|22.56
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|10.00
|66.67
|99.39
|3900
|3800
|4.00
|Maudaha(UP)
|10.00
|400
|68.40
|5000
|4950
|21.95
|Manendragarh(Cht)
|2.00
|-
|4.00
|4000
|-
|-
|Mahoba(UP)
|1.50
|25
|27.10
|4375
|4335
|-
|Baberu(UP)
|1.30
|30
|32.70
|4950
|4790
|-
|Mustard
|Hamirpur(UP)
|220.00
|436.59
|481.00
|3600
|3600
|-
|Sitapur(UP)
|132.00
|20
|11384.00
|3360
|3350
|-2.61
|Kota(Raj)
|123.00
|9.82
|9224.00
|3950
|3950
|5.33
|Tharad(Guj)
|85.20
|88.91
|2706.20
|4000
|3685
|5.40
|Aligarh(UP)
|80.00
|NC
|5435.00
|3600
|3600
|-8.86
|Lucknow(UP)
|41.00
|-14.58
|1990.00
|4175
|4100
|11.04
|Dhing(ASM)
|40.00
|33.33
|702.00
|4200
|4200
|11.11
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|36.20
|-22.32
|8928.00
|3937
|3985
|0.51
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|35.00
|16.67
|760.00
|3600
|3600
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|35.00
|29.63
|2219.00
|3620
|3680
|-5.97
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|31.00
|-31.87
|4106.30
|3905
|3905
|0.98
|Kasganj(UP)
|30.00
|87.5
|1628.00
|3630
|3610
|-3.97
|Rura(UP)
|28.50
|3.64
|2155.60
|3400
|3500
|-5.56
|Nagaram(Raj)
|28.00
|-45.1
|3158.20
|3945
|3938
|1.68
|Maudaha(UP)
|26.00
|-13.33
|395.00
|3775
|3750
|-1.31
|Barhaj(UP)
|25.00
|-3.85
|1316.00
|4350
|4330
|15.69
|Akbarpur(UP)
|22.60
|-9.6
|341.40
|3970
|3980
|4.06
|Mumbai(Mah)
|22.00
|-8.33
|353.00
|7000
|7000
|16.67
|Etah(UP)
|22.00
|83.33
|1144.00
|3620
|3620
|-5.24
|Lalsot(Raj)
|21.70
|-79.89
|2994.50
|3933
|4000
|0.31
|Banda(UP)
|18.00
|80
|482.00
|3550
|3550
|-1.66
|Pilibhit(UP)
|18.00
|38.46
|833.50
|4300
|4180
|1.90
|Mahoba(UP)
|16.50
|39.83
|471.20
|3640
|3695
|-
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|16.00
|-5.88
|723.50
|3600
|3715
|-11.98
|Ujhani(UP)
|15.00
|50
|1579.00
|4000
|3950
|NC
|Achnera(UP)
|14.00
|16.67
|678.80
|3700
|3600
|1.37
|Tharad(Rah)(Guj)
|13.20
|55.29
|186.70
|3850
|3650
|2.67
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|12.40
|-56.03
|869.20
|3910
|3605
|6.54
|Auraiya(UP)
|12.00
|566.67
|581.60
|3650
|3550
|-6.41
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|12.00
|-25
|706.00
|4275
|4275
|4.27
|Kayamganj(UP)
|12.00
|NC
|582.00
|3600
|3590
|-4.51
|Muskara(UP)
|10.20
|436.84
|81.60
|3750
|3775
|-
|Khair(UP)
|10.00
|-50
|1916.50
|3600
|3650
|-10.00
|Mathura(UP)
|8.50
|-15
|668.00
|3660
|3645
|-3.68
|Badayoun(UP)
|8.00
|33.33
|400.60
|4200
|4210
|6.06
|Charra(UP)
|8.00
|-68
|730.10
|3600
|3600
|-7.69
|Tundla(UP)
|7.00
|NC
|1379.30
|3635
|3635
|-6.31
|Saharanpur(UP)
|6.50
|62.5
|153.10
|4220
|4230
|0.96
|Muradabad(UP)
|6.00
|NC
|212.00
|4220
|4210
|5.50
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|5.50
|266.67
|372.20
|3800
|3988
|1.01
|Hardoi(UP)
|5.50
|-31.25
|543.50
|4010
|4000
|5.53
|Allahabad(UP)
|5.00
|-9.09
|217.00
|4200
|4225
|2.44
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|5.00
|11.11
|185.00
|4200
|4200
|16.67
|Ballia(UP)
|4.50
|50
|174.00
|4235
|4230
|2.05
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.50
|12.5
|2051.20
|3850
|3885
|8.76
|Baberu(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|84.00
|3580
|3515
|-
|Khairagarh(UP)
|4.00
|-11.11
|694.20
|3600
|3500
|NC
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|3.70
|8.82
|412.60
|3450
|3300
|4.55
|Chomu(Raj)
|3.60
|-85.83
|58.00
|3740
|3440
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.60
|38.46
|105.00
|4000
|3990
|-
|Manendragarh(Cht)
|3.00
|-
|6.00
|4000
|-
|-
|Anandnagar(UP)
|3.00
|328.57
|25.40
|4235
|4210
|-
|Azamgarh(UP)
|3.00
|7.14
|192.50
|4250
|4250
|6.25
|Khurja(UP)
|3.00
|20
|240.00
|3995
|3995
|2.17
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.00
|-40
|224.50
|4235
|4280
|4.18
|Sultanpur(UP)
|3.00
|-14.29
|81.30
|3750
|3725
|2.74
|Sri Madhopur(Raj)
|2.70
|350
|437.60
|3750
|3625
|1.35
|Rampur(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|92.40
|4200
|4200
|0.60
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|2.50
|NC
|230.50
|4200
|4200
|2.44
|Gondal(UP)
|2.40
|14.29
|149.80
|3850
|3850
|5.48
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|117.10
|3600
|3620
|-2.70
|Achalda(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|43.30
|3600
|3600
|NC
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.00
|-50
|38.70
|4230
|4230
|12.80
|Partaval(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|34.00
|4200
|4175
|12.00
|Maharajganj(UP)
|2.00
|100
|43.00
|3900
|4200
|-
|Khatra(WB)
|1.90
|18.75
|252.20
|3900
|3900
|-4.88
|Amroha(UP)
|1.50
|-
|3.00
|4220
|-
|-
|Shikohabad(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|175.60
|3650
|3650
|-6.41
|Dadri(UP)
|1.50
|-50
|46.90
|4200
|4200
|6.33
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|1.30
|-7.14
|78.80
|3630
|3700
|-6.92
|Puwaha(UP)
|1.20
|-45.45
|95.70
|4150
|4100
|6.41
|Madhoganj(UP)
|1.20
|-7.69
|85.70
|3720
|3700
|-8.15
|Nadia(WB)
|1.20
|9.09
|60.30
|4200
|4150
|NC
|Fatehpur(UP)
|1.00
|-37.5
|78.40
|3820
|3825
|-4.74
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.00
|-37.5
|23.60
|3600
|3500
|-6.25
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|136.80
|4200
|4210
|9.80
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|0.70
|-73.08
|347.60
|3600
|3600
|-7.69
|Mustardoil
|Sitapur(UP)
|113.00
|-1.74
|5055.00
|8400
|8400
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|35.00
|40
|2353.50
|9025
|9025
|-1.58
|Saharanpur(UP)
|30.00
|7.14
|1921.00
|9030
|9025
|-1.31
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|18.00
|-40
|1356.00
|9050
|9100
|1.69
|Hamirpur(UP)
|16.00
|-27.27
|54.00
|8600
|8500
|-
|Haathras(UP)
|12.00
|20
|1157.00
|8500
|8600
|-4.49
|Dadri(UP)
|6.00
|20
|433.00
|9050
|9050
|1.12
|Puranpur(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|34.00
|9225
|9230
|-
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.50
|-30
|303.70
|9975
|9135
|1.79
|Banda(UP)
|3.00
|100
|56.80
|9000
|8960
|-
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|3.00
|50
|26.00
|8600
|8500
|-
|Sultanpur(UP)
|3.00
|20
|25.50
|10000
|10000
|170.27
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|2.90
|3.57
|96.00
|9000
|9000
|-2.17
|Pilibhit(UP)
|2.80
|-6.67
|220.40
|9290
|9240
|10.60
|Kayamganj(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|134.10
|8950
|8925
|-1.92
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.10
|10.53
|120.00
|9980
|10000
|-
|Etah(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|99.30
|8650
|8620
|-6.99
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|70.30
|9000
|9000
|-
|Kasganj(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|124.10
|8660
|8660
|-7.28
|Rampur(UP)
|2.00
|-16.67
|82.20
|9100
|9100
|6.12
|Hardoi(UP)
|1.90
|-36.67
|152.90
|9460
|9500
|1.39
|Auraiya(UP)
|1.50
|87.5
|28.10
|9250
|9100
|6.32
|Mothkur(UP)
|1.20
|-
|2.40
|9000
|-
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.20
|-14.29
|24.00
|10800
|10000
|8.82
|Achalda(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|58.40
|9020
|9000
|-
|Fatehpur(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|69.60
|9115
|9125
|-2.30
|Rura(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|468.20
|7700
|7450
|-
|Muskara(UP)
|0.80
|33.33
|27.50
|9030
|9000
|5.00
|Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
|Gondal(Guj)
|228.00
|-18.57
|1258.00
|14705
|16105
|28.65
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|60.00
|71.43
|347.00
|9600
|9600
|-
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|40.00
|-26.74
|782.80
|10500
|10201
|-20.01
|Kota(Raj)
|24.00
|-20
|137.90
|9000
|9500
|5.88
|Mumbai(Mah)
|18.00
|157.14
|148.00
|18000
|18000
|-
|Banda(UP)
|17.50
|150
|105.00
|9150
|8800
|-21.79
|Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)
|14.50
|-64.2
|597.50
|9450
|9680
|-29.35
|Lalsot(Raj)
|12.50
|4.17
|260.10
|9200
|9100
|-26.40
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|11.00
|44.74
|93.60
|10000
|9500
|-23.08
|Muskara(UP)
|8.80
|-20.72
|156.90
|9160
|8850
|29.01
|Kishunpur(UP)
|8.00
|-38.46
|41.00
|7700
|8200
|-30.00
|Halvad(Guj)
|7.28
|-92.92
|245.90
|10800
|10075
|-20.15
|Maudaha(UP)
|6.00
|-14.29
|37.20
|9500
|9200
|-18.10
|Ghatal(WB)
|5.00
|NC
|144.00
|6500
|6500
|-24.42
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.60
|130
|47.80
|9500
|9500
|-
|Singroli(MP)
|4.10
|-41.43
|109.76
|7000
|7500
|-22.22
|Lalitpur(UP)
|3.40
|13.33
|264.30
|8460
|8460
|-15.40
|Kadiri(Guj)
|2.80
|33.33
|7.70
|10500
|9600
|-16.00
|Visavadar(Guj)
|1.44
|50
|56.48
|14375
|12955
|16.87
|Chotila(Guj)
|1.20
|-40
|17.40
|12500
|13500
|-
|Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)
|0.93
|-79.78
|11.26
|9500
|8750
|46.15
|Rajula(Guj)
|0.60
|-70
|4.30
|11563
|13058
|-8.43
|Soyabean
|Kota(Raj)
|1475.00
|-19.24
|20508.50
|3875
|3780
|22.24
|Khategaon(MP)
|756.85
|9.74
|13865.06
|3880
|3720
|-
|Thandla(MP)
|594.63
|-33.62
|8923.33
|3793
|3885
|-
|Mehrauni(UP)
|300.00
|-6.25
|3140.00
|3660
|3600
|-
|Gondal(Guj)
|294.00
|26.18
|1054.00
|3655
|3530
|21.83
|Jhabua(MP)
|271.10
|653.06
|743.20
|3728
|3538
|22.23
|Khujner(MP)
|177.50
|2.25
|3734.50
|3670
|3670
|18.96
|Lalitpur(UP)
|41.00
|-8.89
|659.60
|3680
|3670
|18.71
|Pipriya(Cht)
|40.00
|300
|161.00
|3150
|3100
|-
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|20.20
|551.61
|813.85
|3350
|3300
|7.79
|Jalgaon(Mah)
|5.00
|25
|55.00
|3500
|3470
|7.69
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|0.70
|-81.58
|46.60
|3605
|3705
|15.18
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...