Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 02:59:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Gondal(Guj)34.003300333.00428542301.30
Kadiri(Guj)16.101912.52389.1043254375-12.18
Mandalgarh(Guj)3.00NC29.7043001437512.71
Tharad(Guj)2.00-74.68613.1042904265-10.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC86.004400450012.82
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)0.80-6835.9043125457-
CoconutOil
Mumbai(Mah)389.00-28.111574.0014001400-6.67
Kolar(Kar)150.00-34.78580.00200020000-88.89
Melur(TN)30.00400747.001975197518.26
Kannur(Ker)20.00-201370.001735017650-3.34
Madathukulam(TN)19.10189.39606.94270026502.86
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC70.0018001800-
Negamam(TN)9.00-13.46284.50275027507.84
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)6.00-94.64124.0024003200-
Anaimalai(TN)5.402061.6526002600-21.21
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50-45.12210.90250025008.70
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC121.201680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC48.501820018200-9.00
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.60NC15.7048003800-
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00-50311.0016001600NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC53.0018300184000.55
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)19.0090788.00350034006.06
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC134.0028002800-3.45
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC265.002800240016.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC80.2033003300-13.16
Copra
Pethappampatti(TN)20.002497.449.97870088005.45
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-47.371703.98100001000011.11
Velur(TN)11.84-24.369.5195059309-25.15
Vellakkoil(TN)5.15-42250.43838589154.62
Elumathur(TN)1.71-96.84827.40891096052.70
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5036.509400940010.59
GroundNutOil
Gondal(Guj)8478.008.4332800.0047504805-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)773.50-39.043588.3044504850-2.20
Chomu(Raj)697.10-1394.205400--
Mahoba(UP)312.001385.712033.3039154635-
Halvad(Guj)71.24-79.55561.4842505000NC
Lalsot(Raj)64.9018.862516.9041514226-2.33
Vikkiravandi(TN)40.00-44.44328.00482350736.63
Visavadar(Guj)31.80-48.44265.11405551202.14
Sanchor(Raj)28.00-37.78181.0050904890-
Madhoganj(UP)12.00-61.291309.0039004100-9.30
Rajula(Guj)9.0035033.20425541082.65
Jhabua(MP)8.10-16.204400--
Cheyyar(TN)6.46-56.56205.3963906432-5.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.60-8185.60330038003.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.20133.3359.50380037502.70
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.3341.5052005200-23.98
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-8.005350--
Bhanvad(Guj)3.00NC105.20400040003.90
Gingee(TN)2.80-90268.127252650036.60
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.6044.4427.60435044503.33
Sevur(TN)2.50-95.83961.005750580015.00
Rampur(UP)2.5025283.90520052408.33
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-70139.707559697520.96
Farukhabad(UP)2.00100813.004890490032.88
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.60-63.64161.4038203623-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.40-58.8274.1042054155-1.75
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.56-56.25186.127504687324.47
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)817.70-10.311190.10450044001.58
Mumbai(Mah)73.0037.74818.0091009800-
Linseed
Banda(UP)12.00300214.505025485022.56
Gorakhpur(MP)10.0066.6799.39390038004.00
Maudaha(UP)10.0040068.405000495021.95
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-4.004000--
Mahoba(UP)1.502527.1043754335-
Baberu(UP)1.303032.7049504790-
Mustard
Hamirpur(UP)220.00436.59481.0036003600-
Sitapur(UP)132.002011384.0033603350-2.61
Kota(Raj)123.009.829224.00395039505.33
Tharad(Guj)85.2088.912706.20400036855.40
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC5435.0036003600-8.86
Lucknow(UP)41.00-14.581990.004175410011.04
Dhing(ASM)40.0033.33702.004200420011.11
Gangapur City(Raj)36.20-22.328928.00393739850.51
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.0016.67760.0036003600-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0029.632219.0036203680-5.97
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.00-31.874106.30390539050.98
Kasganj(UP)30.0087.51628.0036303610-3.97
Rura(UP)28.503.642155.6034003500-5.56
Nagaram(Raj)28.00-45.13158.20394539381.68
Maudaha(UP)26.00-13.33395.0037753750-1.31
Barhaj(UP)25.00-3.851316.004350433015.69
Akbarpur(UP)22.60-9.6341.40397039804.06
Mumbai(Mah)22.00-8.33353.007000700016.67
Etah(UP)22.0083.331144.0036203620-5.24
Lalsot(Raj)21.70-79.892994.50393340000.31
Banda(UP)18.0080482.0035503550-1.66
Pilibhit(UP)18.0038.46833.50430041801.90
Mahoba(UP)16.5039.83471.2036403695-
Pukhrayan(UP)16.00-5.88723.5036003715-11.98
Ujhani(UP)15.00501579.0040003950NC
Achnera(UP)14.0016.67678.80370036001.37
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)13.2055.29186.70385036502.67
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)12.40-56.03869.20391036056.54
Auraiya(UP)12.00566.67581.6036503550-6.41
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-25706.00427542754.27
Kayamganj(UP)12.00NC582.0036003590-4.51
Muskara(UP)10.20436.8481.6037503775-
Khair(UP)10.00-501916.5036003650-10.00
Mathura(UP)8.50-15668.0036603645-3.68
Badayoun(UP)8.0033.33400.60420042106.06
Charra(UP)8.00-68730.1036003600-7.69
Tundla(UP)7.00NC1379.3036353635-6.31
Saharanpur(UP)6.5062.5153.10422042300.96
Muradabad(UP)6.00NC212.00422042105.50
Suratgarh(Raj)5.50266.67372.20380039881.01
Hardoi(UP)5.50-31.25543.50401040005.53
Allahabad(UP)5.00-9.09217.00420042252.44
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.0011.11185.004200420016.67
Ballia(UP)4.5050174.00423542302.05
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.52051.20385038858.76
Baberu(UP)4.0033.3384.0035803515-
Khairagarh(UP)4.00-11.11694.2036003500NC
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.708.82412.60345033004.55
Chomu(Raj)3.60-85.8358.0037403440-
Rudauli(UP)3.6038.46105.0040003990-
Manendragarh(Cht)3.00-6.004000--
Anandnagar(UP)3.00328.5725.4042354210-
Azamgarh(UP)3.007.14192.50425042506.25
Khurja(UP)3.0020240.00399539952.17
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-40224.50423542804.18
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-14.2981.30375037252.74
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.70350437.60375036251.35
Rampur(UP)2.5013.6492.40420042000.60
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.50NC230.50420042002.44
Gondal(UP)2.4014.29149.80385038505.48
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20117.1036003620-2.70
Achalda(UP)2.00NC43.3036003600NC
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-5038.704230423012.80
Partaval(UP)2.0033.3334.004200417512.00
Maharajganj(UP)2.0010043.0039004200-
Khatra(WB)1.9018.75252.2039003900-4.88
Amroha(UP)1.50-3.004220--
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25175.6036503650-6.41
Dadri(UP)1.50-5046.90420042006.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.30-7.1478.8036303700-6.92
Puwaha(UP)1.20-45.4595.70415041006.41
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-7.6985.7037203700-8.15
Nadia(WB)1.209.0960.3042004150NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.578.4038203825-4.74
Naanpara(UP)1.00-37.523.6036003500-6.25
Buland Shahr(UP)0.80-20136.80420042109.80
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-73.08347.6036003600-7.69
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)113.00-1.745055.0084008400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00402353.5090259025-1.58
Saharanpur(UP)30.007.141921.0090309025-1.31
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-401356.00905091001.69
Hamirpur(UP)16.00-27.2754.0086008500-
Haathras(UP)12.00201157.0085008600-4.49
Dadri(UP)6.0020433.00905090501.12
Puranpur(UP)4.00-2034.0092259230-
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-30303.70997591351.79
Banda(UP)3.0010056.8090008960-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.005026.0086008500-
Sultanpur(UP)3.002025.501000010000170.27
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.903.5796.0090009000-2.17
Pilibhit(UP)2.80-6.67220.409290924010.60
Kayamganj(UP)2.50NC134.1089508925-1.92
Rudauli(UP)2.1010.53120.00998010000-
Etah(UP)2.0011.1199.3086508620-6.99
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3370.3090009000-
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC124.1086608660-7.28
Rampur(UP)2.00-16.6782.20910091006.12
Hardoi(UP)1.90-36.67152.90946095001.39
Auraiya(UP)1.5087.528.10925091006.32
Mothkur(UP)1.20-2.409000--
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2924.0010800100008.82
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6758.4090209000-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2069.6091159125-2.30
Rura(UP)0.80-20468.2077007450-
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3327.50903090005.00
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gondal(Guj)228.00-18.571258.00147051610528.65
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.0071.43347.0096009600-
Gangapur City(Raj)40.00-26.74782.801050010201-20.01
Kota(Raj)24.00-20137.90900095005.88
Mumbai(Mah)18.00157.14148.001800018000-
Banda(UP)17.50150105.0091508800-21.79
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.50-64.2597.5094509680-29.35
Lalsot(Raj)12.504.17260.1092009100-26.40
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)11.0044.7493.60100009500-23.08
Muskara(UP)8.80-20.72156.909160885029.01
Kishunpur(UP)8.00-38.4641.0077008200-30.00
Halvad(Guj)7.28-92.92245.901080010075-20.15
Maudaha(UP)6.00-14.2937.2095009200-18.10
Ghatal(WB)5.00NC144.0065006500-24.42
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.6013047.8095009500-
Singroli(MP)4.10-41.43109.7670007500-22.22
Lalitpur(UP)3.4013.33264.3084608460-15.40
Kadiri(Guj)2.8033.337.70105009600-16.00
Visavadar(Guj)1.445056.48143751295516.87
Chotila(Guj)1.20-4017.401250013500-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.93-79.7811.269500875046.15
Rajula(Guj)0.60-704.301156313058-8.43
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1475.00-19.2420508.503875378022.24
Khategaon(MP)756.859.7413865.0638803720-
Thandla(MP)594.63-33.628923.3337933885-
Mehrauni(UP)300.00-6.253140.0036603600-
Gondal(Guj)294.0026.181054.003655353021.83
Jhabua(MP)271.10653.06743.203728353822.23
Khujner(MP)177.502.253734.503670367018.96
Lalitpur(UP)41.00-8.89659.603680367018.71
Pipriya(Cht)40.00300161.0031503100-
Gorakhpur(MP)20.20551.61813.85335033007.79
Jalgaon(Mah)5.002555.00350034707.69
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-81.5846.603605370515.18
Published on November 15, 2019
