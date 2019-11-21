Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:41:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-91.8291.0041405427-10.29
Tharad(Guj)3.30-57.14635.1042104312-21.78
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC90.004200460013.51
Radhanpur(Guj)0.70-88.8991.3041454100-22.52
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)3300.00-55.4771450.001650016500-5.71
Kattakada(Ker)195.00NC3585.0038003800-5.00
K.R.Nagar(Kar)100.00-91.6711718.002300013000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)50.00733.33224.0032002400-
Kannur(Ker)25.00251470.00174501765010.09
Negamam(TN)7.20-20316.90275027507.84
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-76.17675.54275027005.77
Taliparamba(Ker)5.0011.11165.00290028007.41
Elumathur(TN)4.76-50.363760.532709265912.17
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50NC219.902600250013.04
Pollachi(TN)2.80-42.86333.6026002600NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC131.2016800175008.39
Taliparamba(Ker)2.5025165.0017200172006.83
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00100317.0016001600NC
Kianthukadavu(TN)2.00-33.339.0023002300-32.35
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.0010058.0027952850-7.14
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50NC53.5018200185001.11
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1154.60187001850020.65
Karamadai(TN)0.6318.87142.1722502250-10.00
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0025152.00300028003.45
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC285.0022002400-8.33
Thrissur(Ker)3.00NC24.00340034004.62
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC86.2034003600-10.53
Copra
Senjeri(TN)42.00600144.1010000100006.38
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-5013.0016500165001.54
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC40.50950094007.95
Payyannur(Ker)0.70NC27.8088008800-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.70NC18.209350925011.98
GroundNutOil
Jhansi(UP)890.00-6.816401.3037653755-
Bagru(Raj)100.30-82.111975.7045004600NC
Vadgam(Guj)84.90-23.24437.58453542127.92
Lalsot(Raj)63.00-2.932642.90432541511.76
Sanchor(Raj)50.0078.57281.0050905090-
Shamli(UP)45.0028.57267.5050305010-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)30.87-66.01422.8644004400-8.33
Sevur(TN)26.40676.471020.605600570012.00
Tindivanam(TN)22.00-8.33537.60648664504.21
Madhugiri(Kar)21.00320212.0045844000-2.59
Anthiyur(TN)21.0043.3479.20510651196.02
Haldwani(Utr)10.00-20.006040--
Gingee(TN)9.60-60335.326813657828.33
Chintamani(Kar)9.00-4054.0042504750NC
Dhoraji(Guj)5.20-35.8100.70420542802.44
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-84194.00520052000.97
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-16.67201.0036003320-1.64
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00-7040.0036703715-2.83
Bhanvad(Guj)3.0050115.204250375010.39
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-80168.5061116443-4.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80-30.7768.304200380010.53
Nanuta(UP)1.505013.5049004900-
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.20-53.8535.20435043503.33
Pakala(AP)1.00NC6.0049004900-
Vedachandur(TN)1.00-807.005000489540.85
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.90NC6.0035003500-
Shrimushnam(TN)0.82-1.646916--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)41.00NC933.0087001050010.83
Linseed
Atarra(UP)4.5012.5257.004950500020.73
Baberu(UP)2.502541.705060504026.50
Itarsi(MP)0.70-653.4021001790-
Mustard
Agra(UP)228.0015.7410865.0036503650-9.88
Tharad(Guj)194.4048.623356.60398039953.65
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.55735.0036003620-10.00
Shahjahanpur(UP)64.00-1.54584.00422542005.23
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)61.0096.774228.30410039056.03
Nagaram(Raj)41.00-44.973389.20394139501.44
Akbarpur(UP)38.0035.71473.40388038801.84
Gangapur City(Raj)35.10-41.39117.80398039952.98
Rura(UP)28.503.642267.6034003500-2.86
Kasganj(UP)28.10-6.331684.2036503630-3.44
Charra(UP)28.00229.41803.1036003550-10.00
Kishunpur(UP)26.004716.0035003500-5.41
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-28.572269.0036503620-5.19
Barhaj(UP)25.00251443.0043404350-
Lalsot(Raj)19.10-11.983032.7039003933-0.54
Jhansi(UP)15.00-6.25247.803770375013.55
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-21.05901.50420042600.96
Durgapur(WB)14.40-4950.4443004300-6.52
Atarra(UP)13.0018.18439.50365036602.10
Hardoi(UP)12.00100579.50385040001.32
Etah(UP)11.0037.51182.0036103620-5.50
Mathura(UP)10.0025704.0036703675-3.42
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)9.50-42.42238.70400040006.67
Shamli(UP)9.00-40308.00423542004.57
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-20618.0036203610-2.69
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)7.65264.29576.505175370027.78
Baberu(UP)7.0052.17107.2035803540-
Tundla(UP)7.00NC1407.3036403645-8.08
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.0040491.5040004000-2.44
Asansol(WB)6.803.03857.4843004300-3.37
Badayoun(UP)6.00-86.67502.60420042005.00
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.29238.00421042103.31
Gazipur(UP)6.0033.33280.10420042505.00
Lalitpur(UP)5.00252069.20384038700.52
Sahiyapur(UP)5.0015048.704230423012.80
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.0011.11204.004200420016.67
Rudauli(UP)4.602.22123.2040403950-
Allahabad(UP)4.50-25238.00420042002.44
Azamgarh(UP)4.0060205.50424042556.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-12.5168.10424042201.44
Bindki(UP)3.5016.67327.7037603780-6.23
Safdarganj(UP)3.5075155.304140414013.42
Vishalpur(UP)3.40466.6732.20422542600.36
Khairagarh(UP)3.30-38.89711.6036003600-1.37
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-86.36726.0048504850-11.01
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.00-58.33597.10410039114.03
Farukhabad(UP)3.00200125.1036203620-2.69
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-40216.2036503605-4.95
Khurja(UP)3.00NC246.00420539957.82
Devariya(UP)3.00-6.25521.70425042505.99
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.70-6.9423.80333034000.91
Chandausi(UP)2.50-28.57609.00420042004.22
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025239.50420042001.20
Bareilly(UP)1.6060108.80421042150.84
Jahangirabad(UP)1.5050263.8036003600-6.49
Jangipura(UP)1.50-62.588.00426042506.50
Gurusarai(UP)1.40-30127.803650365017.74
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-25353.2038003700-2.56
Naanpara(UP)1.202028.0036003600-6.25
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-5016.00390038502.36
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC179.6018503625-52.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-5045.30364036001.11
Puranpur(UP)1.00-2.004250-5.72
Goluwala(Raj)0.80-91.491419.60398039466.96
Naugarh(UP)0.8033.3358.70424042405.34
Buland Shahr(UP)0.80NC140.00420042207.01
Dadri(UP)0.8014.2949.90425042507.59
Divai(UP)0.60NC110.503900390015.04
Gadaura(UP)0.60-14.2946.70410041002.50
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC2620.0086008600-8.02
Shahjahanpur(UP)36.00NC386.0091259160-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-252483.5090009050-2.17
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-22.222037.0090358960-1.58
Jhargram(WB)25.008.7903.0010200102000.99
Haathras(UP)19.005.561235.0086008600-3.37
Shamli(UP)17.5045.83398.0090109200-2.07
Karimganj(ASM)14.93-49.98238.83938093803.70
Durgapur(WB)8.50-7.61551.54970099001.04
Gazipur(UP)5.2030252.50990098801.23
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67443.0091009050-0.55
Puranpur(UP)4.50-43.009250--
Hardoi(UP)4.10-10.87165.30967094900.42
Pilibhit(UP)4.0060234.40929091204.21
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67169.50980099004.26
Vishalpur(UP)3.40126.6787.80912588402.82
Jangipura(UP)3.4030.7749.5099309880-
Safdarganj(UP)2.2022.2263.40997099401.73
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00NC19.001010099701.20
Etah(UP)2.0011.11106.3086208650-7.51
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-33.3377.3089508950-
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6762.4091008900-
Bindki(UP)2.0010086.5090809100-1.84
Rudauli(UP)1.80-10127.4099859990-
Bahraich(UP)1.60-5.8833.9010210102500.39
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11127.3086508650-6.79
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-40140.7089758950-0.83
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC28.801080098008.32
Rura(UP)1.00NC472.2077007700-
Balarampur(WB)0.69-4.1716.3898509860-0.30
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)54.4036891.601050110500-15.15
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.00210.34687.5098009450-26.73
Kishunpur(UP)12.005065.0077007700-30.00
Lalsot(Raj)7.50-40275.1092009200-26.40
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)6.30-31.52139.6094209385-22.21
Singroli(MP)5.89-57.63149.3470006500-23.08
Lalitpur(UP)4.0033.33278.3084508480-19.52
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.00130.7756.4093009500-
Konch(UP)2.00-87.536.0015009190-
Chotila(Guj)1.20-4023.801450013500-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-94.44197.00110001100034.15
Radhanpur(Guj)0.80-1.609500--23.39
Palanpur(Guj)0.60-404.0085058250-19.02
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)747.6517.3116635.0237003640-
Thandla(MP)468.474.5710756.2737003600-
Itarsi(MP)313.40241.02718.703775357518.71
Mehrauni(UP)290.00164220.0035503600-
Kalapipal(MP)275.00103011.603550345018.33
Khujner(MP)153.1053.14240.703830368521.78
Jhabua(MP)64.80-76.1872.803700372821.31
Momanbadodiya(MP)51.8046.74778.763674358015.72
Lalitpur(UP)50.0028.21837.603750370016.46
Suthalia(MP)37.62-75.243500--
Bazpur(Utr)27.20-54.403600--5.26
Jaisinagar(MP)17.0024039.0037853400-
Kosamba(Vankal)(Guj)13.00-26.003600--
Dindori(MP)1.70-3.403200--
Published on November 21, 2019
