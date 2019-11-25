Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC92.004200420013.51
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC136.2016800168008.39
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.556.40183001870018.06
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC828.0034003500NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC295.0024002200NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC89.2036003400-5.26
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)17.1718.99313.639470838539.37
Payyannur(Ker)0.722.8629.2490008800-
GroundNutOil
Kallakurichi(TN)58.402333.33285.30673361115.63
Madhugiri(Kar)29.0038.1270.0041034584-12.81
Mulabagilu(Kar)24.00-48.004400--
Gingee(TN)17.6083.33370.526761681327.35
Bhanvad(Guj)6.00100127.204250425010.39
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.9061.1174.104300420013.16
Sevur(TN)2.10-92.051024.805600560012.00
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)51.00-64.341206.0085009100-
Chutmalpur(UP)9.5023.3826.70530051371.92
Rajkot(Guj)7.00600165.00612563009.38
Linseed
Atarra(UP)6.0033.33269.004975495021.34
Karvi(UP)4.50NC161.204990491021.71
Mustard
Karvi(UP)31.50142.31585.0036003650-0.55
Gangapur City(Raj)31.30-10.839180.40404139804.55
Barhaj(UP)24.00-41491.0043504340-
Rura(UP)22.00-22.812311.6035003400NC
Ujhani(UP)20.00-9.091663.0040004010NC
Durgapur(WB)14.00-2.78978.4443504300-5.43
Achnera(UP)11.00-15.38726.8036603650-1.08
Atarra(UP)11.00-15.38461.50362536501.40
Gazipur(UP)7.5025295.10420042005.00
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.40146.67611.90397641000.89
Badayoun(UP)6.00NC514.60414042003.50
Asansol(WB)5.60-17.65868.6843504300-2.25
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00NC214.004100420013.89
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-25234.40387532753.33
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00NC222.2036703650-4.43
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.50NC244.5040004200-3.61
Khairagarh(UP)2.30-30.3716.2035003600-4.11
Rudauli(UP)2.00-56.52127.2041004040-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.6014.2984.8036503640-3.95
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6983.4040003900-1.48
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.33265.8036003600-6.49
Gadaura(UP)0.7016.6748.10420041005.00
Naugarh(UP)0.70-12.560.10422042404.84
Divai(UP)0.60NC111.703900390015.04
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)36.00202555.5090009000-2.17
Haathras(UP)12.00-36.841259.0086008600-3.37
Durgapur(WB)9.005.88569.54975097001.56
Dadri(UP)6.0020455.0091009100-0.55
Gazipur(UP)4.60-11.54261.70991099001.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.604107.6090008950-2.17
Rudauli(UP)1.70-5.56130.8099809985-
Fatehpur(UP)1.303074.6092009115-1.60
Rura(UP)1.00NC474.2076007700-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)165.00-34.263569.501630017300-6.86
Gangapur City(Raj)49.90-8.27991.40946310501-23.54
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.00-52.38145.6091009420-24.86
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-88.89152.001800018000-
Chotila(Guj)1.20NC26.201350014500-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-6058.8093209300-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC3.0095006500111.11
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)968.0829.4818571.1836703700-
Mehrauni(UP)200.00-31.034620.0035503550-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)22.00NC123.00320030001.59
Jalgaon(Mah)5.0040067.003650280012.31
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)15.0066.6739.0030003310-
