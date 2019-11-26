Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.00410042005.13
CoconutOil
Senjeri(TN)104.00-16.8717.5222502250-6.25
Anthiyur(TN)14.5043.5649.20940970-
Karumanturai(TN)12.26489.42104.79202022109.78
Negamam(TN)10.8050338.50275027507.84
Pollachi(TN)9.90253.57353.4026002600NC
Thiruppur(TN)3.4094.2960.3520002000-24.53
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.80-3.4562.00330033006.45
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC321.0016001600NC
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC848.00350034002.94
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC305.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC92.2036003600-5.26
Copra
Elumathur(TN)56.133182.46939.669870891013.76
Kangeyam(TN)40.003001803.989800100008.89
Anthiyur(TN)2.05-72.4830.4490897689-
Muthur(TN)2.00NC34.009420880513.77
Payyannur(Ker)0.72NC30.6890009000-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)45.50-27.782733.9040704325-4.24
Dhoraji(Guj)10.3098.08121.30418042051.83
Kallakurichi(TN)4.80-91.78294.90656367332.97
Lalitpur(UP)3.50NC208.00375036002.46
Ganaur(Har)1.505016.506800700023.64
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-68.9775.904250430011.84
Mustard
Gangapur City(Raj)40.6029.719261.60402240414.06
Rura(UP)35.0059.092381.6035003500NC
Kasganj(UP)28.00-0.361740.2036103650-4.50
Karvi(UP)27.50-12.7640.00362536000.14
Ujhani(UP)25.00251713.0039004000-2.50
Bilsi(UP)21.5013.161331.0038004000-7.32
Lalsot(Raj)19.703.143072.10406839003.75
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.5010225.004100410013.89
Lalitpur(UP)5.00NC2079.20382538400.13
Goluwala(Raj)4.004001427.60398039806.96
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33522.60420041405.00
Safdarganj(UP)3.50NC162.30384041405.21
Beawar(Raj)2.5025141.4035503450NC
Gondal(UP)2.00-16.67153.80386038504.89
Basti(UP)2.005.26107.20425042306.25
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-33.33129.1036203620-2.69
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100183.6036251850-7.05
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-20248.5040004000-3.61
Fatehpur(UP)1.805087.0040154000-1.11
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.89-88.37578.2836955175-8.77
Dadri(UP)0.80NC51.50425042507.59
Gadaura(UP)0.70NC49.50430042007.50
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)25.00108.331309.0086008600-3.37
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33471.0090509100-1.09
Farukhabad(UP)2.502582.3089508950-
Safdarganj(UP)2.5013.6468.40995099701.53
Kasganj(UP)2.0025131.3086408650-6.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6977.0092209200-1.39
Rura(UP)1.00NC476.2076007600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)39.40-21.041070.2096639463-21.92
Anthiyur(TN)5.13-10.2610169--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.40266.6767.6093009320-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5285.3085708450-18.38
Singroli(MP)2.50-57.56154.3470007000-23.08
Chotila(Guj)2.0066.6730.201450013500-
Lalsot(Raj)1.70-77.33278.5083009200-33.60
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)840.40-13.1920251.9836903670-
Mehrauni(UP)260.00305140.0035503550-
Khujner(MP)147.80-3.464536.303790383020.51
Lalitpur(UP)60.0020957.603760375016.77
Haldwani(Utr)6.50-13.003500--0.71
Dhoraji(Guj)6.20195.2463.20360536558.26
Sonkatch(MP)0.60-708.2040003800-
Published on November 26, 2019
