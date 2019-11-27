Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)9.4067.862419.1040804275-25.55
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC618.3040254295-23.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC96.004500410021.62
CoconutOil
K.R.Nagar(Kar)3800.00-7600.0013000--
Kadur(Kar)2007.00-4014.0014000--
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00NC55900.001000010000-23.08
Honnali(Kar)1900.00-29.6368240.0080008000-11.11
Mumbai(Mah)451.00137.3712856.0014001400-6.67
Madathukulam(TN)11.2069.7697.94275027505.77
Negamam(TN)9.90-8.33358.30275027507.84
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC148.001800170020.00
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50NC228.9025002600NC
Pollachi(TN)4.00-59.6361.4026002600NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC140.00200001950017.65
Kianthukadavu(TN)3.005015.0025002300-26.47
Natham(TN)3.00-95.263013.041800350020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC141.2016800168008.39
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC325.0016001600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3357.5018200182001.11
Elumathur(TN)1.56-67.233763.6526452709-0.19
Ranniangadi(Ker)1.00-28.574.801460014800-4.58
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1158.00186001830020.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC868.0034003500NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)6.0020164.00300030003.45
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC315.0024002400NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC95.2036003600-5.26
Ranniangadi(Ker)0.90-259.7035003500-2.78
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)99.00147.52001.98970098007.78
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC408.00106001050011.58
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010044.50950095007.95
Payyannur(Ker)0.754.1732.1890009000-
GroundNutOil
Lalsot(Raj)38.20-16.042810.3041254070-2.94
Madhoganj(UP)25.0047.061393.0038503850-10.88
Sevur(TN)17.88751.431060.565650560013.00
Madhugiri(Kar)17.00-41.38304.0040024103-14.96
Bangalore(Kar)14.00250222.00520052000.97
Tindivanam(TN)12.00-45.45561.607010648612.63
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.70533.3387.304320425013.68
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29214.00380037503.83
Ganaur(Har)2.0033.3320.507000680027.27
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-75297.30663165634.03
GroundNutSeed
Kolar(Kar)44.00-2.22178.008769861532.86
Rajkot(Guj)7.00NC179.00575061252.68
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-87.8943.008700870010.83
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)127.50109.024483.30406941005.22
Aligarh(UP)90.0028.575915.0036403600-9.00
Kasganj(UP)50.0078.571840.2036103610-4.50
Gangapur City(Raj)39.30-3.29340.20403740224.45
Bangalore(Kar)38.001166.67802.0048504850-11.01
Rura(UP)28.50-18.572438.6035003500NC
Nagaram(Raj)28.00-31.713445.20393039411.16
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.671547.0043504350-
Lalsot(Raj)21.7010.153115.5039034068-0.46
Mumbai(Mah)15.00-31.82383.007000700016.67
Bilsi(UP)15.00-30.231361.0038003800-7.32
Achnera(UP)12.009.09750.8036003660-2.70
Gazipur(UP)8.006.67311.10420042005.00
Muradabad(UP)7.0016.67252.00422042103.56
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-10.004000--
Badayoun(UP)5.0025532.60420042005.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.00-9.09235.004100410013.89
Rajkot(Guj)4.9063.33244.2037003875-1.33
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-102088.20384038250.52
Farukhabad(UP)3.0050135.1036253620-2.55
Khairagarh(UP)3.0030.43722.2036003500-2.70
Chandausi(UP)2.50NC614.00420042004.22
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025253.5040004000-3.61
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.2083.33357.6036503800-6.41
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-16.6790.0040154015-1.11
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-3.003860--
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.3652.81581.0037503695-7.41
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC267.8036003600-8.28
Achalda(UP)1.00NC47.3036003640NC
Madhoganj(UP)1.00NC89.7037203730-8.15
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-85.45373.80402438006.96
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2961.70423542205.48
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC2700.0086508600-7.49
Gazipur(UP)5.008.7271.70991099101.33
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-2086.3089508950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.805080.6092259220-1.34
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10134.9086508640-6.79
Rudauli(UP)1.50-11.76133.8099809980-
Achalda(UP)1.00-5064.4091009100-
Rura(UP)1.00NC478.2077007600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)167.001.213903.501643016300-6.11
Gangapur City(Raj)43.6010.661157.4096509663-22.03
Bangalore(Kar)26.002500249.00110001100034.15
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)22.40-50.22732.3088009800-34.21
Lalsot(Raj)8.00370.59294.5081008300-35.20
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.2040.9180.0094009300-
Mumbai(Mah)5.00150162.001800018000-
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29291.3086008570-18.10
Chotila(Guj)1.00-5032.201350014500-
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)780.00-7.1921811.9835603690-
Thandla(MP)609.0530.0111974.3738003700-
Khedbrahma(Guj)300.00-402210.003715365515.48
Nagpur(Mah)284.00688.89854.003695352515.25
Lalitpur(UP)56.00-6.671069.603765376016.93
Udaipura(Raj)15.90101.2753.603450345015.00
Jalgaon(Mah)14.0018095.003850365018.46
Haldwani(Utr)6.601.5426.2034003500-3.55
Dindori(MP)4.26150.5911.9233003200-
Sunflower
Manvi(Kar)7.00-14.004958--
Published on November 27, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil