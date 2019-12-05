Oil Seeds Prices

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|CastorSeed
|Thara(Guj)
|1.92
|-45.92
|779.47
|3850
|3987
|-22.72
|Radhanpur(Guj)
|1.70
|142.86
|94.70
|3825
|4145
|-28.50
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|106.00
|4500
|4400
|18.42
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|0.80
|-11.11
|1123.60
|3810
|4240
|-23.65
|CoconutOil
|Honnali(Kar)
|2300.00
|21.05
|72840.00
|12000
|8000
|50.00
|Nanjangud(Kar)
|1000.00
|-75
|14000.00
|1100
|9750
|-
|Mumbai(Mah)
|405.00
|-5.15
|14520.00
|1350
|1350
|3.85
|Kattakada(Ker)
|205.00
|5.13
|3995.00
|4000
|3800
|NC
|Kannur(Ker)
|25.00
|NC
|1600.00
|17550
|17450
|12.14
|Madathukulam(TN)
|13.20
|100
|788.94
|2750
|2700
|-8.33
|Oddunchairum(TN)
|10.00
|NC
|110.00
|1800
|1800
|28.57
|Negamam(TN)
|8.50
|-55.03
|434.70
|2750
|2750
|NC
|Pollachi(TN)
|6.40
|261.58
|394.14
|2600
|2600
|-3.70
|Thodupuzha(Ker)
|6.00
|NC
|172.00
|1800
|1800
|NC
|Manjeri(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|95.00
|2950
|2950
|15.69
|Thodupuzha(Ker)
|4.00
|NC
|164.00
|20000
|20000
|17.65
|Elumathur(TN)
|2.79
|108.21
|3771.91
|2765
|2694
|5.13
|Ettumanoor(Ker)
|2.60
|-7.14
|67.20
|3400
|3300
|9.68
|Thondamuthur(TN)
|2.50
|NC
|238.90
|2500
|2500
|-3.85
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|2.50
|NC
|166.20
|16800
|16800
|8.39
|Natham(TN)
|2.00
|-60
|3033.04
|1800
|1800
|28.57
|Kottakkal(Ker)
|2.00
|NC
|87.90
|17550
|17600
|-7.63
|Thiruppur(TN)
|1.36
|8.8
|65.57
|2000
|2100
|-13.04
|Athirampuzha(Ker)
|1.00
|-44.44
|54.90
|3600
|3500
|NC
|Thalayolaparambu(Ker)
|0.80
|-11.11
|66.60
|17300
|18500
|1.76
|CoconutSeed
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|15.00
|-50
|432.00
|3250
|3250
|6.56
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.50
|NC
|110.20
|3400
|3400
|NC
|Thrissur(Ker)
|0.60
|-80
|25.20
|3500
|3400
|6.06
|Copra
|Kangeyam(TN)
|74.00
|164.29
|2285.98
|10000
|9820
|8.11
|Thodupuzha(Ker)
|12.00
|NC
|480.00
|10600
|10600
|1.92
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|7.00
|-41.67
|192.00
|9550
|9550
|5.52
|Pethappampatti(TN)
|3.50
|-82.5
|56.97
|8600
|8700
|4.24
|Payyannur(Ker)
|1.40
|15.7
|56.34
|9000
|9000
|-
|GroundNutOil
|Mahoba(UP)
|321.60
|2.1
|2922.60
|3800
|3815
|-
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|168.00
|290.7
|6294.30
|4500
|4400
|-1.10
|Modasa(Guj)
|153.30
|-26.12
|1902.60
|4350
|4350
|10.13
|Palanpur(Guj)
|143.00
|-19.21
|2859.00
|4340
|4382
|-
|Mangrol(Guj)
|45.00
|-28.57
|1232.20
|5090
|5090
|1.80
|Shamli(UP)
|45.00
|-10
|517.50
|5010
|4990
|-
|Bagru(Raj)
|44.20
|38.99
|2258.70
|4500
|4750
|NC
|Lalsot(Raj)
|38.10
|33.22
|3166.50
|4251
|4300
|14.89
|Sanchor(Raj)
|38.00
|-24
|357.00
|5090
|5090
|-
|Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)
|32.40
|-44.71
|279.00
|4100
|4050
|-
|Vadgam(Guj)
|31.80
|40.71
|656.98
|4412
|4452
|10.24
|Madhoganj(UP)
|18.50
|12.12
|1517.00
|4250
|4250
|NC
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|12.80
|11.3
|48.60
|4150
|4125
|25.57
|Anthiyur(TN)
|12.24
|-53.1
|155.88
|4611
|5139
|-4.26
|Babra(Guj)
|10.00
|566.67
|23.00
|4000
|3850
|-
|Cheyyar(TN)
|7.44
|-17.52
|263.93
|6319
|6298
|-6.36
|Madhugiri(Kar)
|7.00
|-41.67
|390.00
|4671
|4621
|12.34
|Gingee(TN)
|6.80
|423.08
|405.92
|6086
|6795
|1.99
|Rajula(Guj)
|6.50
|-50
|72.20
|4225
|4228
|10.37
|Sevur(TN)
|6.42
|-73.13
|1175.22
|5600
|5600
|12.00
|Tindivanam(TN)
|6.40
|4.92
|642.60
|6424
|6749
|7.08
|Lalitpur(UP)
|5.00
|25
|246.00
|4150
|4100
|-2.92
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|4.50
|45.16
|154.30
|4180
|4255
|4.37
|Thara(Guj)
|2.97
|-75.35
|43.20
|4130
|4552
|-
|Rampur(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|293.30
|5100
|5100
|3.55
|Dhansura(Guj)
|2.00
|-60
|14.00
|3500
|3650
|-7.89
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|1.80
|-21.74
|45.80
|4350
|4350
|7.41
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|1.40
|-78.12
|118.30
|4350
|4300
|8.75
|Kallakurichi(TN)
|0.80
|-50
|334.10
|6883
|6549
|3.72
|Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)
|0.60
|NC
|3.00
|3955
|4049
|-
|GroundNutSeed
|Sri Madhopur(Raj)
|333.80
|-11.01
|13297.30
|4500
|4500
|-4.26
|Linseed
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|868.00
|4900
|4925
|16.67
|Atarra(UP)
|6.00
|20
|312.00
|5150
|5125
|24.10
|Baberu(UP)
|3.00
|25
|52.50
|5110
|5190
|27.75
|Mahoba(UP)
|1.00
|-44.44
|35.90
|4625
|4640
|-
|Madhoganj(UP)
|1.00
|25
|27.50
|9200
|9230
|5.14
|Dindori(MP)
|0.80
|-96.81
|60.00
|4600
|4280
|21.05
|Mustard
|Aligarh(UP)
|750.00
|971.43
|7875.00
|3750
|3700
|-2.60
|Agra(UP)
|214.00
|-3.17
|12689.00
|3660
|3650
|-5.18
|Sitapur(UP)
|140.00
|27.27
|12452.00
|3350
|3360
|-5.63
|Kota(Raj)
|81.50
|-30.04
|10098.00
|3950
|3950
|5.33
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|75.00
|25
|3265.00
|3800
|3825
|-8.65
|Alwar(Raj)
|70.50
|-81.85
|917.80
|4200
|3500
|-
|Lucknow(UP)
|48.00
|NC
|2458.00
|3950
|3980
|5.33
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|46.20
|-36.28
|9806.40
|4143
|4056
|8.57
|Akbarpur(UP)
|41.00
|9.33
|630.40
|3970
|3975
|3.93
|Bharatpur(Kumer)(Raj)
|38.10
|-78.57
|757.40
|4060
|3379
|8.12
|Dhing(ASM)
|30.00
|-25
|762.00
|4200
|4200
|9.09
|Kasganj(UP)
|30.00
|-6.25
|2224.20
|3660
|3620
|-2.40
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|29.00
|3.57
|1087.40
|3950
|3940
|7.63
|Pilibhit(UP)
|28.00
|12
|1047.50
|4240
|4230
|3.04
|Barhaj(UP)
|28.00
|7.69
|1655.00
|4370
|4370
|-
|Rura(UP)
|27.50
|-3.51
|2672.60
|3400
|3500
|134.48
|Atarra(UP)
|21.50
|-4.44
|613.50
|3685
|3650
|3.08
|Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)
|20.40
|1033.33
|659.90
|4139
|3906
|5.02
|Khair(UP)
|20.00
|-50
|2066.50
|3600
|3600
|-7.22
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|18.00
|-10
|2465.00
|3710
|3700
|-3.64
|Lalsot(Raj)
|16.60
|9.93
|3296.30
|4185
|4050
|8.79
|Charra(UP)
|15.00
|-25
|979.10
|3660
|3645
|-3.68
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|15.00
|7.14
|818.00
|4275
|4275
|4.27
|Etah(UP)
|14.00
|-6.67
|1240.00
|3670
|3640
|-3.93
|Jaunpur(UP)
|14.00
|-44
|869.80
|4220
|4230
|4.20
|Fatehabad(UP)
|12.50
|-16.67
|1765.80
|3920
|3950
|2.62
|Haathras(UP)
|12.00
|100
|934.00
|3400
|3600
|-10.29
|Shamli(UP)
|11.00
|22.22
|366.00
|4240
|4245
|4.69
|Jagnair(UP)
|10.50
|191.67
|664.80
|3850
|3675
|10.00
|Baberu(UP)
|10.00
|25
|143.20
|3670
|3550
|-
|Kayamganj(UP)
|10.00
|-33.33
|704.00
|3660
|3650
|-3.17
|Ujhani(UP)
|10.00
|NC
|1793.00
|4000
|4000
|NC
|Mathura(UP)
|9.00
|12.5
|758.00
|3675
|3675
|-6.49
|Nagaram(Raj)
|8.30
|-25.89
|3593.20
|3980
|3973
|4.46
|Khedli(laxmangarh)(Raj)
|8.20
|-
|16.40
|4150
|-
|-
|Palanpur(Guj)
|7.30
|46
|159.60
|4000
|4007
|11.89
|Amroha(UP)
|7.00
|40
|30.00
|4210
|4200
|-
|Khurja(UP)
|6.50
|8.33
|292.00
|4215
|4210
|5.90
|Tundla(UP)
|6.50
|8.33
|1467.30
|3620
|3610
|-6.22
|Sri Madhopur(Raj)
|5.80
|132
|474.80
|3930
|3900
|9.17
|Allahabad(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|258.00
|4220
|4200
|2.93
|Badayoun(UP)
|5.00
|-16.67
|577.00
|4200
|4200
|4.35
|Hasanpur(UP)
|5.00
|-62.96
|57.00
|4225
|4210
|-
|Muradabad(UP)
|5.00
|-16.67
|290.00
|4230
|4220
|1.93
|Hardoi(UP)
|5.00
|-28.57
|629.50
|3910
|3860
|-2.49
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|5.00
|11.11
|281.00
|4100
|4100
|13.89
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.70
|327.27
|392.80
|3850
|3850
|NC
|Mahoba(UP)
|4.40
|-26.67
|538.80
|3690
|3685
|-
|Khairagarh(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|760.40
|3700
|3700
|5.71
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|2119.20
|3850
|3840
|0.26
|Mirzapur(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|266.50
|4250
|4280
|4.68
|Saharanpur(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|211.10
|4220
|4220
|-0.71
|Safdarganj(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|186.30
|3830
|3850
|4.93
|Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)
|4.00
|-11.11
|535.50
|4000
|4000
|-2.44
|Ganjdudwara(UP)
|3.50
|9.38
|453.20
|3500
|3250
|6.06
|Azamgarh(UP)
|3.00
|20
|235.50
|4240
|4240
|4.05
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|3.00
|-40
|799.50
|3750
|3700
|-9.64
|Rampur(UP)
|3.00
|7.14
|104.00
|4200
|4200
|0.72
|Goluwala(Raj)
|2.60
|-18.75
|1440.60
|4100
|4058
|11.50
|Etawah(UP)
|2.50
|25
|141.60
|3750
|3900
|-2.60
|Puwaha(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|118.10
|4100
|4100
|2.50
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|2.50
|25
|276.50
|4000
|4000
|-4.76
|Merta City(Raj)
|2.00
|-74.36
|442.00
|3875
|3600
|5.85
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.00
|-42.86
|157.10
|3630
|3640
|-4.97
|Mawana(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|8.00
|4230
|4225
|-
|Robertsganj(UP)
|2.00
|150
|52.50
|4245
|4215
|9.41
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.00
|-25.93
|79.10
|4235
|4235
|5.48
|Mainpuri(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|154.70
|3640
|3640
|-4.71
|Bharthna(UP)
|1.80
|-10
|128.70
|3650
|3640
|-5.44
|Madhoganj(UP)
|1.60
|23.08
|100.10
|3730
|3725
|-7.90
|Khatra(WB)
|1.60
|-11.11
|270.60
|3900
|3900
|-4.88
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|278.80
|3650
|3650
|-6.41
|Shikohabad(UP)
|1.50
|50
|190.60
|3685
|3700
|-5.51
|Devariya(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|539.70
|4240
|4235
|4.18
|Tulsipur(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|12.00
|3865
|3860
|-
|Wazirganj(UP)
|1.40
|40
|6.40
|3815
|3810
|-
|Gondal(UP)
|1.20
|-14.29
|163.40
|3750
|3750
|1.63
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.20
|NC
|37.60
|3590
|3600
|-6.51
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|22.00
|3890
|3900
|2.37
|Bareilly(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|118.80
|4250
|4210
|3.66
|Gadaura(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|55.70
|4200
|4400
|5.00
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|148.00
|4210
|4200
|5.25
|Divai(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|115.30
|3900
|3900
|15.04
|Lalganj(UP)
|0.60
|-
|1.20
|3215
|-
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|0.60
|-25
|65.70
|4235
|4225
|5.09
|Purwa(UP)
|0.60
|-25
|2.80
|3925
|3925
|-
|Dadri(UP)
|0.60
|-25
|54.30
|4250
|4200
|7.59
|Mustardoil
|Jhargram(WB)
|250.00
|900
|1503.00
|10200
|10200
|0.99
|Dhing(ASM)
|220.00
|NC
|3620.00
|10000
|9500
|17.65
|Aligarh(UP)
|40.00
|NC
|3020.00
|8800
|8650
|-5.88
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|35.00
|NC
|2895.50
|9030
|9030
|-3.53
|Saharanpur(UP)
|35.00
|-7.89
|2299.00
|9000
|9000
|-3.74
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|30.00
|20
|1556.00
|9050
|9000
|-0.55
|Shamli(UP)
|25.00
|31.58
|530.00
|9025
|9015
|-1.90
|Etawah(UP)
|20.00
|-9.09
|1045.00
|9250
|9300
|1.09
|Haathras(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|1449.00
|8500
|8600
|-4.49
|Dadri(UP)
|6.00
|NC
|505.00
|9050
|9050
|-1.09
|Mawana(UP)
|5.00
|-
|20.00
|9030
|-
|-
|Safdarganj(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|92.40
|9980
|9950
|1.84
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.50
|NC
|342.70
|9900
|9975
|0.66
|Allahabad(UP)
|2.50
|-16.67
|180.50
|9800
|9800
|4.26
|Farukhabad(UP)
|2.50
|25
|105.30
|9200
|9000
|-
|Pilibhit(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|254.40
|9185
|9180
|3.03
|Mainpuri(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|118.90
|8650
|8640
|-2.26
|Bharthna(UP)
|2.40
|-7.69
|136.10
|9300
|9350
|2.20
|Rampur(UP)
|2.20
|10
|90.60
|9150
|9050
|2.81
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|30.00
|10250
|10150
|2.71
|Kayamganj(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|157.30
|9100
|9050
|0.55
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.80
|28.57
|150.80
|9990
|9980
|-
|Etah(UP)
|1.60
|-11.11
|113.10
|8680
|8640
|-7.26
|Puwaha(UP)
|1.50
|25
|52.40
|9000
|9000
|-1.10
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.40
|-22.22
|152.10
|8710
|8660
|-6.14
|Hardoi(UP)
|1.40
|-22.22
|180.30
|9650
|9590
|0.21
|Bahraich(UP)
|1.30
|8.33
|44.70
|10240
|10245
|0.69
|Rura(UP)
|1.20
|33.33
|486.40
|7700
|7700
|-
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|38.00
|11000
|10900
|10.33
|Paliakala(UP)
|1.00
|11.11
|84.40
|9720
|9525
|-0.10
|Raibareilly(UP)
|0.80
|-33.33
|26.80
|9370
|9370
|0.11
|Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
|Gangapur City(Raj)
|55.00
|-30.29
|1655.80
|9551
|9449
|-19.74
|Mumbai(Mah)
|15.00
|114.29
|214.00
|18000
|18000
|-
|Babra(Guj)
|10.40
|22.35
|37.80
|14775
|15000
|-
|Kishunpur(UP)
|8.00
|-33.33
|81.00
|7600
|7700
|-30.91
|Konch(UP)
|7.00
|-22.22
|68.00
|8980
|9050
|-
|Ghatal(WB)
|6.00
|20
|178.00
|6400
|6400
|-25.58
|Lalitpur(UP)
|4.50
|12.5
|322.30
|8620
|8625
|-16.31
|Lalsot(Raj)
|4.30
|34.38
|341.30
|8900
|8800
|-21.24
|Kota(Raj)
|4.00
|-77.78
|263.90
|8500
|8800
|NC
|Singroli(MP)
|2.50
|-63.61
|233.44
|7300
|6801
|-19.78
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|1.30
|-7.14
|132.80
|9000
|9000
|-30.77
|Thara(Guj)
|1.12
|100
|3.36
|8875
|8380
|-30.20
|Chotila(Guj)
|1.00
|-16.67
|44.60
|13500
|13500
|-
|Guna(MP)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|9155
|-
|-
|Khedli(laxmangarh)(Raj)
|0.70
|-
|1.40
|9000
|-
|-
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|0.60
|-25
|98.60
|9400
|9350
|-
|Soyabean
|Kota(Raj)
|1053.00
|27.64
|31121.70
|3850
|3900
|21.45
|Guna(MP)
|721.00
|-
|1442.00
|3875
|-
|-
|Khategaon(MP)
|658.75
|-7.27
|29737.38
|3600
|3700
|-
|Narsinghgarh(MP)
|577.80
|2.96
|5084.40
|3800
|3800
|18.75
|Kalapipal(MP)
|290.00
|-17.14
|4291.60
|3700
|3550
|23.33
|Khujner(MP)
|136.70
|-10.36
|5975.90
|3860
|3840
|25.53
|Mehrauni(UP)
|80.00
|-5.88
|6150.00
|3650
|3650
|-
|Shamgarh(MP)
|76.61
|-
|153.22
|3441
|-
|-
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|59.90
|14.23
|1085.93
|3475
|3500
|11.81
|Lalitpur(UP)
|58.00
|3.57
|1529.60
|3800
|3800
|21.02
|Thandla(MP)
|53.50
|-79.34
|12636.93
|3650
|3700
|-
|Modasa(Guj)
|48.00
|20
|649.70
|3450
|3450
|7.81
|Jhabua(MP)
|42.50
|203.57
|1057.80
|3600
|3900
|18.03
|Sankeshwar(Kar)
|32.00
|166.67
|88.00
|3730
|3400
|-
|Shahdol(MP)
|25.57
|361.55
|56.68
|3410
|3150
|-
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|18.00
|20
|739.00
|4875
|4900
|15.66
|Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)
|12.50
|14.68
|135.40
|3150
|3225
|8.62
|Udaipura(Raj)
|9.90
|12.5
|112.60
|3450
|3450
|15.00
|Jalgaon(Mah)
|7.00
|-36.36
|131.00
|3650
|3600
|11.45
|Dhansura(Guj)
|2.00
|33.33
|7.00
|3625
|3650
|17.89
|Dindori(MP)
|1.67
|183.05
|3.93
|3300
|3200
|6.45
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|1.00
|-83.87
|65.20
|3630
|3605
|9.01
|Sunflower
|Bellary(Kar)
|2.10
|110
|24.80
|3943
|4090
|24.23
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
