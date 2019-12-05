Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:12:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Thara(Guj)1.92-45.92779.4738503987-22.72
Radhanpur(Guj)1.70142.8694.7038254145-28.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC106.004500440018.42
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-11.111123.6038104240-23.65
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)2300.0021.0572840.0012000800050.00
Nanjangud(Kar)1000.00-7514000.0011009750-
Mumbai(Mah)405.00-5.1514520.00135013503.85
Kattakada(Ker)205.005.133995.0040003800NC
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1600.00175501745012.14
Madathukulam(TN)13.20100788.9427502700-8.33
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC110.001800180028.57
Negamam(TN)8.50-55.03434.7027502750NC
Pollachi(TN)6.40261.58394.1426002600-3.70
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC172.0018001800NC
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC95.002950295015.69
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC164.00200002000017.65
Elumathur(TN)2.79108.213771.91276526945.13
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.60-7.1467.20340033009.68
Thondamuthur(TN)2.50NC238.9025002500-3.85
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC166.2016800168008.39
Natham(TN)2.00-603033.041800180028.57
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC87.901755017600-7.63
Thiruppur(TN)1.368.865.5720002100-13.04
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.00-44.4454.9036003500NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1166.6017300185001.76
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00-50432.00325032506.56
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC110.2034003400NC
Thrissur(Ker)0.60-8025.20350034006.06
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)74.00164.292285.981000098208.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC480.0010600106001.92
Manjeswaram(Ker)7.00-41.67192.00955095505.52
Pethappampatti(TN)3.50-82.556.97860087004.24
Payyannur(Ker)1.4015.756.3490009000-
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)321.602.12922.6038003815-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)168.00290.76294.3045004400-1.10
Modasa(Guj)153.30-26.121902.604350435010.13
Palanpur(Guj)143.00-19.212859.0043404382-
Mangrol(Guj)45.00-28.571232.20509050901.80
Shamli(UP)45.00-10517.5050104990-
Bagru(Raj)44.2038.992258.7045004750NC
Lalsot(Raj)38.1033.223166.504251430014.89
Sanchor(Raj)38.00-24357.0050905090-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)32.40-44.71279.0041004050-
Vadgam(Guj)31.8040.71656.984412445210.24
Madhoganj(UP)18.5012.121517.0042504250NC
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)12.8011.348.604150412525.57
Anthiyur(TN)12.24-53.1155.8846115139-4.26
Babra(Guj)10.00566.6723.0040003850-
Cheyyar(TN)7.44-17.52263.9363196298-6.36
Madhugiri(Kar)7.00-41.67390.004671462112.34
Gingee(TN)6.80423.08405.92608667951.99
Rajula(Guj)6.50-5072.204225422810.37
Sevur(TN)6.42-73.131175.225600560012.00
Tindivanam(TN)6.404.92642.60642467497.08
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025246.0041504100-2.92
Dhoraji(Guj)4.5045.16154.30418042554.37
Thara(Guj)2.97-75.3543.2041304552-
Rampur(UP)2.5013.64293.30510051003.55
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-6014.0035003650-7.89
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.80-21.7445.80435043507.41
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-78.12118.30435043008.75
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-50334.10688365493.72
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)0.60NC3.0039554049-
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)333.80-11.0113297.3045004500-4.26
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.33868.004900492516.67
Atarra(UP)6.0020312.005150512524.10
Baberu(UP)3.002552.505110519027.75
Mahoba(UP)1.00-44.4435.9046254640-
Madhoganj(UP)1.002527.50920092305.14
Dindori(MP)0.80-96.8160.004600428021.05
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)750.00971.437875.0037503700-2.60
Agra(UP)214.00-3.1712689.0036603650-5.18
Sitapur(UP)140.0027.2712452.0033503360-5.63
Kota(Raj)81.50-30.0410098.00395039505.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.00253265.0038003825-8.65
Alwar(Raj)70.50-81.85917.8042003500-
Lucknow(UP)48.00NC2458.00395039805.33
Gangapur City(Raj)46.20-36.289806.40414340568.57
Akbarpur(UP)41.009.33630.40397039753.93
Bharatpur(Kumer)(Raj)38.10-78.57757.40406033798.12
Dhing(ASM)30.00-25762.00420042009.09
Kasganj(UP)30.00-6.252224.2036603620-2.40
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)29.003.571087.40395039407.63
Pilibhit(UP)28.00121047.50424042303.04
Barhaj(UP)28.007.691655.0043704370-
Rura(UP)27.50-3.512672.6034003500134.48
Atarra(UP)21.50-4.44613.50368536503.08
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)20.401033.33659.90413939065.02
Khair(UP)20.00-502066.5036003600-7.22
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-102465.0037103700-3.64
Lalsot(Raj)16.609.933296.30418540508.79
Charra(UP)15.00-25979.1036603645-3.68
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.14818.00427542754.27
Etah(UP)14.00-6.671240.0036703640-3.93
Jaunpur(UP)14.00-44869.80422042304.20
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-16.671765.80392039502.62
Haathras(UP)12.00100934.0034003600-10.29
Shamli(UP)11.0022.22366.00424042454.69
Jagnair(UP)10.50191.67664.803850367510.00
Baberu(UP)10.0025143.2036703550-
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-33.33704.0036603650-3.17
Ujhani(UP)10.00NC1793.0040004000NC
Mathura(UP)9.0012.5758.0036753675-6.49
Nagaram(Raj)8.30-25.893593.20398039734.46
Khedli(laxmangarh)(Raj)8.20-16.404150--
Palanpur(Guj)7.3046159.604000400711.89
Amroha(UP)7.004030.0042104200-
Khurja(UP)6.508.33292.00421542105.90
Tundla(UP)6.508.331467.3036203610-6.22
Sri Madhopur(Raj)5.80132474.80393039009.17
Allahabad(UP)5.00NC258.00422042002.93
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.67577.00420042004.35
Hasanpur(UP)5.00-62.9657.0042254210-
Muradabad(UP)5.00-16.67290.00423042201.93
Hardoi(UP)5.00-28.57629.5039103860-2.49
Bankura Sadar(WB)5.0011.11281.004100410013.89
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.70327.27392.8038503850NC
Mahoba(UP)4.40-26.67538.8036903685-
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC760.40370037005.71
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.292119.20385038400.26
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20266.50425042804.68
Saharanpur(UP)4.0014.29211.1042204220-0.71
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC186.30383038504.93
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)4.00-11.11535.5040004000-2.44
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.509.38453.20350032506.06
Azamgarh(UP)3.0020235.50424042404.05
Pukhrayan(UP)3.00-40799.5037503700-9.64
Rampur(UP)3.007.14104.00420042000.72
Goluwala(Raj)2.60-18.751440.604100405811.50
Etawah(UP)2.5025141.6037503900-2.60
Puwaha(UP)2.5013.64118.10410041002.50
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025276.5040004000-4.76
Merta City(Raj)2.00-74.36442.00387536005.85
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-42.86157.1036303640-4.97
Mawana(UP)2.00NC8.0042304225-
Robertsganj(UP)2.0015052.50424542159.41
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-25.9379.10423542355.48
Mainpuri(UP)2.0011.11154.7036403640-4.71
Bharthna(UP)1.80-10128.7036503640-5.44
Madhoganj(UP)1.6023.08100.1037303725-7.90
Khatra(WB)1.60-11.11270.6039003900-4.88
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC278.8036503650-6.41
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050190.6036853700-5.51
Devariya(UP)1.50-25539.70424042354.18
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC12.0038653860-
Wazirganj(UP)1.40406.4038153810-
Gondal(UP)1.20-14.29163.40375037501.63
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC37.6035903600-6.51
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC22.00389039002.37
Bareilly(UP)1.00-33.33118.80425042103.66
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.3355.70420044005.00
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-16.67148.00421042005.25
Divai(UP)0.60NC115.303900390015.04
Lalganj(UP)0.60-1.203215--
Naugarh(UP)0.60-2565.70423542255.09
Purwa(UP)0.60-252.8039253925-
Dadri(UP)0.60-2554.30425042007.59
Mustardoil
Jhargram(WB)250.009001503.0010200102000.99
Dhing(ASM)220.00NC3620.0010000950017.65
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3020.0088008650-5.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC2895.5090309030-3.53
Saharanpur(UP)35.00-7.892299.0090009000-3.74
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00201556.0090509000-0.55
Shamli(UP)25.0031.58530.0090259015-1.90
Etawah(UP)20.00-9.091045.00925093001.09
Haathras(UP)20.00-33.331449.0085008600-4.49
Dadri(UP)6.00NC505.0090509050-1.09
Mawana(UP)5.00-20.009030--
Safdarganj(UP)4.0014.2992.40998099501.84
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC342.70990099750.66
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.67180.50980098004.26
Farukhabad(UP)2.5025105.3092009000-
Pilibhit(UP)2.50NC254.40918591803.03
Mainpuri(UP)2.5013.64118.9086508640-2.26
Bharthna(UP)2.40-7.69136.10930093502.20
Rampur(UP)2.201090.60915090502.81
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0033.3330.0010250101502.71
Kayamganj(UP)2.0011.11157.30910090500.55
Rudauli(UP)1.8028.57150.8099909980-
Etah(UP)1.60-11.11113.1086808640-7.26
Puwaha(UP)1.502552.4090009000-1.10
Kasganj(UP)1.40-22.22152.1087108660-6.14
Hardoi(UP)1.40-22.22180.30965095900.21
Bahraich(UP)1.308.3344.7010240102450.69
Rura(UP)1.2033.33486.4077007700-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6738.00110001090010.33
Paliakala(UP)1.0011.1184.4097209525-0.10
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.3326.80937093700.11
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)55.00-30.291655.8095519449-19.74
Mumbai(Mah)15.00114.29214.001800018000-
Babra(Guj)10.4022.3537.801477515000-
Kishunpur(UP)8.00-33.3381.0076007700-30.91
Konch(UP)7.00-22.2268.0089809050-
Ghatal(WB)6.0020178.0064006400-25.58
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5322.3086208625-16.31
Lalsot(Raj)4.3034.38341.3089008800-21.24
Kota(Raj)4.00-77.78263.9085008800NC
Singroli(MP)2.50-63.61233.4473006801-19.78
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.30-7.14132.8090009000-30.77
Thara(Guj)1.121003.3688758380-30.20
Chotila(Guj)1.00-16.6744.601350013500-
Guna(MP)1.00-2.009155--
Khedli(laxmangarh)(Raj)0.70-1.409000--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-2598.6094009350-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1053.0027.6431121.703850390021.45
Guna(MP)721.00-1442.003875--
Khategaon(MP)658.75-7.2729737.3836003700-
Narsinghgarh(MP)577.802.965084.403800380018.75
Kalapipal(MP)290.00-17.144291.603700355023.33
Khujner(MP)136.70-10.365975.903860384025.53
Mehrauni(UP)80.00-5.886150.0036503650-
Shamgarh(MP)76.61-153.223441--
Gorakhpur(MP)59.9014.231085.933475350011.81
Lalitpur(UP)58.003.571529.603800380021.02
Thandla(MP)53.50-79.3412636.9336503700-
Modasa(Guj)48.0020649.70345034507.81
Jhabua(MP)42.50203.571057.803600390018.03
Sankeshwar(Kar)32.00166.6788.0037303400-
Shahdol(MP)25.57361.5556.6834103150-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)18.0020739.004875490015.66
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)12.5014.68135.40315032258.62
Udaipura(Raj)9.9012.5112.603450345015.00
Jalgaon(Mah)7.00-36.36131.003650360011.45
Dhansura(Guj)2.0033.337.003625365017.89
Dindori(MP)1.67183.053.93330032006.45
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-83.8765.20363036059.01
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)2.1011024.803943409024.23
Published on December 05, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil