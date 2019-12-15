Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Kunigal(Kar)800.00-90.9119200.001000012000-
GroundNutOil
Madhoganj(UP)10.00-45.951537.004650425012.05
Linseed
Atarra(UP)3.00-50318.005250515027.27
Madhoganj(UP)0.80-2029.1092509200-9.31
Mustard
Kasganj(UP)20.00-33.332264.2036603660-3.94
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0011.112505.0038203710-1.29
Atarra(UP)4.50-79.07622.50385036855.48
Etah(UP)4.00-71.431248.0037503670-1.32
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC281.8036503650-6.41
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-37.5102.1037303730-7.90
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-28.578.4040203815-
Asansol(WB)0.86-84.64891.6043504350-2.25
Mustardoil
Etah(UP)1.50-6.25116.1088008680-5.98
Kasganj(UP)1.507.14155.1087508710-6.52
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Singroli(MP)5.00NC253.4470007000-23.08
Lashkar(MP)0.60-1.209260--
Soyabean
Kalamnuri(Mah)18.00-2861.0036003700-
Published on December 15, 2019
