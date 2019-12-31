Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC124.00400041002.56
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC201.2016800168008.39
Thondamuthur(TN)2.00-20250.9026002600-13.33
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC19.704200380027.27
Elumathur(TN)1.25-63.2420121.0527452739-10.00
CoconutSeed
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC131.20380041002.70
Copra
Muthur(TN)1.00NC40.0080659540-19.43
Payyannur(Ker)0.9916.4770.2290009000-
Mustard
Gazipur(UP)6.5014.04382.10425042504.94
Mawana(UP)0.80-2011.6040804250-
Naugarh(UP)0.60NC74.30425042455.72
Mustardoil
Gazipur(UP)4.0066.67313.30993099301.02
Rudauli(UP)1.30-13.33175.201010010000-
Mawana(UP)1.00NC30.0090659050-
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil