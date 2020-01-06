Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Mandalgarh(Guj)5.50-19.604135--
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-1.003723--20.36
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-26.004000-NC
CoconutOil
Melur(TN)19.00-73.002025--
Natham(TN)10.00-38.001800-20.00
Negamam(TN)7.20-135.902850--17.39
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-136.502800--21.68
Elumathur(TN)6.09-8210.232989--11.25
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-10.0018500--
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00-16.003200--
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50-55.0016800--
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00-19.001600-NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-16.0017300--
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-33.503000--18.92
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00-209.003600-2.86
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50-34.503700-12.12
Copra
Payyannur(Ker)0.79-25.179000--
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-0.609300--
GroundNutOil
Savarkundla(Guj)50.00-646.004413-3.84
Visavadar(Guj)15.18-223.654220--
Bhanvad(Guj)12.00-82.004350--
Bewar(UP)4.00-9.005200--
Sevur(TN)1.80-245.445450-7.92
Mustard
Gangapur City(Raj)56.30-3364.704291-15.88
Rura(UP)35.50-1520.503600-NC
Beldanga(WB)20.00-38.004400-15.79
Durgapur(WB)13.00-595.674300--
Karvi(UP)9.00-388.003975-9.66
Badayoun(UP)8.00-286.504220-8.76
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.20-328.604355-16.13
Asansol(WB)5.20-378.724300--2.27
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-178.204100-10.81
Gazipur(UP)3.80-145.304250-6.25
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.70-245.004801-36.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-160.004200--
Jangipura(UP)2.00-41.304280-7.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-51.804250--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.50-97.004200--3.45
Kandi(WB)1.30-3.104450-4.71
Gadaura(UP)0.80-31.304300-7.50
Lalganj(UP)0.70-1.903300--
Mustardoil
Durgapur(WB)8.00-336.079800--
Gazipur(UP)2.60-120.409950--
Rura(UP)1.10-208.307700--
Jangipura(UP)1.00-32.209960--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)101.00-950.609625--12.50
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-11.1013375--12.30
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.70-46.909315--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-3.206500--
Published on January 06, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil