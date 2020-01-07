Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)28.00-66.104150--17.25
Tharad(Guj)16.20-34.204057--18.99
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)12.50-45.604125--19.51
Visnagar(Guj)10.70-10.704097--19.06
Dasada Patadi(Guj)10.36-14.064112--
Rajkot(Guj)6.00-25.503900--20.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.80-45.604125--19.51
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)3.50-5.004025--
Mandalgarh(Guj)3.30-4022.9041254135-
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00-6.004025-133.06
Morbi(Guj)3.00-3.003975--16.93
Mehsana(Guj)2.60-3.904075--20.49
Thara(Guj)2.29-32.324107--19.55
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-2.004085--21.06
Taloda(Guj)1.20-1.204103--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC27.0040004000NC
Kalol(Guj)0.70-0.704140--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-0.603880--19.25
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)2500.00-32210.0015000--14.29
Arasikere(Kar)2176.00-18277.0018500--
Kumta(Kar)1500.00-1500.0020000--
Mumbai(Mah)845.00-3887.001600-6.67
Honnali(Kar)600.00-14700.0012000-33.33
Mangalore(Kar)180.00-355.0024000--
Melur(TN)18.00-5.2691.0020252025-
Karumanturai(TN)13.00-25.262030--
Anthiyur(TN)10.20-43.211000--
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00-50.001800--
Negamam(TN)9.0025144.9028502850-14.93
Pollachi(TN)6.30-44.272800--0.36
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00-42.001800--21.74
Manjeri(Ker)5.00-15.002950--6.35
Natham(TN)5.00-5043.001800180020.00
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00-44.0020000--
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50-57.5016800--
Thondamuthur(TN)2.40-44.102700--15.63
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-18.003000--
Gopalpatti(TN)2.0010021.0016001600NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-18.0016850--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-18.0017000--
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.00-11.303800--7.32
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-26.5018000--
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90-16.9017400--
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60NC34.1030003000-16.67
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)45.00-182.503050--
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC219.0035003600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.50-76.503100--
Mukkom(Ker)5.00-95.002800-27.27
vadakarapathy(Ker)3.00-4.503000--
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC36.003700370012.12
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-6.603450--4.17
Copra
Elumathur(TN)60.58-331.4510085--13.69
Manjeswaram(Ker)35.00-104.509550--
Arasikere(Kar)12.00-49.0011043--
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00-132.0010500--12.50
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-540.7610150-9.73
Anthiyur(TN)3.52-19.839059--
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00-20.509700--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00-12.008900--
Muthur(TN)2.00-11.009935-6.03
Payyannur(Ker)0.8912.6626.0690009000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.8033.331.4094009300-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)536.00-7795.004410-17.60
Jasdan(Guj)170.00-1170.005000-28.21
Jamnagar(Guj)130.50-172.104435-14.66
Savarkundla(Guj)116.00132762.00440344132.99
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)109.80-109.805125--
Yadgir(Kar)108.00-108.004715--
Mauranipur(UP)73.00-129.503950--18.56
Porbandar(Guj)66.90-66.904190-7.16
Kottur(Kar)47.00-47.004496--
Dhrol(Guj)46.80-444.104040-10.68
Shamli(UP)40.00-509.005060--
Morbi(Guj)29.60-70.604090-4.07
Modasa(Guj)28.30-1172.604500--
Mundaragi(Kar)28.00-146.004088--
Saharanpur(UP)26.00-151.005050--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)25.30-2793.604750-18.75
Laxmeshwar(Kar)24.00-95.003891--
Visavadar(Guj)20.9137.75244.5642154220-
Madhoganj(UP)18.50-294.004025--9.55
Taloda(Guj)16.60-16.604333--
Bhanvad(Guj)12.00NC94.0044504350-
Bhiloda(Guj)11.00-11.004350--
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-126.005200-0.97
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.60-229.104425--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)8.00-90.444375--
Vankaner(Guj)7.50-75.504100-10.81
Dhoraji(Guj)5.40-61.904530-9.82
Rajula(Guj)5.30-50.304523--
Bewar(UP)5.002514.0049005200-
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-72.604425-6.12
Savanur(Kar)3.00-75.004124--
Sevur(TN)2.6044.44248.04545054507.92
Vadgam(Guj)2.20-341.404725-15.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.90-50.704400-15.79
Vyra(Guj)1.82-2.554375--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-2793.604500-12.50
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-237.004595--0.43
Nanuta(UP)0.80-5.904600--
Babra(Guj)0.70-14.604325--
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)274.00-869.008200--
Bangalore(Kar)23.00-520.008300--14.87
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-36.005625-2.27
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-305.005350-22.71
Baikunthpur(MP)6.10-6.105301--
Atarra(UP)4.00-97.505550--
Karvi(UP)3.00-69.105470-31.81
Baberu(UP)1.30-19.805550-32.46
Mustard
Agra(UP)212.00-6289.504050-6.02
Kota(Raj)142.00-3852.004150-15.28
Auraiya(UP)115.00-404.804100-11.72
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)71.00-2180.804367-16.98
Aligarh(UP)70.00-3655.004150-9.21
Gangapur City(Raj)68.9022.383433.604236429113.44
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-617.004000--
Jamnagar(Guj)58.00-58.004055--
Shahjahanpur(UP)55.00-323.004245--
Lucknow(UP)48.00-1310.503940--
Nagaram(Raj)45.50-1491.604221-14.02
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)45.00-172.004100-14.69
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)44.20-680.404025-13.38
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-1495.004225-1.81
Hapur(UP)30.00-236.504250-1.19
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-1170.003850--0.26
Mumbai(Mah)27.00-206.007000--
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-697.404200-5.00
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-74.003940--
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-499.004850--
Muskara(UP)22.00-106.304000--
Barhaj(UP)22.00-607.004300-6.17
Kasganj(UP)20.00-850.104100-12.02
Baikunthpur(MP)19.05-19.053851--
Khair(UP)15.00-688.504050-9.46
Beldanga(WB)15.00-2553.004400440012.82
Barabanki(UP)14.00-107.503990--
Fatehabad(UP)12.80-801.204150-8.64
Durgapur(WB)12.60-3.08608.2743004300-
Shamli(UP)12.50-234.004430--
Visnagar(Guj)12.30-107.103710-3.00
Atarra(UP)12.00-335.003950--
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-336.503990-4.18
Naanpara(UP)11.20-33.003700--
Pilibhit(UP)11.00-580.004225-0.84
Mehsana(Guj)10.00-61.104100-13.10
Achnera(UP)10.00-397.003800-2.70
Karvi(UP)10.0011.11398.00394039757.95
Bindki(UP)10.00-247.004220--
Rajkot(Guj)9.60-80.604075--
Hardoi(UP)9.50-289.003980-1.79
Saharanpur(UP)9.00-109.004280-2.15
Sitapur(UP)8.50-5226.503560--0.14
Bilsi(UP)8.30-388.004200-10.53
Mathura(UP)8.00-314.004270-9.49
Mauranipur(UP)7.20-66.703900-11.43
Ghatal(WB)7.00-39.504250-7.59
Tundla(UP)6.50-555.604110-6.48
Dindori(MP)6.48-6.483650--
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)6.00-11.003925--
Badayoun(UP)6.00-25292.50422542209.17
Khurja(UP)5.50-132.804210-10.50
Asansol(WB)5.505.77384.2243004300-2.27
Khairagarh(UP)5.204183.4037004100NC
Charra(UP)5.00-365.103940-3.68
Hasanpur(UP)5.00-33.504220--
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-119.003950-5.33
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.70-9.62333.304245435513.20
Baberu(UP)4.60-75.903950-8.97
Allahabad(UP)4.50-135.004215--
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-123.004270-5.17
Gazipur(UP)4.2010.53149.50425042505.85
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-442.603960-7.32
Azamgarh(UP)3.20-105.004255-5.32
Ballia(UP)3.00-111.004250-4.94
Etawah(UP)3.00-74.304125-10.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-86.503835--0.13
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-42.503850-10.63
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.90-3.604040--
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-79.503875--0.64
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)2.50-2.503850--
Rasda(UP)2.50-11.504275--
Basti(UP)2.20-46.404240-5.34
Devariya(UP)2.20-144.104255-4.42
Gondal(UP)2.10-64.903750-NC
Bareilly(UP)2.00-62.604240-0.95
Chandausi(UP)2.00-129.004220--0.47
Ujhani(UP)2.00-339.504200--
Bharthna(UP)2.00-56.104080-8.80
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20162.0042004200-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80-178.504000-9.59
Faizabad(UP)1.80-25.304000-5.26
Sahiyapur(UP)1.802053.60424042505.21
Madhoganj(UP)1.80-51.203960--2.22
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.60-43.103830-0.79
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-35.103950-2.60
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-72.203920-3.70
Puwaha(UP)1.50-51.504200-5.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.50-21.403750-4.90
Bahraich(UP)1.20-15.403980-5.01
Shikohabad(UP)1.20-45.204020--
Achalda(UP)1.20-19.304080-8.95
Partaval(UP)1.20-2.704245--
Nadia(WB)1.20-34.204500-5.88
Ajuha(UP)1.10-17.704200--
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-11.503950--
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-46.604200-3.70
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-88.003850--0.65
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-23.104240-4.69
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-78.904265-5.96
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-51.004200-11.11
Puranpur(UP)1.00-7.804270--
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-13.003775--
Shahganj(UP)1.00-4.004250--
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-70.903850-10.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.80-680.404105-15.63
Jalaun(UP)0.80-13.403950--
Kandi(WB)0.80-27.704100--
Lalganj(UP)0.70NC2.6032503300-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00-1465.009600--
Saharanpur(UP)37.00-1111.009080--
Shahjahanpur(UP)35.00-228.009270--
Shamli(UP)20.00-385.509080--
Etawah(UP)15.00-555.009350--
Sitapur(UP)10.70-2406.708650--
Haathras(UP)8.00-619.008600--
Dadri(UP)8.00-232.009300--
Durgapur(WB)7.70-343.779800--
Ajuha(UP)6.00-97.009800--
Pilibhit(UP)4.80-116.209250--
Hardoi(UP)3.30-100.009750--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-62.909250--
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-21.0011000--
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-79.2010100--
Gazipur(UP)2.80-123.209950--
Allahabad(UP)2.50-66.509800--
Mauranipur(UP)2.50-19.909100--
Bindki(UP)2.50-56.709530--
Kayamganj(UP)2.20-75.009350--
Mainpuri(UP)2.20-65.309180--
Kasganj(UP)2.00-76.709100--
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.80-5.309550--
Bharthna(UP)1.70-64.309350--
Auraiya(UP)1.50-20.609400--
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-64.409350--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-1561.504400--
Bahraich(UP)1.40-23.6010350--
Rudauli(UP)1.30-88.9010200--
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-42.909825--
Barabanki(UP)1.20-6.8010200--
Naanpara(UP)1.10-22.7011250--
Paliakala(UP)1.10-27.609780--
Puwaha(UP)1.00-23.509100--
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-18.709430--
Achalda(UP)1.00-40.409200--
Muskara(UP)0.70-12.309300--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)281.00-1822.0010750--33.33
Rajkot(Guj)105.00-1901.5015610-4.07
Mumbai(Mah)53.00-141.0018000--
Sumerpur(Raj)39.00-39.009500--
Gangapur City(Raj)19.60-80.59970.2095009625-13.64
Mauranipur(UP)18.60-32.209065--12.84
Morbi(Guj)15.80-34.909865--20.60
Kota(Raj)12.00-145.0010000-2.56
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-174.009400--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)9.50-483.709200--12.38
Muskara(UP)8.00-88.609300--15.45
Jasdan(Guj)4.00-25.2015000--1.64
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)3.30-3.3012375--
Dhrol(Guj)3.10-54.409425--
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-294.908900-0.68
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-6.308350--
Auraiya(UP)1.20-2.708975--
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.1057.1448.0092759315-8.05
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-55.209255--
Savarkundla(Guj)1.002512.1014650133750.17
Vankaner(Guj)1.00-8.2010000--
Babra(Guj)0.70-22.4014500--
Visnagar(Guj)0.70-0.709002--16.26
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.60-55.209000--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC3.8070006500-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.51-1.0710375--
Soyabean
Latur(Mah)2850.00-6252.004200--
Khategaon(MP)445.50-13904.753680-16.46
Ratlam(MP)424.60-424.603795--
Kota(Raj)416.00-12046.604050-24.62
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)310.00-810.004165--
Narsinghgarh(MP)232.30-3301.304000--
Biaora(MP)210.70-210.703450--
Khedbrahma(Guj)155.00-1517.004080--
Kalapipal(MP)137.00-1777.003900-25.00
Shajapur(MP)130.00-445.564181--
Khujner(MP)81.20-2133.004065-24.88
Taal(MP)76.08-76.084191--
Sailana(MP)70.50-70.504035--
Tuljapur(Mah)65.00-593.004081--
Jhabua(MP)53.64-500.544210--
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)53.00-152.003900--
Dahod(Guj)50.40-730.104150-19.94
Modasa(Guj)30.50-490.503825--
Kaij(Mah)27.00-63.003900--
Ahmedpur(Mah)23.00-23.003715--
Chhapiheda(MP)12.80-30.204020--
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)12.50-140.403725--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-193.004875-11.43
Chakur(Mah)8.00-8.003937--
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)7.00-7.003469--
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)5.00-5.004000--
Kalvan(Mah)4.00-17.004101--
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-590.504160-21.46
Ambejaogai(Mah)3.00-3.004000--
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-17.004550--
Sunflower
Kottur(Kar)25.00-25.004209--
Mundaragi(Kar)9.00-113.004182--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)3.00-8.004090--
Published on January 07, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil