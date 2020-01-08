Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)49.0075115.1041304150-19.81
Lakhani(Guj)46.50-109.504075--20.49
Mandalgarh(Guj)18.50460.6141.4041254125-
Halvad(Guj)16.80-55.104025--19.90
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)14.4020061.7041104125-19.80
Palanpur(Guj)11.70-84.504095--17.77
Rajkot(Guj)9.005034.5039503900-18.97
Becharaji(Guj)8.60-9.504082--18.23
Thara(Guj)6.29174.6738.6141124107-19.45
Mehsana(Guj)3.3026.927.2040704075-20.59
Dehgam(Guj)1.80-8.803975--20.58
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.70-64.5861.7041054125-19.90
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.48-3.764100--
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.00-71.436.0040254025-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC28.0041004000NC
Amirgadh(Guj)0.60-0.604045--
CoconutOil
Hiriyur(Kar)6046.00-6046.0015543--
Bangalore(Kar)4500.008036710.001500015000-14.29
Hunsur(Kar)1200.00-1200.0012000--
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)880.00-880.0013000--
Honnali(Kar)720.002015420.00120001200050.00
Mumbai(Mah)373.00-55.864260.00160016006.67
Mangalore(Kar)180.00NC535.002400024000-
Melur(TN)16.00-11.11107.0020252025-
Vazhapadi(TN)13.78-41.262270-1.79
Negamam(TN)10.8020155.7028502850-14.93
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC143.1028502800-16.79
Natham(TN)5.00NC48.001800180020.00
Thalavadi(TN)5.00-5.001600--
Pollachi(TN)3.80-39.6848.0728002800-0.36
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC23.0016001600NC
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.00-4.004629--
Copra
Tiptur(Kar)355.00-711.0011350--
Elumathur(TN)60.58NC392.031008510085-17.81
Kangeyam(TN)51.60416592.369950101507.57
Anaimalai(TN)28.21-42.039600--
Sathyamangalam(TN)2.70-2.709291--
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)547.502.158342.504630441023.47
Mahoba(UP)298.00-3511.704670--
Jasdan(Guj)190.0011.761360.005000500028.21
Chomu(Raj)134.20-1231.804900--
Savarkundla(Guj)83.00-28.45845.00440844033.72
Halvad(Guj)53.44-401.844525-13.13
Yadgir(Kar)51.00-52.78159.0046394715-
Dhrol(Guj)48.503.63492.604090404012.05
Mulabagilu(Kar)36.00-109.003600--
Shamli(UP)36.00-10545.0050605060-
Sevur(TN)21.91742.69269.95540054508.00
Modasa(Guj)21.10-25.441193.7044004500-
Madhoganj(UP)20.5010.81314.5040504025-8.99
Saharanpur(UP)18.00-30.77169.0050505050-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)17.9016902813.404850450021.25
Nagpur(Mah)17.00-20.004250--
Visavadar(Guj)13.98-33.14258.5441604215-
Dhoraji(Guj)12.70-30.304230--
Bhanvad(Guj)12.00NC106.0045004450-
Bangalore(Kar)11.00NC137.00520052000.97
Meerut(UP)11.00-11.004945--
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)9.50-10.38238.6044054425-
Rajula(Guj)8.2054.7258.5038904523-
Palanpur(Guj)7.50-1365.504727-17.73
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)5.28-3495.7242754375-
Lalitpur(UP)5.0011.1177.60445044256.71
Vadgam(Guj)3.1040.91344.504730472515.51
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00-48.004595--
Sitapur(Cht)2.50-2.505000--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.90902813.404555450013.88
Bewar(UP)1.10-7815.1052004900-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.73-23.164580--
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)54.00-80.29923.00820082009.33
Bangalore(Kar)34.0047.83554.0083008300-14.87
Rajkot(Guj)1.505037.50562556252.27
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.0020317.005400535023.85
Atarra(UP)5.0025102.5055255550-
Karvi(UP)2.80-6.6771.905500547032.53
Madhoganj(UP)0.80-13.808620--14.65
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)650.25-4457.404055-15.20
Agra(UP)196.00-7.556485.50408040507.37
Samsabad(UP)138.00-5613.004200-9.80
Kota(Raj)83.50-41.23935.504200415016.67
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.293735.00410041507.89
Gangapur City(Raj)62.70-93496.304260423614.64
Lucknow(UP)53.0010.421363.5039403940-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0028.571540.0041504225NC
Hapur(UP)35.0016.67271.50426042501.43
Jaunpur(UP)35.0040732.40420042005.00
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671205.0038303850-0.78
Kasganj(UP)30.0050880.104140410013.11
Barhaj(UP)25.0013.64632.00430043006.17
Sitapur(UP)23.30174.125249.8034503560-3.23
Nagaram(Raj)22.00-51.651513.604218422113.97
Etah(UP)22.00-406.004080-10.87
Fatehabad(UP)18.0040.62819.20415041508.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)18.00-70635.0040004000-
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-313.004375-6.71
Shamli(UP)14.0012248.0044154430-
Kayamganj(UP)13.008.33349.50398039903.65
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00-294.003780--8.70
Rajkot(Guj)11.8022.9292.4041504075-
Atarra(UP)11.00-8.33346.0039503950-
Muskara(UP)11.00-50117.3040004000-
Mehsana(Guj)10.90972.004100410013.10
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.401200695.204115410515.92
Pilibhit(UP)10.00-9.09590.00423042250.95
Achnera(UP)9.00-10406.00375038001.35
Hardoi(UP)9.00-5.26298.00394039800.77
Karvi(UP)8.50-15406.50396039408.49
Mathura(UP)8.00NC322.00415042706.41
Saharanpur(UP)8.00-11.11117.00428042802.15
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-74.07213.007000700016.67
Muradabad(UP)7.00-145.004250--0.58
Tundla(UP)7.007.69562.60410041106.22
Bilsi(UP)5.60-32.53393.604200420010.53
Jagnair(UP)5.50-160.403950-6.76
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-79.17504.0048504850-11.82
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.67297.50423042256.82
Khurja(UP)5.00-9.09137.804215421010.92
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025447.60395039607.05
Ghatal(WB)5.00-28.5744.50425042507.59
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.00-192.004000--4.76
Charra(UP)4.80-4369.90393039403.42
Allahabad(UP)4.50NC139.5042004215-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.40450695.204000410512.68
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.40-195.303550-2.31
Khairagarh(UP)3.60-30.77187.004100370010.81
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.50-25.53336.804188424511.68
Etawah(UP)3.5016.6777.80400041256.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.3083.33181.80385040005.48
Dindori(MP)3.21-8.213775-11.03
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-6.25108.00426042555.45
Hasanpur(UP)3.00-4036.5042354220-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC45.50390038506.12
Devariya(UP)3.0036.36147.10426042554.41
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-7.1482.1038903875-0.26
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67113.50426042505.19
Chandausi(UP)2.5025131.5042204220-0.47
Jangipura(UP)2.402043.70427042806.75
Gondal(UP)2.204.7667.1037503750NC
Sahiyapur(UP)2.1016.6755.70424042405.21
Unnao(UP)2.00-19.503975-2.85
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-60121.00394039505.07
Durgapur(WB)1.95-84.52610.2243004300-
Basti(UP)1.70-22.7348.10424042405.34
Faizabad(UP)1.60-11.1126.90400040005.26
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505013.0039603950-
Bareilly(UP)1.50-2564.10425042401.19
Fatehpur(UP)1.505048.10420542003.57
Jahangirabad(UP)1.505089.5038503850-0.65
Tulsipur(UP)1.505014.5037803775-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.50-32.704250--
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25163.5042004200-
Khatra(WB)1.40-70.404000--4.76
Nadia(WB)1.4016.6735.60450045005.88
Mahoba(UP)1.20-281.403890--
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-33.3352.4039703960-1.98
Bahraich(UP)1.00-16.6716.40398039805.01
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3373.20415039209.79
Meerut(UP)1.00-16.504500--
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC52.004220420011.64
Ajuha(UP)1.00-9.0918.7042104200-
Puranpur(UP)1.00NC8.8042704270-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-10.404215--
Kandi(WB)1.002528.7041004100-
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-18.004180--0.12
Naanpara(UP)0.80-92.8633.8038503700-
Khalilabad(UP)0.70-6.804280--
Asansol(WB)0.59-89.27384.8143004300-2.27
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00-1505.009600-3.78
Meerut(UP)40.00-308.009080--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-1591.509150--0.76
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-1139.009085--1.25
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-495.009100-2.25
Etawah(UP)17.00-572.009300-1.42
Shamli(UP)16.00-401.509145--
Haathras(UP)12.00-631.008650-1.76
Sitapur(UP)11.20-2417.908600--7.08
Ajuha(UP)7.00-104.009800--
Pilibhit(UP)5.00-121.209255-3.12
Hardoi(UP)3.10-103.109770--0.71
Allahabad(UP)3.00-69.509900-1.54
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-82.2010150-4.10
Jangipura(UP)3.00-35.209950--
Mainpuri(UP)2.30-67.609170-3.03
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.30-32.609880-0.61
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-23.0011200--
Etah(UP)2.00-55.509150-NC
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-77.009350-3.03
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-44.509830-5.13
Kasganj(UP)1.60-78.309140-0.11
Bahraich(UP)1.50-25.1010380-1.86
Naanpara(UP)1.30-24.0011250--
Paliakala(UP)1.30-28.909810-2.94
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-65.409350--
Purulia(WB)1.00-26.5010500-0.96
Durgapur(WB)0.75-344.529800--
Muskara(UP)0.60-12.909300-1.09
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)109.003.812010.5015400156102.67
Gangapur City(Raj)28.7046.43998.9093809500-9.81
Mumbai(Mah)27.00-49.06168.001800018000-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.0050189.0094009400-
Muskara(UP)9.602098.2093009300-15.45
Kota(Raj)9.00-25154.00950010000-2.56
Jasdan(Guj)4.5012.529.701450015000-4.92
Lalitpur(UP)3.5016.67298.40892089000.90
Halvad(Guj)3.16-107.3010000--11.11
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC8.3083758350-
Dhrol(Guj)1.80-41.9456.2093209425-
Akola(Mah)1.00-1.0011500--
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-2012.901431314650-1.48
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.67-2.679300--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC4.4070007000-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)405.00-2.6412451.604100405026.15
Khategaon(MP)344.30-22.7214249.053900368023.42
Khedbrahma(Guj)300.0093.551817.0040154080-
Narsinghgarh(MP)143.30-38.313444.6039004000-
Mehekar(Mah)120.00-450.004150--
Tuljapur(Mah)112.0072.31705.0041004081-
Akola(Mah)103.00-1385.003850--
Kalapipal(MP)91.50-33.211868.503930390025.96
Khujner(MP)78.30-3.572211.304025406524.23
Haveri(Kar)75.00-165.003800--
Sankeshwar(Kar)60.00-137.003700--
Washim(Mah)50.00-1288.004000--
Haatpipliya(MP)49.55-173.804017--
Murim(Mah)41.00-112.003831--
Ahmedpur(Mah)23.00NC46.0037503715-
Thandla(MP)21.00-6356.944150--
Ambejaogai(Mah)20.00566.6723.0040504000-
Ausa(Mah)20.00-20.004054--
Mehrauni(UP)20.00-3330.003700--
Hanagal(Kar)19.00-22.003957--
Modasa(Guj)18.00-40.98508.5039503825-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)14.0016.67207.005000487514.29
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.50-32148.9038003725-
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5595.004150416021.17
Pandhakawada(Mah)4.00-11.004090--
Amalner(Mah)1.00-4.004070--
Vaduj(Mah)1.00-1.004200--
Patharia(Mah)1.00-1.003601--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-27.903855-22.19
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)14.00-79.002950--
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.60-3.204275--
Published on January 08, 2020
