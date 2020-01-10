Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)28.00-42.86143.1041204130-20.00
Halvad(Guj)21.32-16.72102.0240404025-19.60
Rajkot(Guj)6.00NC46.5037503950-25.00
Mandalgarh(Guj)4.5073.0848.5041204120-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.201001.8039053880-20.39
Sami(Guj)1.20-1.204060--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC30.00410041002.50
CoconutOil
K.R.Nagar(Kar)4000.00-4000.009000--
Bangalore(Kar)3000.00114.2941110.001500015000-14.29
Honnali(Kar)1250.0073.6116670.00120001200050.00
Kangeyam(TN)35.00-35.001150--
Thammampati(TN)28.99-28.992150-13.16
Kannur(Ker)20.00-265.0017750--6.33
Thondamuthur(TN)9.0050054.6026002600-18.75
Melur(TN)9.00-52.63135.0020252025-
Negamam(TN)6.75-37.5173.2528502850-14.93
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC149.7028502850-16.79
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC54.0018001800-21.74
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC20.0029502950-6.35
Natham(TN)5.00NC58.001800180012.50
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00-52.0020000--0.99
Anaimalai(TN)2.702023.8528002800-
Thiruppur(TN)2.6023.8112.2222002100NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50-62.5016800-3.07
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-20.0017150--8.19
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC27.0016001600NC
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.60-7.203800--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-28.0018000--
Taliparamba(Ker)1.1037.536.0031003000-16.22
Aroor(Ker)1.00-2.0018000--
Muthur(TN)1.00-16.003170-8.93
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90-17.8017700--11.50
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00-37.5234.5030503050-
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-9.0981.5031003100-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC105.0024002400-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC39.003700370012.12
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)87.0045739.3610000101508.11
Velur(TN)34.88-65.6510109--13.60
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC156.001050010500-12.50
Udumalpet(TN)10.50-10.509600--
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-60139.5095509550-
Pethappampatti(TN)10.00-40.508500--16.26
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC22.5097009700-
Payyannur(Ker)0.991.0228.0395009000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.7016.672.7095009300-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)469.500.119281.004740461526.40
Jhansi(UP)425.001.1911325.0042304225-
Mahoba(UP)277.504.724054.2045504600-
Savarkundla(Guj)70.00-15.66915.00449044085.65
Madhoganj(UP)30.5048.78345.0040354050-9.33
Halvad(Guj)26.66-10.24458.204600450015.00
Bangalore(Kar)24.00166.67170.00520052000.97
Bhanvad(Guj)12.00NC130.0042504850-
Vikkiravandi(TN)8.80-241.206273-21.10
Lalitpur(UP)5.5022.2287.60445044606.71
Tindivanam(TN)4.70-70.62286.2051706248-23.38
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-8.005850--
Bewar(UP)3.00-5024.1055004700-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.90-2.904505--
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6718.5051005100-0.58
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.50-28.204400-2.33
Rajula(Guj)2.20-73.1760.7042783890-
Sevur(TN)2.00-96.13323.61542553508.50
Babra(Guj)1.3085.7115.9044004325-
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20NC160.80724966267.22
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)25.001566.6764.0049005750-10.91
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-96.88587.0083008300-14.87
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.00-8.33328.005300540021.56
Karvi(UP)4.0042.8675.905380550029.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-3.004800-17.07
Baberu(UP)1.40-12.522.805520554031.74
Sultanpur(UP)0.80-0.804875--
Madhoganj(UP)0.70-12.514.5086508620-14.36
Mustard
Agra(UP)200.005.266875.50410041007.89
Aligarh(UP)70.0016.673865.004200415010.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00288.89705.0040004000-
Jaunpur(UP)60.0071.43792.40423042004.96
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)51.5036.972269.904249417013.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.111590.0041004150-1.20
Gangapur City(Raj)49.8020.583587.404210421013.85
Lucknow(UP)46.0012.21450.5039753950-
Kasganj(UP)40.00-501000.104150413013.39
Lakhimpur(UP)32.00-3.031270.0038503840-0.52
Rura(UP)27.50-22.541583.50370036002.78
Kishunpur(UP)27.00-335.003900-5.41
Barhaj(UP)24.00-4656.00430043006.17
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-11.76345.00437543756.71
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-4089.0039503940-
Beldanga(WB)15.00NC83.004400440012.82
Sitapur(UP)13.80-40.775263.6034503450-3.23
Bilsi(UP)12.00114.29405.604200420010.53
Hardoi(UP)12.0033.33310.00396039401.28
Nagaram(Raj)10.2045.711530.804250422314.83
Achnera(UP)10.0011.11416.00375037501.35
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-9.09370.50400039904.44
Saharanpur(UP)10.005.26136.50428542802.27
Karvi(UP)9.5011.76416.00394039607.95
Muradabad(UP)9.0012.5162.0042204230-1.29
Muskara(UP)8.70-2.25134.9039504000-
Khair(UP)8.50-52.78715.00405040509.46
Fatehabad(UP)8.00-20837.20415041508.64
Etah(UP)8.00-46.67429.004060410010.33
Bindki(UP)8.00-20265.0042004220-
Jhansi(UP)7.30-2.67160.303810380011.73
Mathura(UP)7.00-12.5337.00414041306.15
Tundla(UP)6.50-7.14576.10418041508.01
Khairagarh(UP)6.0020198.0036004200-2.70
Pilibhit(UP)6.00-25604.00425042401.43
Haathras(UP)6.00NC119.1037003700-
Badayoun(UP)5.5010308.00422542306.42
Asansol(WB)5.20-7.14395.6143004300-2.27
Rajkot(Guj)5.1024099.003700405034.55
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67134.00430043155.39
Charra(UP)4.80NC374.70393039303.42
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5456.10395039607.05
Azamgarh(UP)4.3043.33112.30425542605.32
Baberu(UP)4.00-2084.90385038906.21
Ujhani(UP)4.0033.33346.50420042009.09
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.80-15.56203.6033003500-4.90
Jagnair(UP)3.50-22.22168.40390038505.41
Sultanpur(UP)3.5016.6749.00392539006.80
Devariya(UP)3.5016.67150.60426042603.90
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.3032187.60375037502.74
Bareilly(UP)3.2033.3369.70425042351.19
Bijnaur(UP)3.00-6.004230-4.44
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.6783.304150415010.67
Rampur(UP)2.502542.00423042500.24
Mainpuri(UP)2.504.1787.0039003885NC
Safdarganj(UP)2.5025123.50396039405.60
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025168.0042004200-
Chandausi(UP)2.00-20133.5042204220-0.47
Sahiyapur(UP)1.9018.7559.20424042405.21
Dindori(MP)1.69-86.2222.16360037005.88
Basti(UP)1.50-37.552.00424042405.34
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.50-2590.00399539404.44
Mahoba(UP)1.50NC284.4039003900-
Shikohabad(UP)1.502546.7040504020-
Unnao(UP)1.50-2521.00400039753.49
Madhoganj(UP)1.502553.9039803970-1.73
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.505099.5042004200-3.45
Nadia(WB)1.40NC37.00440045003.53
Kandi(WB)1.4016.6731.3041104150-
Raibareilly(UP)1.202023.60372537304.20
Puranpur(UP)1.202010.0042504270-
Vishalpur(UP)1.1037.519.10424041800.95
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3349.10420042053.45
Achalda(UP)1.00NC21.30400040506.81
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.580.60426542705.70
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2012.2042104200-
Partaval(UP)0.70-41.673.4042304245-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)0.60-88342.404218415112.48
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)50.00251595.00980096005.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0016.671661.5091509150-0.76
Saharanpur(UP)34.0021.431208.0090809085-1.30
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0020545.00915091002.81
Jhargram(WB)23.00-829.0010500-2.94
Haathras(UP)20.0066.67666.00880086503.53
Etawah(UP)17.00NC604.00935093001.96
Sitapur(UP)12.007.142429.9086108600-6.97
Dadri(UP)8.00-247.009300--0.53
Vishalpur(UP)5.00-35.209180-2.46
Safdarganj(UP)5.0066.6787.2010145101504.05
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-98.109985-1.37
Hardoi(UP)4.3038.71107.4097809770-0.61
Pilibhit(UP)3.80-24130.50925592553.12
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.00-16.0010000--
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-11.5010800--
Bindki(UP)3.00-62.209550--
Rampur(UP)2.00-37.009250-3.12
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC80.80940093503.58
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-13.0471.70919091703.26
Mothkur(UP)1.80-4.809600--
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC81.70914091400.11
Etah(UP)1.50-2558.60922091500.77
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-18.7545.80980098304.81
Paliakala(UP)1.20-7.6931.60973098102.10
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-20.909435-0.59
Achalda(UP)1.00-42.609200--
Rura(UP)1.00-210.307800--
Rudauli(UP)1.00-91.1010140--
Muskara(UP)0.60NC13.50940093002.17
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)81.00-18.592191.0015925155002.74
Mahoba(UP)80.00-1.23354.6091759110-
Bangalore(Kar)25.0038.89220.001100011000-4.35
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00NC204.0094009400-
Muskara(UP)8.802.33115.6093009350-15.45
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5306.90894089501.13
Jhansi(UP)4.00-6.988.3092309225-0.75
Halvad(Guj)3.9611.86114.80100009750-11.11
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.50-44.44490.7092518800-11.90
Sultanpur(UP)2.502510.8083508375-
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80NC13.701393814313-4.06
Babra(Guj)0.70NC23.101450014500-
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)284.5817.214776.454000400026.58
Khedbrahma(Guj)250.00-16.672067.0040754015-
Narsinghgarh(MP)187.2030.643631.8038003900-
Jalkot(Mah)75.00-75.004150--
Khujner(MP)71.90-8.172283.204250402527.06
Akluj(Mah)42.00-42.003750--
Mehrauni(UP)15.00-253345.0037003700-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.00-21.43218.005150500017.71
Sankeshwar(Kar)10.00-9.09158.0037693938-
Beed(Mah)10.00-10.004100--
Lalitpur(UP)5.00NC605.004140415020.88
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC28.503905385523.77
Published on January 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil