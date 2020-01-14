Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC31.0041004100-4.65
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)7000.00133.3348110.001500015000-14.29
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-13000.0012000--7.69
Tarikere(Kar)1760.00-1760.0016000--
Mumbai(Mah)962.00157.915222.00155016003.33
Honnali(Kar)650.00-4817320.00130001200062.50
Mangalore(Kar)220.0022.22755.002500024000-
Negamam(TN)10.3553.33183.6028502850-17.39
Thondamuthur(TN)4.50-5059.1027002600-15.63
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-14.104000-NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC65.001680016800-4.00
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC29.0016001600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505029.501800018000-
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.30-18.758.5038003800-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25-5.003300--21.43
Thiruppur(TN)1.00-61.5413.2222002200NC
Taliparamba(Ker)0.80-27.2736.8031003100-16.22
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1118.601730017400-12.63
Karamadai(TN)0.75-1.382250--10.00
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC86.5032003100-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC110.0024002400-40.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC40.504000370017.65
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)119.0036.78858.3610000100008.11
Arasikere(Kar)83.00591.67132.001106911043-
Elumathur(TN)54.44-10.14446.471017010085-14.07
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2524.0097009700-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-8.0013250--18.46
Payyannur(Ker)0.99NC29.0292009500-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-14.293.3093009500-
GroundNutOil
Kottur(Kar)38.00-19.1585.0044284496-
Madhoganj(UP)18.50-39.34363.5040304035-9.44
Mundaragi(Kar)12.00-57.14158.0040574088-
Madhugiri(Kar)9.00800246.00464145950.56
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-18.1892.10447044507.19
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-91.67172.00520052000.97
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00-91.6797.0038653891-
Sevur(TN)1.27-36.5324.88535054257.00
Nanuta(UP)0.80-207.7049004800-
GroundNutSeed
Kolar(Kar)350.00-492.007751--
Mumbai(Mah)215.0055.81276.00800080006.67
Bangalore(Kar)53.005200640.0081008300-16.92
HippeSeed
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)150.00-225.003--
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC3935.004200420010.53
Mumbai(Mah)28.00300241.007000700016.67
Rura(UP)27.50NC1611.0036003700NC
Kishunpur(UP)26.00-3.7361.00390039005.41
Bangalore(Kar)25.00212.5537.0048504850-11.82
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-21.881295.00390038501.30
Barhaj(UP)25.004.17681.004520430011.33
Khair(UP)18.00111.76733.00405040508.00
Durgapur(WB)12.00NC634.2243004300-
Badayoun(UP)8.0045.45316.00422542256.42
Asansol(WB)5.8011.54401.416300430043.18
Ujhani(UP)5.0025351.504200420013.51
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50NC170.5042004200-
Pilibhit(UP)1.80-70605.80420042501.20
Kandi(WB)1.7021.4333.0041204110-
Basti(UP)1.606.6753.60424542405.47
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.50NC101.0042004200-3.45
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202091.70425038509.68
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-2055.1039853980-1.60
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.3347.7039504050-
Kailaras(MP)0.80-6011.2041414151-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3049.80421542003.82
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-33.3381.20428042656.07
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1635.0098009600-
Durgapur(WB)7.40-1.33359.4298009800-
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-45.45133.50917092522.23
Fatehpur(UP)1.502547.30976598254.22
Bahraich(UP)1.407.6927.8010400103602.06
Rura(UP)1.3030211.6078007600-
Rudauli(UP)1.308.3392.401025010150-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Mumbai(Mah)23.00-14.81191.001800018000-
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-64229.001100011000-4.35
Kailaras(MP)1.70112.53.5087408940-
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00-1.006976--
Akola(Mah)1.00NC2.00900011500-
Soyabean
Latur(Mah)1979.00-30.568231.0042504200-
Karanja(Mah)950.00-3800.003880--
Washim(Mah)210.003201498.0042004000-
Akola(Mah)157.0052.431542.0040003850-
Bidar(Kar)105.00-105.003950--
Jaisinagar(MP)97.50-114.504000--
Nagpur(Mah)97.00-673.004175-24.59
Khujner(MP)67.20-6.542350.404290425028.25
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)29.00-29.004033--
Thandla(MP)20.00-4.766376.9442004150-
Telhara(Mah)15.00-115.003860--
Hingoli(Kanegoan Naka)(Mah)12.00-77.36164.0041003900-
Ambejaogai(Mah)11.00-4534.0040504050-
Sankeshwar(Kar)10.00NC168.0039973769-
Bamora(MP)7.70-7.704080--
Rahata(Mah)4.00-13.004100--
Beed(Mah)4.00-6014.0041004100-
Navapur(Mah)3.00-3.004591--
Gulbarga(Kar)2.00-2.003554--
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC5.0041504070-
Jintur(Mah)1.00-1.004000--
Sunflower
Kottur(Kar)22.00-1247.0043764209-
Bellary(Kar)17.00-22.104354--
Mundaragi(Kar)9.00NC122.0043744182-
Gulbarga(Kar)1.00-1.003854--
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil