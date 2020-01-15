Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)39.75-14.52149.2540254075-21.46
Patan(Guj)23.02-50.324040--19.84
Siddhpur(Guj)12.30-15.973920--23.66
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.70214.7180.8040254100-21.46
Amirgadh(Guj)3.60151.755.6340054055-
Rajkot(Guj)3.50-41.6750.0036503750-27.00
Panthawada(Guj)1.48-4.883980--
Thara(Guj)1.33-88.0951.1140124110-21.41
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.11-254.8740674100-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC32.0040004100-6.98
Vadgam(Guj)0.60-0.604015--20.89
Sami(Guj)0.60-501.8040004060-
CoconutOil
Mumbai(Mah)577.00-40.025799.00155015503.33
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.6012.517.7039004000-2.50
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1119.401730017700-13.50
Taliparamba(Ker)0.70-12.537.5031003100-16.22
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00-25249.5033503050-
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC239.00370037005.71
Copra
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00NC149.50100509550-
Payyannur(Ker)0.98-1.0130.0092009200-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.7016.674.0095009300-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)575.5022.589856.504470474019.20
Jasdan(Guj)100.00-47.371460.005125500031.41
Savarkundla(Guj)16.00-77.14931.00465844909.60
Palanpur(Guj)11.40-0.871388.404515467712.45
Visavadar(Guj)5.85-47.15275.4644254195-
Vankaner(Guj)5.00-33.3380.504300410016.22
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.407.322852.004850465021.25
Bewar(UP)4.0033.3328.1051005500-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.00-84.2532.3046054230-
Ganaur(Har)1.50-12.006500-8.33
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)2.50-9066.50570049003.64
Groundnut(Split)
Visavadar(Guj)0.64-0.645520--
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)537.20-17.394994.603960405512.50
Agra(UP)189.00-5.57064.504180410010.00
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.294015.00415042009.21
Lucknow(UP)51.0010.871501.5040003975-
Rura(UP)37.5036.361648.5036003600NC
Kasganj(UP)35.00-12.51035.104040415010.38
Haathras(UP)16.00166.67135.1038503700-
Durgapur(WB)12.403.33646.6243004300-
Patan(Guj)12.15-119.333978-10.50
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-20357.00437543756.71
Gorakhpur(MP)10.00-40.563500--
Kayamganj(UP)10.00NC380.50402040004.96
Achnera(UP)9.00-10425.00390037505.41
Etah(UP)9.0012.5438.004080406010.87
Mathura(UP)9.0028.57346.00416041406.67
Sitapur(UP)8.30-39.865271.9035103450-1.54
Badayoun(UP)7.50-6.25323.50422042256.30
Tundla(UP)7.007.69583.10412041807.29
Palanpur(Guj)6.90146.4350.3040404025-
Bilsi(UP)6.60-45412.204200420010.53
Memari(WB)6.00-14.004200--
Asansol(WB)5.30-8.62406.7143006300-2.27
Charra(UP)5.004.17379.70395039303.95
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.2010.53207.80355033002.31
Dindori(MP)4.05-37.510.5336403650-
Ballia(UP)4.0060117.50427042605.43
Hasanpur(UP)4.0033.3340.5042304235-
Safdarganj(UP)4.0060127.50394039605.07
Khairagarh(UP)3.50-41.67201.50390036005.41
Bareilly(UP)3.20NC72.90424042502.66
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.0010093.00397539953.92
Rajkot(Guj)2.70-47.06101.703500370027.27
Chandausi(UP)2.5025136.0042254220-0.35
Gondal(UP)2.10-12.571.60380037501.33
Etawah(UP)2.00-2085.30405041508.00
Pilibhit(UP)2.0011.11607.80420042001.20
Rasda(UP)2.00-2013.5042804275-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20172.5042004200-
Basti(UP)1.8012.555.40424542455.47
Faizabad(UP)1.8012.528.70400040005.26
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.8012.544.90415038309.21
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-1.503775--
Siddhpur(Guj)1.28-168.224042-16.25
Bhind(MP)1.20-1.203940--
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC75.204160420010.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6792.70425042509.68
Naanpara(UP)0.905035.3039003900-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC13.0042104210-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60-4052.604220422011.64
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00-201675.00980098005.95
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.00-261.309230--
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-16.67570.00915091502.81
Etawah(UP)16.00-5.88620.00935093501.96
Sitapur(UP)11.30-5.832441.2086008610-7.08
Durgapur(WB)7.80940367.2298009800-
Pilibhit(UP)6.0057.89139.50917592552.23
Haathras(UP)6.00-70672.00890088004.71
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-2091.2010150101454.10
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.20-66.109400-3.87
Kasganj(UP)2.002583.70914091400.11
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC82.80945094004.13
Bahraich(UP)1.802029.6010400103802.06
Etah(UP)1.606.6760.20926092201.20
Paliakala(UP)1.4016.6733.00979097302.73
Rura(UP)1.2020212.8080007800-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC67.4094009350-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-23.0826.001120011250-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)83.002.472274.0015600159250.65
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-82.61195.001800018000-
Panthawada(Guj)1.50-12.758902--
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-77.7830.701450014500-4.92
Soyabean
Kalapipal(MP)21.00-77.051889.504000393028.21
Khategaon(MP)20.00-92.9714796.453800400020.25
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC29.103780390519.81
Udaipura(Raj)0.60-59.003450--
Published on January 15, 2020
