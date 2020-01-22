Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.0041004000-4.65
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)10.0010073.001800180012.50
Mustard
Rampurhat(WB)8.70-88.104300-4.88
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)339.031595.1515135.483700380017.09
Published on January 22, 2020
