Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:49:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kurnool(AP)58.80-160.503462--24.76
Halvad(Guj)34.4661.63136.4839504040-21.00
Palanpur(Guj)33.50308.54126.2039354075-20.98
Lakhani(Guj)24.75-37.74174.0039404025-23.12
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)21.70102.8108.8039754025-22.44
Rajkot(Guj)12.50257.1462.5038253650-22.73
Thara(Guj)9.99651.1361.1039374012-22.88
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)6.30-41.12108.8040004025-21.95
Mandalgarh(Guj)6.0033.3354.5039804120-
Vijapur(Guj)3.90-5.003995--
Dehgam(Guj)3.80111.1112.6039673975-19.86
Panthawada(Guj)2.4464.867.3238753980-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC35.0041004100-8.89
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.74-33.335.6144754067-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.60-1.203925--
Amirgadh(Guj)0.53-85.286.1639754005-
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)4960.00-29.1453070.001750015000NC
Arasikere(Kar)3500.0060.8521777.001000018500-
Kanakapura(Kar)2500.002515500.001250012000-10.71
Harihara(Kar)2300.00-15507.009000-12.50
Honnali(Kar)2200.00238.4619520.0013000130008.33
Pandavapura(Kar)2000.00-2000.0015000--
Hiriyur(Kar)1506.00-75.091506.00790915543-
Tumkur(Kar)1234.00-1234.0011600--
Mumbai(Mah)232.00-59.796031.001550155014.81
Natham(TN)20.0010093.001800180012.50
Melur(TN)16.0077.78151.002395202539.24
Negamam(TN)10.80200198.0032503200-2.99
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC70.0018001800-
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC60.0021001800-12.50
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC25.0029502950-6.35
Madathukulam(TN)4.60-30.3154.3032502850-5.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC56.002020020000-2.42
Anaimalai(TN)3.6033.3327.4530002800-
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20NC24.1038004000-7.32
Avalpoonthurai(TN)3.00509.0034893169-70.64
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC70.001680016800-5.62
Elumathur(TN)2.36-61.258212.59345029897.48
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0010013.30440038004.76
Thondamuthur(TN)1.00-33.3361.6028002800-12.50
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3330.501820018000-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC20.201720017300-14.00
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00NC264.5035503350-4.05
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC249.00370037008.82
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC91.5034003200-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC120.002400280020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC43.50400040008.11
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)37.97374.62904.331000090008.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC168.001060010500-13.11
Tumkur(Kar)11.00-11.004900--
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00NC159.50955010050-10.33
Arasikere(Kar)8.00-90.36140.001211511069-
Puttur(Kar)6.00-20.007500--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3325.0097009700-
Payyannur(Ker)0.75-24.2431.7493009300-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)567.50-1.3910424.004785447027.60
Yadgir(Kar)517.00913.73676.0049014639-
Jhansi(UP)349.00-17.8811674.0046254230-
Mahoba(UP)266.00-4.144320.2043154550-
Jasdan(Guj)140.00401600.005125512531.41
Mauranipur(UP)104.00101.55285.1042903950-10.81
Vijapur(Guj)88.80-225.504900--
Bhesan(Guj)75.00-75.003975--
Kurnool(AP)62.90-202.904301-6.49
Shamli(UP)40.00NC625.0050605065-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)31.001450128.0036033865-
Saharanpur(UP)27.0022.73218.0050605050-
Savanur(Kar)25.00733.33100.0040524124-
Visavadar(Guj)24.33315.9299.7942804425-
Madhoganj(UP)18.50NC382.0040504030-7.95
Halvad(Guj)17.36-34.88475.564500460013.21
Mundaragi(Kar)15.0025173.0042744057-
Modasa(Guj)14.70-301229.4045254325-
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00NC150.005000455029.87
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)7.50-11.76254.6044104300-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)7.1835.98102.9043754275-
Cheyyar(TN)7.04-74.42118.7363206230-4.01
Sevur(TN)7.00451.18331.88534053506.80
Bangalore(Kar)6.00200178.00524052001.75
Vikkiravandi(TN)6.00-31.82247.2049506273-4.44
Palanpur(Guj)5.20-54.391393.604952451523.34
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.0013.642857.004650485016.25
Anthiyur(TN)4.1751.6490.7045694609-
Bewar(UP)4.00NC32.1051005100-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-22.2295.605000447019.47
Thirukovilur(TN)3.20-6021.60704363663.06
Lalsot(Raj)2.4026.32694.0048004700-
Dhoraji(Guj)2.00-64.9180.204530460510.35
Rampur(UP)2.00-28.5720.50520051000.97
Vellore(TN)1.85-9.417100--6.58
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00-1.002622--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-49.06667.0083008100-14.87
Sri Madhopur(Raj)4.00-4093.904480-18.21
Rajkot(Guj)3.504070.0055005700NC
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.0045.45344.005300530027.71
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.50-31.004820-16.99
Atarra(UP)5.00-16.67113.5053605500-
Baberu(UP)2.2057.1425.005365552029.28
Mahoba(UP)0.60NC17.7051704925-
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)413.95-22.945408.55385039609.38
Samsabad(UP)410.002286148.004200420010.53
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.54085.004100415012.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC1640.00420041007.69
Kota(Raj)48.00-62.654112.00387541007.64
Lucknow(UP)48.00-5.881549.50394040001.03
Hapur(UP)40.0014.29311.50430042601.90
Jaunpur(UP)40.00-33.33832.40425042305.33
Dindori(MP)37.882141.4260.0434503600-1.43
Rura(UP)35.00-6.671683.5036003600NC
Akbarpur(UP)35.0012.9496.30401040005.39
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.00-387.004380-5.54
Kasganj(UP)20.00-42.861055.104040404010.68
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00NC1335.0038403850-0.78
Barhaj(UP)20.00-20701.00435045206.10
Pukhrayan(UP)15.0025309.0038003780-7.54
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.00-46.152309.90404140079.87
Mauranipur(UP)12.602689.30371038654.21
Kayamganj(UP)12.0020392.50398040207.28
Durgapur(WB)12.00-3.23658.6243504300-
Nagaram(Raj)11.007.841541.804235425014.46
Shamli(UP)11.00-15.38272.0044004410-
Atarra(UP)10.00-16.67368.0037503640-
Mathura(UP)10.0011.11356.00418541607.31
Badayoun(UP)9.00-18.18343.504210422512.27
Etah(UP)9.00NC447.004100408012.33
Pilibhit(UP)9.00350616.80421042001.81
Khair(UP)8.00-55.56741.004050405010.96
Hardoi(UP)8.00-33.33318.0038403960-4.71
Jhansi(UP)7.502.74167.803865381012.03
Tundla(UP)7.507.14590.604210412011.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.00112.12194.6036003750-1.37
Hasanpur(UP)7.007547.5042204230-
Muradabad(UP)7.00-22.22169.0042304220-1.05
Thara(Guj)6.97-33.393850--
Asansol(WB)6.2016.98412.9143504300-1.14
Baberu(UP)6.005090.90370038501.37
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-82.14246.007000700016.67
Allahabad(UP)5.00NC149.5042004205-
Ballia(UP)5.0025122.50430042706.17
Charra(UP)4.80-4384.50399039509.32
Azamgarh(UP)4.504.65116.80426042554.67
Etawah(UP)4.5012589.80382540502.00
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10138.50436043007.52
Saharanpur(UP)4.50-55141.00440042857.84
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.302.38212.10345035506.15
Aliganj(UP)4.00-115.003500--
Bareilly(UP)4.002576.90422542402.18
Khairagarh(UP)4.0014.29205.50390039002.63
Devariya(UP)4.0014.29154.60426542605.83
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-15.56459.90403039508.63
Jagnair(UP)3.50NC171.90385039001.32
Puwaha(UP)3.0087.556.10420042005.00
Rampur(UP)3.002045.00428042301.90
Ujhani(UP)3.00200355.504200421011.11
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.80366.67707.40380040807.04
Mainpuri(UP)2.60489.60412039006.19
Amroha(UP)2.50-22.004235--
Gondal(UP)2.4014.2974.00385038002.67
Gazipur(UP)2.40-47.83156.50430042505.91
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-57.69844.60410041507.33
Basti(UP)2.0011.1157.40426542456.23
Jalaun(UP)2.0015015.4038003950-
Robertsganj(UP)2.0010025.10426542405.18
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-50129.50394039405.07
Badda(UP)2.00-18.404200-5.00
Lalsot(Raj)1.60-54.291088.404007394011.31
Raibareilly(UP)1.502525.10383037257.13
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC3.0038403775-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202093.90422542509.74
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-36.8460.40426542405.83
Madhoganj(UP)1.20NC56.3039503985-1.86
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3314.00395039603.27
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC76.20406041609.73
Mahoba(UP)1.00-33.33285.4038103900-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0066.6782.20427042805.96
Achalda(UP)1.00NC22.30390040008.33
Dadri(UP)1.00-24.904400--
Naanpara(UP)1.0011.1136.3039003900-
Wazirganj(UP)1.002514.0042104210-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.8033.33707.40372540804.93
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-27.2719.90420542400.12
Utraula(UP)0.70-0.703820--
Lalganj(UP)0.60-14.293.2032503250-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60NC53.204220422011.05
Puranpur(UP)0.60-5010.6042154250-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60-4034.3042304250-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1715.00960098004.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1696.50925091501.87
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-8.571240.00925090802.21
Shamli(UP)22.0046.67438.5092509150-
Etawah(UP)18.0020638.0094009350-
Dadri(UP)10.0042.86257.00925093002.78
Durgapur(WB)7.906.76375.1298509800-
Pilibhit(UP)6.00100145.50915591702.12
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025103.1010100100002.85
Mawana(UP)3.00-18.009230--
Rampur(UP)3.0036.3640.00930092503.91
Haathras(UP)3.00-80675.00860087003.61
Hardoi(UP)2.60-21.21110.00988097500.61
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6725.50110701100011.03
Mauranipur(UP)2.40NC24.709120912012.59
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2074.0099009900-
Banda(UP)2.00-49.309250--
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-4.7673.70943091704.89
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3393.201040010100-
Purulia(WB)2.00-28.5011320--
Etah(UP)1.9018.7562.10925092000.54
Vishalpur(UP)1.90-37.109150-2.06
Kayamganj(UP)1.80NC84.60935095001.63
Gazipur(UP)1.60-52.94128.201000099502.04
Farukhabad(UP)1.505068.9093509450-
Kasganj(UP)1.40-22.2285.1092409150-0.11
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC22.1094259435-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC43.8092009200-
Rura(UP)1.20-7.69214.0076007800-
Naanpara(UP)1.202027.201120011250-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.10-54.1736.1098209880NC
Puwaha(UP)1.002525.30910091002.25
Balarampur(WB)0.69NC7.8199209900-0.30
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)66.50-19.882340.5015700156001.29
Mahoba(UP)31.20-61385.8091509175-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)16.0073.91515.9093008900-13.14
Mauranipur(UP)14.0029.6357.0093009050-10.58
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-33.33235.001090011000-5.22
Kota(Raj)4.00-55.56158.0085009500-12.82
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11310.90915089403.74
Halvad(Guj)3.60-9.09118.401010010000-6.05
Jhansi(UP)3.20-2011.50100309230-3.56
Panthawada(Guj)3.0010015.7589258902-
Bhesan(Guj)2.00-2.008425--
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-50197.001800018000-
Jasdan(Guj)1.505032.2015000145005.26
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-5060.5094059255-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC6.2080008500-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.521.961.591012510375-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)324.00-15.413158.604000400023.08
Karanja(Mah)320.00-66.324120.0038103880-
Khategaon(MP)281.10-17.0915416.583500370010.76
Washim(Mah)210.00NC1708.0041004200-
Narsinghgarh(MP)146.10-21.963777.9039003800-
Kalapipal(MP)81.50288.11971.004085400021.94
Tuljapur(Mah)59.00-47.32764.0040254100-
Yeotmal(Mah)54.00-202.003905--
Jalkot(Mah)53.00-29.33128.0042504150-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)50.00-180.004000--
Ahmedpur(Mah)38.0065.2284.0037503750-
Lasalgaon(Mah)31.00-31.004151--
Modasa(Guj)30.50125.93552.5040503950-
Thandla(MP)28.00406404.9440504200-
Dahod(Guj)22.40-55.56752.504200415021.39
Kareli(MP)21.90-21.903820--
Ambejaogai(Mah)15.0036.3649.0040004050-
Telhara(Mah)15.00NC130.0036003860-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.00NC229.005400515022.73
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.5061.54165.9039503750-
Mehrauni(UP)10.00-33.333355.0037003700-
Pulgaon(Mah)6.00-23.003945--
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10609.504200414024.08
Rahata(Mah)3.00-2516.0041354100-
Beed(Mah)2.00-5016.0041364100-
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)10.00-41.1832.1042014354-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)6.0010014.0039034090-
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-66.67125.0042294374-
Kurnool(AP)1.50-9.203019--14.93
Published on January 23, 2020
