Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Thara(Guj)52.98430.33114.0839753937-22.14
Palanpur(Guj)51.9054.93178.1039473935-20.74
Lakhani(Guj)49.50100223.5039753940-22.44
Halvad(Guj)39.2013.76175.6839253950-21.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)23.80277.78138.1039854000-22.24
Dasada Patadi(Guj)18.5078.5732.5640084112-
Visnagar(Guj)15.2042.0625.9039054097-22.86
Rajkot(Guj)10.40-16.872.9037253825-24.75
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.50-12.7138.1040054000-21.85
Sami(Guj)3.10416.674.9039004000-
Vav(Guj)1.14-1.143866--22.37
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.0041004100-8.89
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.819.466.4239574475-
CoconutOil
Honnali(Kar)2390.008.6421910.0013000130008.33
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-2017500.001300012500-7.14
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1170.0032.952050.001300013000-
Bangalore(Kar)900.00-81.8553970.001750017500NC
Sankeshwar(Kar)700.00-700.0012000--
Mumbai(Mah)259.0011.646290.001550155014.81
Mangalore(Kar)190.00-13.64945.002500025000-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)100.00-6200.0020000--
Pollachi(TN)38.0065.94108.97300029006.76
Negamam(TN)10.80NC208.8033503250NC
Gopalpatti(TN)8.0030039.0016001600NC
Melur(TN)8.00-50159.002395239539.24
Madathukulam(TN)6.6043.48160.9032503250-5.11
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC66.0021002100-12.50
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC30.0029502950-6.35
Natham(TN)5.00-7598.00170018006.25
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC60.002020020000-2.42
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC72.5016800168003.07
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3332.501820018000-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC22.0017200171503.93
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC15.30450044007.14
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.521.101730017300-13.07
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-14.2938.10390031005.41
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC259.00360037005.88
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.501097.0034003400-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC125.002400240020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC45.004300400016.22
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC8.603700345012.12
Copra
Arasikere(Kar)51.00537.5191.001124312115-
Kangeyam(TN)50.0031.68954.33103001000011.35
Vellakkoil(TN)16.61-64.5310015--1.09
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC180.001060010600-13.11
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010027.0097009700-
Payyannur(Ker)0.8918.6732.6393009300-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)539.70-4.910963.704700478525.33
Jhansi(UP)362.003.7212036.0046154625-
Mahoba(UP)301.1013.24621.3043304315-
Jasdan(Guj)200.0042.861800.005100512530.77
Bhesan(Guj)97.0029.33172.0041303975-
Halvad(Guj)37.16114.06512.724650450016.98
Shamli(UP)35.00-12.5660.0050605060-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)34.305862891.304750465018.75
Saharanpur(UP)34.0025.93252.0050605060-
Dhrol(Guj)23.20-41.27555.304135407513.29
Madhoganj(UP)20.5010.81402.5040504050-7.95
Kottur(Kar)16.00-57.89101.0046344428-
Visavadar(Guj)13.83-43.16313.6242754280-
Modasa(Guj)11.20-23.811240.6045254525-
Bhanvad(Guj)11.0010161.004500500016.88
Meerut(UP)11.00NC22.0049404945-
Bangalore(Kar)10.0066.67188.00524052401.75
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)5.80-22.67260.4044004410-
Rajula(Guj)4.80118.1865.5040904278-
Cheyyar(TN)4.64-34.09123.3762556320-5.00
Palanpur(Guj)4.40-15.381398.004897495221.97
Koppal(Kar)4.00-4.004989--
Dhoraji(Guj)3.608035.9047804605-
Lalsot(Raj)3.2033.33697.2046254800-
Lalitpur(UP)3.20-8.5798.805010500019.71
Bewar(UP)3.00-2535.1052005100-
Rampur(UP)2.502523.00520052000.97
Vadgam(Guj)2.40242.86347.60449547259.77
Kallakurichi(TN)1.6033.33162.40730372498.02
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC15.007000700027.27
Sevur(TN)1.50-78.57333.38534053406.80
Bagru(Raj)1.00-1123.804750--
Babra(Guj)0.60-53.8516.5043754400-
GroundNutSeed
Mumbai(Mah)112.00-47.911388.00800080006.67
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-37.04684.0083008300-14.87
Kolar(Kar)16.00-95.43508.0078137751-
Rajkot(Guj)5.0042.8675.0055005500NC
Groundnut(Split)
Visavadar(Guj)0.58-9.381.2249605520-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)18.0012.5362.005230530026.02
Karvi(UP)6.5062.582.405280538024.53
Maudaha(UP)3.60-33.805350-27.38
Baberu(UP)2.00-9.0927.005365536529.28
Mahoba(UP)0.8033.3318.5051855170-
Madhoganj(UP)0.70NC15.2086208650-14.65
Mustard
Agra(UP)215.0013.767279.50414041808.95
Lakhani(Guj)183.60-55.655592.153875385010.09
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.294165.004050410010.96
Lucknow(UP)49.002.081598.50398039402.05
Gangapur City(Raj)40.40-18.883627.80406142107.66
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-201680.00410042005.13
Hapur(UP)38.00-5349.50435043003.08
Nagaram(Raj)32.00190.911573.804221423514.08
Rura(UP)25.60-26.861709.10370036002.78
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00251360.0038103840-1.55
Kota(Raj)24.50-48.964136.50395038759.72
Barhaj(UP)23.00-11.54887.00435043306.10
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.00502330.90380040413.32
Auraiya(UP)20.00-82.61424.80382041001.87
Kasganj(UP)18.00-101073.104080404011.78
Achnera(UP)16.0077.78441.00410039007.89
Kailaras(MP)15.40182526.6039984141-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00-78.57720.0039004000-
Khair(UP)15.0087.5756.004050405010.96
Sitapur(UP)15.0080.725286.9035653510-1.25
Haathras(UP)15.00-6.25150.103700385027.59
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-44551.0049504850-10.00
Kayamganj(UP)13.008.33405.50396039806.74
Durgapur(WB)12.504.17671.1243504350-
Shamli(UP)12.009.09284.0044004400-
Jhijhank(UP)12.00-20101.0038603950-
Beldanga(WB)12.00-2095.004300440011.69
Visnagar(Guj)11.10-9.76118.20384737106.80
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-8.33368.00437543756.71
Mathura(UP)11.0010367.00413041855.90
Karvi(UP)11.0015.79427.00375039404.17
Maudaha(UP)10.00-281.003700--1.33
Lalsot(Raj)9.10468.751097.50395040079.72
Bijnaur(UP)9.0020015.00424042303.16
Jhansi(UP)9.0020176.803860386511.88
Etah(UP)8.50-5.56455.504110410012.60
Muradabad(UP)8.0014.29177.0042004230-1.75
Tundla(UP)8.006.67598.604200421011.11
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)7.70862.5715.10385037258.45
Saharanpur(UP)7.0055.56148.00440044007.84
Khurja(UP)6.2037.78148.504220421010.62
Badayoun(UP)6.00-33.33349.504225421012.67
Ghatal(WB)6.002050.50420042505.00
Azamgarh(UP)5.0011.11121.80425042604.42
Ballia(UP)5.00NC127.50430043006.17
Charra(UP)5.004.17389.504020399010.14
Hasanpur(UP)5.00-28.5752.5042304220-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.0025201.0041004000-2.38
Baberu(UP)4.80-2095.70370037001.37
Bareilly(UP)4.5012.581.40424042252.54
Devariya(UP)4.5012.5159.10426542655.83
Fatehabad(UP)4.2090.91848.80418041009.42
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-20250.007000700016.67
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC209.50390039002.63
Bindki(UP)4.00-50269.00423042005.22
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.00100176.5042004200-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.70516.67346.10401342187.01
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-5.26463.50404040308.89
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.5016.6796.50405539755.74
Jagnair(UP)3.50NC175.40385038501.32
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22142.00436543607.64
Bilsi(UP)3.50-46.97415.704210420010.79
Goluwala(Raj)3.00-719.503971--
Etawah(UP)3.00-33.3392.80382538252.00
Khatra(WB)3.0036.3676.8040004000-4.76
Basti(UP)2.703560.10425542655.98
Jangipura(UP)2.60-13.3349.30430042706.17
Rampur(UP)2.50-16.6747.50428042801.90
Ujhani(UP)2.50-16.67358.004200420011.11
Bharthna(UP)2.502558.60380040802.70
Gondal(UP)2.40NC76.40385038502.67
Narsinghgarh(MP)2.00-94.003100--
Meerut(UP)2.0010018.5044104500-
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-23.0891.60413041206.44
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC131.50395039405.33
Milak(UP)2.00-5.504240--
Palanpur(Guj)1.70-75.3652.0038404040-
Madhoganj(UP)1.7041.6758.0039503950-1.86
Farukhabad(UP)1.505077.70400040608.11
Sahiyapur(UP)1.502561.90426042655.71
Dadri(UP)1.505026.4044004400-
Rasda(UP)1.50-2515.0043304280-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-16.6746.40407041507.11
Kandi(WB)1.50-11.7634.5041004120-
Mahoba(UP)1.2020286.6038153810-
Achalda(UP)1.202023.50385039006.94
Wazirganj(UP)1.202015.2042004210-
Nadia(WB)1.10-21.4338.10430044004.88
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-62.96102.70375035007.14
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC48.70398039503.38
Buland Shahr(UP)1.0066.6754.204210422010.79
Pilibhit(UP)1.00-88.89617.80421542101.93
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00-33.33102.0042004200-3.45
Fatehpur(UP)0.8014.2950.60420042154.22
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-6025.90427042655.30
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-0.803900--
Vishalpur(UP)0.80NC20.7041954205-0.12
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2037.1039003900-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-3082.90427542706.08
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-14.297.4042754280-
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.291.3038503820-
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1755.00960098003.78
Meerut(UP)40.00NC348.0092509080-
Hapur(UP)35.00-150.009160--2.03
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1731.50925091501.98
Shahjahanpur(UP)34.0013.33295.3092509230-
Saharanpur(UP)34.00NC1274.00925090800.54
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20590.00920091503.37
Shamli(UP)18.0012.5456.5092509145-
Etawah(UP)15.00-6.25653.00940093502.51
Haathras(UP)10.0066.67685.00850089002.41
Durgapur(WB)8.205.13383.3298509800-
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5264.0092509300-1.07
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-25150.00916091752.12
Vishalpur(UP)3.50-3040.60915091802.12
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.20NC69.30940094004.44
Bindki(UP)3.00NC65.2097609550-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.50-16.6718.50980010000-
Mothkur(UP)2.0011.116.8096009600-
Etah(UP)2.002564.10925092601.09
Mawana(UP)2.00-20.009200--
Rampur(UP)2.00NC42.00930092503.33
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC86.60932594501.63
Bharthna(UP)2.00-66.309400-2.45
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-5095.2010400101506.67
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.3340.8099809950-
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-1075.50944091904.89
Milak(UP)1.60-4.309220--
Kasganj(UP)1.50-2586.60930091401.86
Rura(UP)1.5025215.5078008000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6948.50990098005.54
Auraiya(UP)1.00-21.609600-7.87
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC69.9095009400-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC23.10942594350.48
Achalda(UP)1.00NC44.8092509200-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC28.201120011200-
Rudauli(UP)1.00NC93.401050010140-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)61.00-8.272401.501535515700-0.94
Bangalore(Kar)29.00383.33264.001090010900-5.22
Mahoba(UP)27.20-12.82413.0091409150-
Halvad(Guj)6.3075124.70987510100-8.14
Mumbai(Mah)5.00150202.001800018000-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-66.67209.0094009400-
Maudaha(UP)4.00-36.009350--13.43
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5314.70916091503.85
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.00-81.25518.9093009300-13.14
Jhansi(UP)3.00-6.2514.501003510030-3.51
Kailaras(MP)2.3035.295.8090008740-
Jasdan(Guj)2.2046.6734.4014900150004.56
Bhesan(Guj)2.00NC4.0091258425-
Kota(Raj)2.00-50160.0090008500-7.69
Vav(Guj)1.31-6.757875--
Dhrol(Guj)1.20-33.3357.4083759320-
Babra(Guj)0.8014.2923.901355014500-
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-4.809200--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC6.8085008000-
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)288.00-11.1113446.604000400023.08
Amarawati(Mah)270.00-270.003726--
Kolaras(MP)262.50-796.003786--
Washim(Mah)160.00-23.811868.0040004100-
Narsinghgarh(MP)111.10-23.963889.0042003900-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)50.00NC230.0040004000-
Modasa(Guj)25.50-16.39578.0040254050-
Mehrauni(UP)15.00503370.0037503700-
Sankeshwar(Kar)12.0020180.0042003997-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.009.09241.005300540020.45
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.600.95176.5039003950-
Pulgaon(Mah)5.00-16.6728.0041003945-
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-15.56613.304210420024.37
Haldwani(Utr)2.60-20.903900--
Amalner(Mah)2.001007.0042004150-
Kannod(MP)1.30-1.303820--
Dewas(MP)1.00-1.003750--
Solapur(Mah)1.00-9.003900--
Sunflower
Sindhanur(Kar)21.00-21.003900--
Kottur(Kar)15.00-31.8262.0038914376-
Published on January 24, 2020
