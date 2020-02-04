Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC38.0041004000-14.58
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-72.735.2036053680-25.36
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)20.00-285.0017850--4.29
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC77.501680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010034.501820018200-7.14
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.6023.0810.1036003800-
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-9.09102.0034003400-2.86
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC135.0024002200NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC48.004300430013.16
Copra
Elumathur(TN)60.6711.44507.141067510170-10.03
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2528.5097009700-10.19
Payyannur(Ker)0.967.8734.4896009300-
GroundNutOil
Dhoraji(Guj)7.60-7.3296.004605463013.56
Bhanvad(Guj)5.00-50176.004650465016.25
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)61.00617.652400.40400039606.75
Rura(UP)27.50-26.671774.1035003600-2.78
Memari(WB)8.0033.3322.0042004200-
Bindki(UP)3.00-25272.00420042304.22
Ujhani(UP)3.0020361.00420042009.09
Fatehpur(UP)1.205051.80420042004.22
Beawar(Raj)0.80-55.5659.00350040501.45
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1796.50926092501.98
Rura(UP)1.5025218.2078007600-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3349.50995097656.42
Bindki(UP)0.80-6866.00987095404.78
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-33.338.3075008000-
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)10.00-33.333395.0037003700-
Published on February 04, 2020
