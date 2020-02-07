Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Hiriyur(Kar)8741.0035.3716704.001843716636-
Sankeshwar(Kar)3620.00417.144320.001224012000-
Bangalore(Kar)1900.00-74.568220.001750017500NC
Kanakapura(Kar)1500.00-2519000.00170001300021.43
Mumbai(Mah)591.00-34.78384.00160017006.67
Kolar(Kar)400.00900630.002000020000-
Mustard
Mumbai(Mah)17.00325267.007000700016.67
Published on February 07, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil