Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Lakhani(Guj)120.75-47.21573.0038003780-25.85
Tharad(Guj)110.8013.06301.4038023817-24.04
Dhanera(Guj)74.51-89.013765--
Halvad(Guj)70.3863.22289.1837753775-21.35
Kadiri(Guj)70.00100321.6038253850-22.26
Siddhpur(Guj)29.851.0294.8038253865-25.51
Thara(Guj)25.1623.64179.7138043845-25.48
Rajkot(Guj)22.00-2.22120.9036603650-23.75
Panthawada(Guj)13.69461.0721.0137983875-
Kurnool(AP)13.10-64.4210.4034522972-24.97
Palanpur(Guj)12.00-31.82217.6038253795-23.19
Amirgadh(Guj)8.55533.3316.8837953830-
Vav(Guj)8.0322.9719.6037033800-25.64
Dehgam(Guj)7.80188.8923.1037573782-24.10
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)6.5018.1815.3038323887-23.82
Vadgam(Guj)5.6069.710.1038503875-22.06
Dhansura(Guj)4.001006.0037704085-27.15
Kalol(Guj)2.50257.143.2037754140-
Sami(Guj)2.001007.9038053790-
Modasa(Guj)1.00-3.003850--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.0041004000-8.89
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-0.703650--21.51
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.52-58.48.1937423740-
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)4200.0086.6721957.0075006500-6.25
Chintamani(Kar)1600.00-5300.0012000-100.00
Honnali(Kar)800.00-37.527140.0012000800020.00
Mumbai(Mah)121.00-79.538505.001700160013.33
Madathukulam(TN)18.5065.18201.8029003250-15.33
Pollachi(TN)12.1065.75128.373100300010.32
Negamam(TN)5.40-58.62238.053550355012.70
Monday Market(TN)5.00-5.003100--
Eathamozhi(TN)5.00-5.003100-NC
Kalliakavillai(TN)4.00-4.003100--
Elumathur(TN)2.6999.268217.693765351032.34
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC82.501680016800-5.62
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0033.3320.804400440012.82
Vadaseri(TN)2.00-2.003100-NC
Muthur(TN)2.0010018.003825317010.87
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC23.501770017300-9.23
Karamadai(TN)0.52-30.671.9025002250NC
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC145.0024002400-14.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC51.004300430013.16
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)60.00191.261034.931080095008.00
Rasipuram(TN)30.09-30.098900--15.24
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC10.001295012950-20.31
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)542.50-3.8612442.50490549009.00
Mahoba(UP)231.00-543.004450-19.95
Jasdan(Guj)120.00-14.29260.004750462524.18
Kurnool(AP)79.3015.09351.104715439616.74
Bellary(Kar)77.00-77.005074--
Madhoganj(UP)20.5020.59458.5041304050-8.83
Dhrol(Guj)18.0013.92610.004170385014.25
Laxmeshwar(Kar)17.0088.89154.0038263961-
Saharanpur(UP)13.00-51.85292.0050005065-
Mundaragi(Kar)12.00-14.29199.0047734427-
Bhanvad(Guj)10.0042.86193.004650400020.78
Halvad(Guj)9.74-34.63537.364750450020.25
Visavadar(Guj)6.69-78.07362.494270427510.19
Palanpur(Guj)4.502.271402.504990489724.28
Modasa(Guj)3.20-71.431243.8044254525-
Bangalore(Kar)3.0050197.00524052401.75
Bewar(UP)2.0042.8642.5053005100-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90-59.57102.604555465512.33
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)1.50-74.14261.9044004400-
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-206.7053005300-
Ganaur(Har)1.00-33.3316.006500700018.18
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00NC52.70415044009.93
Sevur(TN)1.00-93.49354.40536053507.20
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)48.00433.33761.0081508150-16.41
Rajkot(Guj)3.50NC85.0055005500NC
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.60-854094.504200448020.86
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)22.0010427.005125512523.49
Banda(UP)7.00-46.1598.505020500016.74
Maudaha(UP)1.00-5036.805100460021.43
Madhoganj(UP)0.70-41.6718.1084508450-16.34
Mahoba(UP)0.60NC19.7051105250-
Mustard
Agra(UP)237.508.947958.00402041505.24
Khanpur(Raj)232.5047.15538.8036944188-
Samsabad(UP)115.003.66594.00400040005.26
Aligarh(UP)80.00-204445.00385038002.67
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00-14.291850.00405039903.85
Lucknow(UP)55.00-8.331762.50406040252.01
Kota(Raj)54.5034.574231.50370036802.78
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)50.0033.33474.50439044006.55
Khair(UP)38.00153.33794.00385040505.48
Rura(UP)37.5036.361811.60370035002.78
Jaunpur(UP)35.00-27.08965.40421542154.07
Akbarpur(UP)35.0012.9593.30402039505.24
Gangapur City(Raj)33.80-16.543734.10380635837.09
Barhaj(UP)29.0038.1937.00432543704.85
Hardoi(UP)18.0012.5364.0038503940-4.47
Achnera(UP)14.00-12.5486.004100415010.81
Badayoun(UP)14.0016.67384.504230423014.32
Durgapur(WB)13.503.85697.6244004400-
Kayamganj(UP)12.0020439.50380038401.60
Tundla(UP)11.0037.5624.60404041357.73
Burdwan(WB)11.00-118.004600-2.22
Dhanera(Guj)10.54-183.823845--
Saharanpur(UP)9.0080162.00440044007.84
Lakhani(Guj)8.50-90.835693.30383038758.81
Ujhani(UP)8.00166.67369.00420042009.09
Asansol(WB)7.6016.92427.01445044001.14
Banda(UP)7.00-70.83304.5036403650-0.55
Sitapur(UP)7.00-17.655310.9034503500-2.82
Ghatal(WB)7.0016.6763.50420042005.00
Khurja(UP)6.50NC167.004215421510.05
Nagaram(Raj)6.4042.221605.80395039818.46
Allahabad(UP)6.0050159.5042004215-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)6.00-70776.0037003800-
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)5.0066.67180.00386038608.43
Etah(UP)5.00-58.33472.50385038206.35
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC152.00437542157.76
Charra(UP)4.60-16.36404.10396040007.03
Gorakhpur(MP)4.30-5744.8632753500-
Jagnair(UP)4.2020187.60390037505.41
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-76.47271.007000700016.67
Devariya(UP)4.00-20171.10427542856.48
Katwa(WB)4.00-106.504200-NC
Azamgarh(UP)3.50NC133.80424042604.43
Bijnaur(UP)3.50-61.1118.50422542403.05
Shikohabad(UP)3.0020051.70390039803.72
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)2.70-63.504200-NC
Panthawada(Guj)2.64-10.373610--
Amroha(UP)2.50NC24.5042254235-
Bareilly(UP)2.50-37.594.10424042352.79
Gadaura(UP)2.5015034.80420041002.44
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5066.6799.40390039001.30
Mainpuri(UP)2.20NC98.00406040754.64
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-66.67559.0054504950-0.91
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20181.0042004200-
Khatra(WB)2.00-33.3378.8041004000NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00100105.0042004200-4.55
Siddhpur(Guj)1.96-23.14175.1934423952-1.01
Sahiyapur(UP)1.802066.40425542605.58
Gondal(UP)1.50-28.5782.10386038500.26
Dadri(UP)1.50NC27.9044004400-
Maharajganj(UP)1.50-11.504100-NC
Kandi(WB)1.50NC36.0038504100-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.30-51.85246.30375048015.63
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3085.7184.20426542755.70
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-4081.90391039305.11
Achalda(UP)1.20NC26.90380038005.56
Partaval(UP)1.20205.6042204220-
Ajuha(UP)1.202023.104220420011.05
Madhoganj(UP)1.20-4063.0040203970-0.12
Naanpara(UP)1.202039.9038503920-
Nadia(WB)1.209.0939.3040004300NC
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC27.103950387510.49
Pilibhit(UP)1.00NC620.70422542251.93
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-28.5750.60385039301.32
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-55.5654.40420042104.48
Mahoba(UP)0.80-33.33289.6038103830-
Bangarmau(UP)0.70-53.3335.80398039502.05
Tharad(Guj)0.60-92.311377.80382539008.05
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1875.0090009000-2.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC1866.50925092601.87
Saharanpur(UP)33.003.121341.00932592502.47
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC879.0010500102002.94
Ajuha(UP)9.0080132.00990099002.06
Durgapur(WB)8.20-3.53400.0298504400-
Dadri(UP)8.00-20272.00930092503.33
Hardoi(UP)6.2014.81127.80995099701.32
Mawana(UP)5.0066.6727.0092509230-
Allahabad(UP)4.0010080.50971099000.10
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC111.1010450102006.42
Etawah(UP)3.50-68.18683.5095009550-
Banda(UP)3.005054.8093309250-
Pilibhit(UP)2.8040156.80922092503.31
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC92.60930094001.64
Mainpuri(UP)1.805.8880.60942094404.78
Etah(UP)1.60-2069.70940093502.17
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2574.9093509450-
Paliakala(UP)1.3018.1835.40978097804.04
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2932.201100011000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC48.0094009500-
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33219.2078007800-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-16.6774.80935094002.75
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-52.9452.001000099306.72
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.3323.9095609425-
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)1.00-1.003837--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)48.0035.212530.00150001475036.36
Banda(UP)17.00-51.43201.5085008600-16.67
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)8.00-16.6749.201446514670-
Mahoba(UP)8.00-27.27460.5088608950-
Katwa(WB)6.00-29.706100--12.86
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00NC234.0094009400-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)3.60-19.206100--11.59
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-89.66267.0011750109002.17
Maudaha(UP)2.50-16.6741.5085008800-21.30
Dhrol(Guj)2.2010061.4090309750-
Konch(UP)2.00-42.308780--
Gangapur City(Raj)1.70-82.651017.0089258950-21.02
Jasdan(Guj)1.20NC36.801325013500-7.02
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC9.5075007500-
Bangarmau(UP)0.60-406.4086758990-
Soyabean
Karanja(Mah)400.00254520.0035503810-
Kota(Raj)305.506.6314038.604100395026.15
Dewas(MP)250.1024910251.1038003750-
Khanpur(Raj)187.50110.67276.5038254201-
Shajapur(MP)154.4018.77599.9637704181-
Khategaon(MP)124.002.915807.463600357813.92
Akola(Mah)60.00-13.041671.0038003800-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0075306.004950500012.50
Sankeshwar(Kar)24.00100216.0043003833-
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3415.0037003750-
Dahod(Guj)9.80-53.33783.304000410015.61
Bangalore(Kar)3.005022.0050504550-
Sonpeth(Mah)3.00-3.003641--
Modasa(Guj)2.00-92.16580.0038254025-
Mantha(Mah)1.00-54.003700--
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.33132.0039924073-
Kurnool(AP)2.6073.3311.80370830194.48
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil