Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.0040004100-11.11
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.296.5036803655-21.79
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)5.40NC243.453550355012.70
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC45.0029502950-6.35
Thiruppur(TN)2.5010.6217.98210022005.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC24.301800017700-5.26
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC150.0024002400NC
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)12.9127.1987.59936510015-7.51
GroundNutOil
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-36.84103.804555455512.33
Linseed
Karvi(UP)3.20-50.7792.105060507021.20
Mustard
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-88.331713.0037503830-2.34
Rura(UP)25.50-321837.1036003700NC
Badayoun(UP)15.007.14399.504225423014.19
Karvi(UP)12.5031.58465.00363536900.97
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.50-30204.5041004100-2.38
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-20101.4039003900NC
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-23.0885.20427042655.56
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6727.90380038005.56
Mustardoil
Rura(UP)2.50150221.7078007800-
Achalda(UP)1.202049.2092009400-
Published on February 11, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil