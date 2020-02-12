Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Halvad(Guj)61.40-12.76350.5837503775-21.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.0040004000-13.04
CoconutOil
Thiruppur(TN)4.0863.222.062200210010.00
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC85.001680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2538.001820018200-7.14
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.50175109.5034003400-2.86
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC155.0022002400-8.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC52.504300430013.16
Copra
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505031.0097009700-10.19
GroundNutOil
Halvad(Guj)15.7061.19553.064750475020.25
Sevur(TN)12.441144366.84535053607.00
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00NC203.004650465020.78
Dhoraji(Guj)3.60200107.404530455511.71
Ganaur(Har)1.202017.207000650034.62
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC4525.00405038508.00
Rura(UP)35.5039.221872.6036003600-5.26
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.00106.672446.4037003686-1.25
Gazipur(UP)3.6050160.10432043006.40
Bindki(UP)2.00-33.33277.00421042004.47
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC183.0042004200-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.50-25106.5042004200-4.55
Achalda(UP)1.202029.10380038005.56
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1915.0090009000-2.17
Gazipur(UP)4.40175132.6010100100002.75
Rura(UP)1.50-40223.2078007800-
Bindki(UP)1.50-2569.50983098704.35
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6750.2094509200-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC10.1075007500-
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3425.0037503700-
Gangakhed(Mah)5.00-15.003980--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-33.3333.90375539555.63
Published on February 12, 2020
