Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC43.0041004000-8.89
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)15.00-25300.001805017850-3.22
Natham(TN)5.00NC108.001800180012.50
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-7549.0016001600NC
Copra
Elumathur(TN)2.69-95.57509.831012010675-0.39
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.20NC18.406500700018.18
Published on February 14, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil