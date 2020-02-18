Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.0040004100-18.37
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)5.00NC118.001800180012.50
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC87.501680016800-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC53.0016001600NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.525.201830017300-
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC160.0024002200-29.41
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC54.004300430013.16
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)80.0033.331114.931010010800-12.93
Elumathur(TN)53.041871.75562.871011510120-0.44
Payyannur(Ker)0.80-11.1137.1497009600-
GroundNutOil
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00100218.004500450016.88
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)110.0037.54635.0036004050-4.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)94.00203.232540.4037003700-1.25
Khair(UP)60.0020904.00385039505.48
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00251803.0037003750-3.14
Barhaj(UP)34.0030.77761.00428043603.13
Ujhani(UP)30.00275399.004230420020.86
Bilsi(UP)18.603.33460.904000420017.65
Pilibhit(UP)6.00500626.70424542252.17
Ballia(UP)5.0025136.50435043257.41
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC157.00437043756.85
Gorakhpur(MP)2.50-41.8647.3632003275-
Safdarganj(UP)2.5025138.00395039505.33
Beawar(Raj)2.0015061.0032503500-5.80
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3356.90418542004.10
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6731.30380038005.56
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC5.0042104250-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80NC86.80426542655.31
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00-1955.008800--
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-115.1010385--
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-105.7010500--
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-159.309190--
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-54.509900--
Achalda(UP)1.20-52.409400--
Published on February 18, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil