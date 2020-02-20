Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0041004100-14.58
CoconutOil
Natham(TN)5.00NC123.001800180012.50
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC57.0016001600NC
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC165.0024002400-29.41
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.202020.606500620018.18
Mustard
Rura(UP)37.50NC1947.6037003600-2.63
Soyabean
Sankeshwar(Kar)393.001537.5609.0041204300-
Published on February 20, 2020
